Gallery: Within Temptation - Leipzig 2024

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany16th October 2024Wow, what a concert evening in Haus Auensee Leipzig. It was really full and I’m not entirely sure but it may have been sold out. No wonder because WITHIN TEMPTATION were guests together with their support ANNISOKAY.ANNISOKAY opened the evening with a top 10 song set. To everyone’s delight, ANNISOKAY was accompanied on stage by Sharon del Adel for the song ‘Like a Parasite’. https://www.annisokay.com Setlist01. Into the Abyss02. Throne of the Sunset03. Ultraviolet04. Like a Parasite (with Sharon den Adel)05. Get Your Shit Together06. One Step Closer (Linkin Park cover)07. Human08. Coma Blue09. Calamity10. STFUAfter a short break for set changes, the headliner WITHIN TEMPTATION took the stage and was celebrated by the fans with much cheering and applause. As always, Sharon del Adel enchanted the audience with her fantastic charisma on stage. You can’t resist so much positive power and you are captivated by her. Even though I have had the pleasure of seeing WITHIN TEMPTATION live several times, it is always a very special pleasure. You can find a few impressions of the concert in the gallery. Enjoy. https://www.within-temptation.com Setlist01. We Go to War02. Bleed Out03. Ritual04. Shed My Skin (with Christoph Wieczorek)05. Wireless06. The Reckoning07. Shot in the Dark08. Stand My Ground09. A Fool’s Parade (with Alex Yarmak)10. The Promise11. Supernova12. Angels13. Paradise (What About Us?)14. Faster---15. Our Solemn Hour16. All I Need17. Mother EarthAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer