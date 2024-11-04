Gallery: Ghost-Note - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg29th October 2024GHOST-NOTE is an explosion of sound. Headed by SNARKY PUPPY’s multi-grammy-winning percussion duo of Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth, featuring an expansive roster of next-level musicians - representing members of PRINCE, SNOOP DOGG, ERYKAH BADU, HERBIE HANCOCK, KENDRICK LAMAR, MARCUS MILLER, TOTO, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, and more. The band is pushing Funk music into the future, building on the pioneering foundations laid out by the likes of JAMES BROWN AND SLY & THE FAMILY STONE and infusing their fresh take with Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, Psychedelia, World Folklore, and more.With the release of 2018’s ‘Swagism’, GHOST-NOTE made their mission clear. The album put rhythm at the forefront, with irresistible, heavy-hitting beats underlying the group’s wild, rich music. Featuring numerous guest collaborators, including Kamasi Washington, Karl Denson, Bobby Sparks, Nigel Hall, Taz, and others, ‘Swagism’ showcased the band’s stunning ability to meld and amplify sounds, ultimately adding to GHOST-NOTE’s sharp, complex collaborations. On Tuesday night, GHOST-NOTE transformed the Rockhal in Esch/Alzette into a funky dance floor. Although the crowd was rather small, it was clearly in the mood for the concert and was on the move from start to finish. The energetic band around SNARKY PUPPY members Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth brought their unmistakable mix of Funk, Jazz and Hip-Hop to the stage and had the audience on their feet with every note.GHOST-NOTE dedicated most of the evening to songs from their latest album, ‘Mustard & Onions’, whose groovy sound was perfectly suited to the live atmosphere. A particular highlight was a hip-hop song that evoked nostalgic memories of the 90s and drew the audience even closer to the stage. Finally, their humorous track ‘Go Buy a Vinyl’ charmingly enticed the audience to the merch stand - a musical invitation that was gladly accepted. GHOST-NOTE's show was an evening of groove, spontaneity and rhythm that will surely be remembered for a long time to come.All Pictures by Elena Arens