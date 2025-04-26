CD Review: Ghost - Skeletá

Artist: GhostTitle: SkeletáGenre: Metal / RockRelease Date: 25th April 2025Label: Loma Vista Recordings / ConcordGHOST is not only a band; it has become a cult! And an impressive one, I must admit. The Swedish band has been founded in 2006, but they did never catch my attention until the 2017 single ‘Rats’ came along. And ever since then, they have been on my personal music radar. And it feels as if I was not alone with this experience. Ever since the release of the single ‘Rats’ in 2017, and the following album ‘Prequelle’ in 2018, they have gained more and more attention throughout Europe, maybe even worldwide. But they have released albums and created music long before. GHOST is known for their impressive religious stage set ups and costumes. That of course sparked quite a controversy whether they are anti-Christ or not, whether the singer is supposed to represent the anti-Pope with his robes or whether it is simply art. I stick to the latter and take it as such. And let me tell you, their brand-new album ‘Skeletá’ is art at its finest.‘Skeletá’ is out on April 25th and comes with ten songs, lasting for forty-five minutes. Each song is packed with strong arrangements in which you can get lost in. There is so much to explore and it will take you quite some listenings before the music has fully unfolded infant of you. But let me try to take it step by step: ‘Peacefield’ opens the album. It begins with a proper gospel before the distorted guitars set in. The clean vocals come at you, grabbing you by the arm and pulling you through the song and all the other songs to come. ‘Lachryma’ brings along an interesting take. The arrangements and the rhythms, that this song brings along, can be compared to taking a stroll: The song is taking breaks in their pace, almost giving the impression of looking around before the walk continues and the pace is speeding up again. Brilliant!On we go with ‘Satanized’. Listening to the lyrics, my tricky mind, which read “sanitized” might not have been too off about it. ‘Satanized’ is about being possessed and misguided and mislead. It is a catchy song and its chorus might even get stuck in your head. ‘Guiding Lights’ is probably my personal favourite on this album. It is a beautiful and heartfelt song that will dig deep underneath your skin. It is a timeless classic and an epic one, too! ‘De Profundis Borealis’ begins with a short piano session before the band comes at you with full force. This song has the ability to raise your adrenaline level, as it sure pushes you with its brilliant and rich arrangements. ‘Cenotaph’ keeps marching on and drags you along, whether you want it or not. It is a catchy and thriving song, which will get you going along for sure. This song has the power to become the anthem for this album.‘Missilia Amori’ is shooting rockets straight into your heart and therefore becomes yet another song that will not only dig deep underneath your skin, but also last for long after this song, and even the album, has ended. ‘Marks Of The Evil One’ adds yet another layer and pushes you even more. This song has a fundamental vibration that continuously buzzes and therefore is holding a tight grip on your attention. ‘Umbra’ brings a theatrical opening, accompanied by synthesizers which slowly come creeping out of the shadows until they fully surround you, before the actual arrangements set in and blow your mind. It is yet another stunning song that will leave you breathless. ‘Excelsis’ is showing you the way out, in a smooth and gentle way. Literally.With ‘Skeletá’ GHOST has released their sixth full length studio album. And a brilliant one, if I may say so. The album is filled with grand music with a lot of room to get lost in. Each song will let you explore more and more with every time listening. The theatrical arrangements form images in your mind, while the singer’s amazing voice is making these images move. And every now and then there are these religious moments, like an organ or the chanting that you might now from catholic messes. It is a brilliant album that you should definitely check out. We sure love it and so will you! GHOST came to stay. And they sure succeeded, yet again. Enjoy the brand-new album ‘Skeletá’ by GHOST.01. Peacefield02. Lachryma03. Satanized04. Guiding Lights05. De Profundis Borealis06. Cenotaph07. Missilia Amori08. Marks Of The Evil One09. Umbra10. ExcelsisPer Eriksson – Lead GuitaristRandy Moore – Rhythm GuitaristCos Sylvan – BassistHayden Scott – DrummerJutty Taylor – Baritone Guitarist, Percussion, Backing VocalsLaura Scarborough – Keyboardist, Percussion, Backup VocalsMad Gallica – Keyboardist, Percussion, Backing VocalsOlivia Morreale – Backing VocalsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10