21st May 2025
Make Them Suffer - “Europe / UK Tour” 2025 - Special guests: Resolve, Conjurer, If Not For Me
After a tour as direct support for BURY TOMORROW in November 2024, MAKE THEM SUFFER were scheduled to come back to Germany for a string of headline appearances for seven concerts in spring 2025. With them on tour were the French Post-Hardcore band RESOLVE, the English Post-Metal quartet CONJURER, and the USA Metalcore band IF NOT FOR ME, offering a top-class package for all fans of Modern Metal and Hardcore.
If Not For Me
First up were US metalcore band IF NOT FOR ME. Hailing from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. So far, they have released two studio albums (latest being called ‘Everything You Wanted’ from 2024). Check out https://www.ifnotformeband.com for more info.
Music & Performance
The band kicked off their set at 7pm and they took to the stage with a refreshing, electrifying urgency that instantly energized the crowd. Hailing from Harrisburg, PA, this four-piece had been quickly climbing the ranks of modern metalcore, and their performance that night clearly demonstrated why. They matched the style of the main support for the evening, RESOLVE.
Their sound was melodic but still packed a gritty metal punch. Vocalist Patrick Glover commanded the stage with a blend of raw aggression and melody; his vocal delivery was emotionally charged, pulling the front row deeper into his world with every lyric. His stage presence was captivating, showcasing equal parts aggressive energy and vulnerability. The band skilfully fired up the crowd, engaging in a positive and uplifting manner. The instrumental section added to the impression of energetic cohesion, so the 30-minute playtime flew by very quickly.
Conjurer
Up next was CONJURER, a British Sludge Metal band from Rugby. The four-piece have carved up a loyal following with their uniquely aggressive vocals blended with slow, heavy and distorted guitars. So far, CONJURER have released two studio albums: ‘Mire’ (2018) and ‘Pathos (2022). https://www.conjureruk.com
Music & Performance
A gloomy intro announced the start of CONJURER’s set, and the four band members walked on stage to perform the opener ‘Choke’. What followed marked a slight departure to the other bands’ playing style, as the young crowd was hit with a massive wall of distorted guitar sounds, with interspliced guttural growls and screams of guitarists Brady Deeprose and Dan Nightingale, which lent a dark mood to the overall performance. In contrast with the other gigs this felt more like an art performance of the less accessible kind, so the bar staff at Die Kantine had their hands full.
Resolve
Next up were French Metalcore band RESOLVE. So far, they have released two studio albums (latest being called ‘Human’ from 2023), and made waves with cooperations with LANDMVRKS, as well as TEN56. and PALEFACE SWISS. Check out https://resolveofficial.co for more info.
Music & Performance
With the sub headliner slot, RESOLVE entered the stage, delivering a performance that was a significant leap in both visual and auditory excellence. The French four-piece executed their appealing brand of metalcore with the confidence of seasoned headliners, effortlessly blending professional polish with heartfelt intensity. Anthony Diliberto, the frontman, was undeniably the highlight. His screams were guttural and relentless, while his clean vocals soared with emotion, and his connection with the audience was genuinely sincere and passionate. This was put to the test, as the band had to stop their performance mid-song two times for sudden medical emergencies in the crowd, which were most likely due to the severe lack of fresh air inside the hall.
The guitar work elevated the band’s sound, showcasing a dynamic combination of sharp technicality and memorable riffs. The lead guitar parts were precise and intricate, and the rhythm sections provided a solid punch and exactness. The Mariat brothers formed a remarkably solid rhythm section, providing a strong and nuanced foundation for every track. Nathan’s drumming was impressive, displaying remarkable control, power, and creativity throughout every transition and breakdown. The band’s stage presence perfectly mirrored their music - sleek, expressive, and incredibly engaging. Every song demonstrated their mastery in balancing melody with heavy elements, all underpinned by mature and intelligent songwriting. RESOLVE’s undeniable ability to command the stage, craft catchy and unforgettable songs, and evoke genuine emotional moments through their music, cemented their status as one of the most thrilling bands of this time.
Make Them Suffer
Our favourite Australians from Perth MAKE THEM SUFFER held the headliner spot on this evening’s billing. The band has been active since 2008 and started out as a Black / Death Metal band with symphonic influences, before graduating to a more Metalcore style. MAKE THEM SUFFER are among the hottest modern Metalcore bands of the moment. Over the past 16 years and with the release of five albums, the band’s sound has evolved from Deathcore to modern Metalcore, often enriched with plenty of groove, hard breakdowns, atmospheric synthesizers, and catchy choruses.
With their album ‘How To Survive A Funeral’, MAKE THEM SUFFER finally achieved their international breakthrough in 2020. The album landed at number 17 on the Australian charts, the highest position in the band’s history. Their most successful song, ‘Erase Me’, has over 26 million streams on Spotify and joins ‘Ghost Of Me’ and ‘Doomswitch’ from the 2024 album ‘Make Them Suffer’ as one of the band's most successful tracks. With the advent of keyboarder Alex Reade, they also incorporate more melodic and EDM influences into their style. MAKE THEM SUFFER are already on their fifth album, and the latest one (self-titled) has just been released in November 2024. http://mtsband.com/
Music & Performance
MAKE THEM SUFFER came out swinging shortly before 10 pm. Right out of the gates, with singer Sean Harmanis yelling “Cologne, get the fuck up!”, the people inside the sold-out KANTINE gladly obliged, and absorbed and reflected the enormous amount of energy the band infused into the room. The opener ‘Epitaph’ hit it out of the park in terms of intensity, and, as a consequence, the audience went crazy instantly. Especially the guitarist’s performance was something to marvel at. It seems Nick McLernon had lost the sheer ability to stand still for a single moment during the whole set. While he was whirling across the stage, he yet delivered riffs and solos with eye-watering accuracy.
Also, during the set it became clear what a massive addition Alex Reade is. Her angelic voice during the chorus, but also her fierce growls, as well as tightly delivered keyboard hooks proved to be a fitting puzzle piece to musical perfection. Towards the end of the set, the breakdowns in the track ‘Doomswitch’ sparked a massive wall of death, and simply by looking at this, it was clear this band had won over everyone in the room, making it a remarkable event to witness.
Setlist
01. Epitaph
02. Bones
03. Uncharted
04. Ether
05. Mana God
06. Ghost of Me
07. Oscillator
08. Weaponized
09. Hollowed Heart
10. Soul Decay
11. Erase Me
12. Doomswitch
---
13. Widower
All Pictures by Christian Beyermann