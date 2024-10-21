16th October 2024
Within Temptation - “Bleed out 2024 Tour” - Support: Annisokay
Wow, what a concert evening in Haus Auensee Leipzig. It was really full and I’m not entirely sure but it may have been sold out. No wonder because WITHIN TEMPTATION were guests together with their support ANNISOKAY.
Annisokay
ANNISOKAY opened the evening with a top 10 song set. To everyone’s delight, ANNISOKAY was accompanied on stage by Sharon del Adel for the song ‘Like a Parasite’. https://www.annisokay.com
Setlist
01. Into the Abyss
02. Throne of the Sunset
03. Ultraviolet
04. Like a Parasite (with Sharon den Adel)
05. Get Your Shit Together
06. One Step Closer (Linkin Park cover)
07. Human
08. Coma Blue
09. Calamity
10. STFU
Within Temptation
After a short break for set changes, the headliner WITHIN TEMPTATION took the stage and was celebrated by the fans with much cheering and applause. As always, Sharon del Adel enchanted the audience with her fantastic charisma on stage. You can’t resist so much positive power and you are captivated by her. Even though I have had the pleasure of seeing WITHIN TEMPTATION live several times, it is always a very special pleasure. You can find a few impressions of the concert in the gallery. Enjoy. https://www.within-temptation.com
Setlist
01. We Go to War
02. Bleed Out
03. Ritual
04. Shed My Skin (with Christoph Wieczorek)
05. Wireless
06. The Reckoning
07. Shot in the Dark
08. Stand My Ground
09. A Fool’s Parade (with Alex Yarmak)
10. The Promise
11. Supernova
12. Angels
13. Paradise (What About Us?)
14. Faster
---
15. Our Solemn Hour
16. All I Need
17. Mother Earth
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
