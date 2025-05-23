9th May 2025
Lene Lovich - “Toybox” Tour - Special Guests: Chrysalid Homo and The Gospel
Late 70/ early 80s Post-Punk powerhouse LENE LOVICH played at Rebellion, Manchester on 9th May as part of the UK “Toybox” tour. She was supported by Manchester bands: CHRYSALID HOMO - who opened the show, and THE GOSPEL - dubbed “one to watch” by acclaimed Journalist John Robb.
Chrysalid Homo
CHRYSALID HOMO are a synth-driven project rooted in the sonic aesthetics of early 80s futurism. Hailing from Manchester, their sound channels the spirit of post-industrial England - icy Minimal Wave, pulsing electronic beats, and stark, emotive vocals. Fans of JOHN FOXX and HUMAN LEAGUE will feel right at home. Opening the night, CHRYSALID HOMO, delivered a tight, retro-futurist synth pop set that felt plucked straight from the early 80s. Their sound was reminiscent of JOHN FOXX-era ULTRAVOX - icy, minimal, and strangely emotive. Enjoyable and evocative. https://chrystalidhomo.bandcamp.com
The Gospel
THE GOSPEL are a Manchester based gothic Art-Pop ensemble known for their haunting harmonies, dramatic visuals, and genre-blurring sound. Fusing the eerie elegance of sacred music with Post-Punk sensibilities, they deliver spellbinding performances that feel like midnight mass in a haunted cathedral. https://www.instagram.com/thegospel.band
Music & Performance
THE GOSPEL stunned the audience with an unforgettable performance. ‘Burning Like a Fever’ was the kind of performance that gives you goosebumps; imagine Wednesday Addams leading a séance in a cathedral. THE GOSPEL gave us the kind of gorgeous vocal harmonies you would expect to find in America’s deep South and a compelling stage presence accompanied with striking drumbeats. Included in the setlist was a haunting, unexpected cover of MADONNA’s ‘Like a Prayer’ - part hymn, part fever dream. They were an unexpected pleasure and one to follow with interest.
Lene Lovich
LENE LOVICH was born in Detroit but became a defining force in London’s late-70s New Wave scene. Known for her operatic vocals, eccentric fashion, and theatrical stage presence, she broke into the mainstream with hits like ‘Lucky Number’ and ‘Birdsong’. Now based in Hull, Lene continues to defy convention - touring annually in the UK and abroad well into her 70s. A cult icon with boundless energy, her influence still resonates across generations of alternative music. http://www.lenelovich.net
Music & Performance
By the time LENE LOVICH was due on stage, the crowd had gathered densely at the front of REBELLION - a venue whose structural posts made certain areas near-unwatchable, corralling us together like we were huddled around an old TV set. The audience was largely of an age to remember Lene’s Top of the Pops appearances, and the air buzzed with anticipation. Lene was joined on stage by guitarist Stan Greenwood of SKELETAL FAMILY fame.
A dramatic, Armageddon-tinged intro set the mood before Lene emerged like a gothic-glam Miss Havisham, draped in a black lace veil. Expectations were high - especially for those of us who had seen her before - and she delivered from the first note. Opening with ‘Special Star’, LENE’s otherworldly voice pierced the room, electrifying the atmosphere. ‘Blue Hotel’ brought exuberant post-punk energy, while ‘Sleeping Beauty’ proved a showcase for her theatrical flair and expressive stage presence. The audience was fully engaged, singing along and clearly thrilled to see a cult icon in such strong form. One of the night’s many high points was LENE’s saxophone solo, which drew audible gasps and cheers.
Her signature, almost preternatural cries during ‘Monkey Talk’ echoed through the space - goosebump stuff. It’s clear that for LENE, rock and roll is some kind of elixir. Her energy was ageless, switching between staccato and vibrato vocal styles, interspersed with those high pitch trills that she is so famous for. ‘Supernature’ hit hard, its ecological message delivered with theatrical intensity and urgency. ‘Say When’ revealed how much sheer joy the band still finds in playing together. The timeless ‘Lucky Number’ brought the house down, as expected, and the set closed with ‘Home’, LENE declaring, “This is the last one,” with a mischievous smile.
We held out for ‘Birdsong’, but it wasn’t to be. Still, it was impossible to feel disappointed - LENE LOVICH gave us everything. The trip over the Pennines to Manchester was more than worth it.
Setlist
01. Special Star
02. Blue Hotel
03. Sleeping Beauty
04. Maria
05. Joan
06. New Toy
07. Monkey Talk
08. Supernature
09. Writing on the Wall
10. Say When
11. Lucky Number
12. One in a Million
13. Angels
14. Details
15. Home
All Pictures by Michelle Corns