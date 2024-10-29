26th October 2024
Arch Enemy & In Flames - “Rising from the North” Tour 2024 - Special Guest: Soilwork
Wow! That concert evening was a blast. Round about 6,500 people visited this event at the Messe Dresden. A great location for an event with so many guests. The Messe Dresden is easy to reach and it is easy to park nearby. Doors opened at 18:00 and people were waiting in front of the Messe Dresden in a very long row. But the security at the entrance did a very good job and everything went smoothly and the people had not long to wait outside to enter the location. SOILWORK, IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY! That was such a fantastic line-up. Swedish Heavy Metal at its best! And all 3 bands played a fantastic set! Three bands that made Swedish Heavy Metal history thrilled fans all evening long. I also had the honour of taking part and taking photos. You can find some impressions of the concert in the gallery. Have fun!
Soilwork
Setlist
00. Intro
01. Stabbing the Drama
02. Arrival
03. Exile
04. Distortion Sleep
05. Spirit of No Return
06. Övergivenheten
07. Death Diviner
08. The Ride Majestic
09. Stålfågel
10. Morgongåva/Stormfågel
https://www.soilwork.org/
In Flames
Setlist
00. Intro
01. Cloud Connected
02. Take This Life
03. Deliver Us
04. Paralyzed
05. In the Dark
06. Voices
07. Food for the Gods
08. Coerced Coexistence
09. Trigger
10. Only for the Weak
11. Meet Your Maker
12. State of Slow Decay
13. Alias
14. The Mirror’s Truth
15. I Am Above
16. My Sweet Shadow
https://www.inflames.com/
Arch Enemy
Setlist
00. Ace of Spades (Motörhead song) / Intro
01. Deceiver, Deceiver
02. The World Is Yours
03. War Eternal
04. My Apocalypse
05. Dream Stealer
06. House of Mirrors
07. Under Black Flags We March
08. Liars & Thieves
09. The Eagle Flies Alone
10. First Day in Hell
---Saturnine--- (Tape)
11. As the Pages Burn
12. Sunset Over the Empire
13. No Gods, No Masters
14. Nemesis
15. Fields of Desolation (Instrumental Outro only)
16. Outro
https://www.archenemy.net/en/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
