Gallery: Soen - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg3rd October 2024Originally formed in 2004, the formation of SOEN was officially announced in May 2010. The original line-up consisted of former OPETH drummer Martin Lopez, TESTAMENT and SADUS bassist Steve Di Giorgio, WILLOWTREE vocalist Joel Ekelof and guitarist Kim Platbarzdis. The first song ‘Fraccion’ was released on the band’s official website in October 2010.Since Lopez and Joel Ekelof formed the group, SOEN have never shied away from exploring and analysing themselves and society, both as musicians and as expressionists. 2012’s ‘Cognitive’ blazed a trail of heavy, Progressive Metal before 2014’s ‘Tellurian’ saw SOEN stride freely into their own power and unique visions. Their third offering, ‘Lykaia’, was a conceptual journey exploring earthier places. SOEN’s fourth album, ‘Lotus’, is another journey with different perspectives. The album was released on 1st February 2019. ‘Lotus’ contains dissertations on modern society such as ‘Rival’, ‘Covenant’ and ‘Martyrs’, which are full of poetic, finely crafted confusion and chaos. Yet the specific meanings remain at once deeply personal and utterly universal. Eight crisp, sharp and supremely constructed songs of frustration, reflection and hope, ‘Imperial’ (2021) is the fiercest and most dynamic release of SOEN’s journey, grabbing the listener immediately and lingering long after this crazy time has passed, its rich detail destined to make it a classic metal album of this era. On Thursday night they presented their latest work ‘Memorial’ at the Rockhal and put on a great show.Setlist01. Sincere02. Martyrs03. Savia04. Memorial05. Lascivious06. Unbreakable07. Deceiver08. Ideate09. Monarch10. Illusion11. Modesty12. Lotus---13. The Words14. Antagonist15. ViolenceAll Pictures by Elena Arens