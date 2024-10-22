18th October 2024
Steve ‘n’ Seagulls - “More than a Tour 2024”
STEVE ’N’ SEAGULLS were guests at Der Anker Leipzig. It was the first time that I had the chance to see the band live. You had to be there yourself to understand what was going on. Everyone knows songs from the 80s and 90s and songs by the big bands AC/DC, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, DEEP PURPEL and RAMMSTEIN. With the new interpretation by STEVE ’N’ SEAGULLS they become a completely new experience. What is it anyway?
Wikipedia says Country Polka Metal. Whatever it is, it is great fun live and the four band members from Finland do an absolutely brilliant job of performing each song in a brilliant way. If STEVE ’N’ SEAGULLS are playing near you, go to the concerts. You have to experience it live. I already know that I will be there the next time they are in the area. You can find a few impressions of the concert in the gallery. Enjoy. https://stevenseagulls.com
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Comments powered by CComment