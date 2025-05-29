CD Review: Garbage - Let All That We Imagine Be The Light

Artist: GarbageTitle: Let All That We Imagine Be The LightGenre: RockRelease Date: 30th May 025Label: Stunevolume / BMGGARBAGE is a female fronted Rock band, which formed in 1993. Their self-titled debut album came out in 1995, and was an almost instant success with hit singles such as ‘Stupid Girl’ and Only Happy When It Rains’. Those two hit singles were also responsible for their international breakthrough. Since then, the band has played countless shows. Now, GARBAGE released their eighth full length studio album ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’. It is a beautiful title for a beautiful album.The grand opening title ‘There’s No Future In Optimism’ is pulling you along right away with its catchy tunes. On it goes with the rhythmic ‘Chinese Fire Horse’. A song that will definitely catch your attention, and a chorus that is destined to get stuck in your head. ‘Hold’ continues smooth, with lyrics that are digging deep underneath your skin. ‘Have Me Met (The Void)’ comes with an electronic opening that either reminds of the movie ‘Tron’ or the late TV series ‘Stranger Things’. The song comes creeping at you, until it rises behind you and backs you up. An empowering song with a unique character. ‘Sisyphus’ is a lot smoother again, but yet another song that is touching you deep within.The slow tunes of ‘Radical’ are walking you through the story it tells. The brilliant voice of the singer is taking you by the hand and gently takes you along. ‘Love To Give’ is a song everyone will be able to relate to. A song about life experience at its finest. ‘Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty’ is one of the faster songs of the album. Its direct and confident lyrics and arrangements are straight forward. Just like ‘R U Happy Now’, which is plain, direct and blunt. Closing the album, the arrangements of ‘The Day That I Met God’ are somewhat hypnotizing, causing your mind to drift off. A beautiful song, wrapping up a beautiful album.‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’ includes ten songs that lull you in for about forty-five minutes. Each song has a strong core and a very special sound to it. Whether you let the album fade in with the background, causing it to blend in with your subconsciousness, or whether you pay your fullest attention to the album: Either way, the album will leave a mark on you. The brilliant voice of singer SHIRLEY MANSON, alongside the grand arrangements cause this to be a timeless and wonderful album you will not be able to stop listening to. So, enjoy GARBAGE’s newest baby ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’.01. There’s No Future In Optimism02. Chinese Fire Horse03. Hold04. Have Me Met (The Void)05. Sisyphus06. Radical07. Love To Give08. Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty09. R U Happy Now10. The Day That I Met GodShirley Manson – Vocals, Guitar, KeyboardsDuke Erikson – Guitar, Bass, Keyboards, Backing VocalsSteve Marker – Guitar, Bass, Keyboards, Backing VocalsButch Vig – Drums, Percussion, Keyboards, Backing VocalsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10