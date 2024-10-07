4th October 2024
Monster Magnet - “35th Anniversary Tour Europe 2024” - Support: Daily Thompson
Last Friday, MONSTER MAGNET visited the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden on their “35th Anniversary Tour”, which was also very well attended that evening. For their anniversary, the US Rock band is going on tour - and bringing the best of over ten studio albums to the stage for their birthday. The four men from New Jersey started their musical journey in the early 1990s and demonstrated an exciting rock sound with Psychedelia excursions and Krautrock influences in their self-titled debut EP ‘Monster Magnet’ in 1990, which was above all inspired by the Space Rock of the 1970s.
Daily Thompson
The evening was opened by DAILY THOMPSON from Dortmund. Since their formation in 2013, the band has already released seven albums. With their very own Grunge Stoner Rock, they were able to quickly inspire and win over the audience. The audience rewarded this with absolutely deserved applause. https://linktr.ee/dailythompson
Monster Magnet
After a break, the headliner MONSTER MAGNET was ready on stage. Dave Wyndorf and his band had put together a great “Best Of” set list for this concert. The club was able to impress as always with its good sound and so was Dave Wyndorf with his voice. The individual songs and the band were celebrated by their fans. There was a lot of applause and singing along. I was able to capture some impressions of the concert. Enjoy! https://www.zodiaclung.com/
Setlist
01. Superjudge
02. Tractor
03. Dopes to Infinity
04. Look To Your Orb For The Warning
05. Negasonic Teenage Warhead
06. Zodiac Lung
07. Ego, The Living Planet
08. Bummer
09. Spine of God
10. Space Lord
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Comments powered by CComment