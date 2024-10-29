Gallery: Arch Enemy & In Flames - Dresden 2024

Messe Dresden, Dresden, Germany26th October 2024Wow! That concert evening was a blast. Round about 6,500 people visited this event at the Messe Dresden. A great location for an event with so many guests. The Messe Dresden is easy to reach and it is easy to park nearby. Doors opened at 18:00 and people were waiting in front of the Messe Dresden in a very long row. But the security at the entrance did a very good job and everything went smoothly and the people had not long to wait outside to enter the location. SOILWORK, IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY! That was such a fantastic line-up. Swedish Heavy Metal at its best! And all 3 bands played a fantastic set! Three bands that made Swedish Heavy Metal history thrilled fans all evening long. I also had the honour of taking part and taking photos. You can find some impressions of the concert in the gallery. Have fun!Setlist00. Intro01. Stabbing the Drama02. Arrival03. Exile04. Distortion Sleep05. Spirit of No Return06. Övergivenheten07. Death Diviner08. The Ride Majestic09. Stålfågel10. Morgongåva/StormfågelSetlist00. Intro01. Cloud Connected02. Take This Life03. Deliver Us04. Paralyzed05. In the Dark06. Voices07. Food for the Gods08. Coerced Coexistence09. Trigger10. Only for the Weak11. Meet Your Maker12. State of Slow Decay13. Alias14. The Mirror’s Truth15. I Am Above16. My Sweet ShadowSetlist00. Ace of Spades (Motörhead song) / Intro01. Deceiver, Deceiver02. The World Is Yours03. War Eternal04. My Apocalypse05. Dream Stealer06. House of Mirrors07. Under Black Flags We March08. Liars & Thieves09. The Eagle Flies Alone10. First Day in Hell---Saturnine--- (Tape)11. As the Pages Burn12. Sunset Over the Empire13. No Gods, No Masters14. Nemesis15. Fields of Desolation (Instrumental Outro only)16. OutroAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer