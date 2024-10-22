Gallery: Camouflage - Oberhausen 2024

Turbinenhalle 2, Oberhausen, Germany

20th October 2024

Camouflage - “Rewind To The Future And Goodbye Tour - 40 Years Of Camouflage” - Special Guest: DJ Marc Romboy



Originally planned for 2024, the anniversary tour was postponed to autumn 2024. As the band announced themselves, the “long band break since 2016 originally prompted us to want to celebrate 40 years of CAMOUFLAGE, 40 years of music, videos, pictures and memories with you and our entire crew. But while we talked about it in detail, we realized that for a tour that is not only beautiful, but also successful and exciting, it definitely needs some new songs and new content of all kinds, and not only memories and archive material. And we wouldn’t be CAMOUFLAGE if we didn’t accept this challenge.”





Now, it was finally time to celebrate 40 years of CAMOUFLAGE with an exciting tour. The show in Oberhausen was opened by DJ MARC ROMBOY. Please enjoy our pictures of the show and read an extensive review of the show in Erfurt HERE.





Marc Romboy



