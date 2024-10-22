Turbinenhalle 2, Oberhausen, Germany
20th October 2024
Camouflage - “Rewind To The Future And Goodbye Tour - 40 Years Of Camouflage” - Special Guest: DJ Marc Romboy
Originally planned for 2024, the anniversary tour was postponed to autumn 2024. As the band announced themselves, the “long band break since 2016 originally prompted us to want to celebrate 40 years of CAMOUFLAGE, 40 years of music, videos, pictures and memories with you and our entire crew. But while we talked about it in detail, we realized that for a tour that is not only beautiful, but also successful and exciting, it definitely needs some new songs and new content of all kinds, and not only memories and archive material. And we wouldn’t be CAMOUFLAGE if we didn’t accept this challenge.”
Now, it was finally time to celebrate 40 years of CAMOUFLAGE with an exciting tour. The show in Oberhausen was opened by DJ MARC ROMBOY. Please enjoy our pictures of the show and read an extensive review of the show in Erfurt HERE.
Marc Romboy
Camouflage
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Rewind to the Future and Goodbye
03. That Smiling Face
04. Fade in Memory
05. Thief
06. You Turn (Oli’s leading vocal came from tape. He appeared in the video on the screens.)
07. Me and You
08. Suspicious Love
09. Perfect
10. Everything
11. We Are Lovers
12. Blue Monday (New Order cover)
13. I’ll Follow Behind
14. Leave Your Room Behind
15. Shine
16. The Great Commandment
---
17. Cold (The Cure cover)
18. Strangers’ Thoughts
19. Neighbours
20. End of Words
---
21. Handsome
22. Love Is a Shield
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
