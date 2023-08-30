23rd June 2023
Rock Imperium Festival 2023 Day 2 with Night Flight Orchestra, H.E.A.T., Europe, Lepoka, Deep Purple, Wormed, Soen
The second day of Rock Imperium 2023 was right in the middle of the yearly tradition that brings together music fans under the sunny Murcia coast. With powerful guitar sounds, swirling smoke, and the warm sun, the event captured the spirit of the festival. The music filled the air, making it clear that Rock Imperium is more than just a festival - it’s a special time where people enjoy music and the sun.
Night Flight Orchestra
During their performance NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA took the stage in eye-catching costumes that channelled the spirit of airplane crew attire. The band’s music transported the Classic Rock vibes, creating an electric atmosphere. With their lively tunes and energetic melodies, they painted the air with energy and feedback. The back vocal singers were performing their vocal near champagne bottle drowned in ice cubes among exquisite transparent glasses, adding a touch of elegance to the performance. The synergy between music, style, and theatrics turned their set into an unforgettable journey that resonated with fans of all ages.
H.E.A.T.
When H.E.A.T. took the stage in broad daylight, the lead singer was like a wild force in a leather outfit, firing up the huge crowd with non-stop energy. The whole band played songs perfectly, and it was clear they were skilled musicians. What caught everyone’s eyes were the changing scenes on the big screen behind them - sometimes neon lights of a nighttime city, other times the blazing heat of the day. These visuals matched amazingly with the band’s awesome guitar playing, making the whole show feel like a ride through music and imagery. The singer’s excitement, the band’s talent, and amazing activity of the crowd all together made a performance that everyone will remember, and the heat that stood at this time of the day perfectly complemented the picture.
Europe
On the festival stage, EUROPE brought their timeless hits to life, despite the passing years. Their performance was like a burst of energy, as if the songs were born anew. With a crowd of sixty thousand, everyone joined in as soon as the first notes of ‘Final Countdown’ hit the air. It was like a wave of sound that connected us all, echoing the memories we shared. Even though the band has been around for fifty years, their performance was full of life and energy. The whole team, especially the dynamic lead singer who twirled the microphone stand with finesse, made this moment absolutely fantastic. The music was a bridge between the past and the present, and it made us all excited and impressed, one listener at a time.
Lepoka
On a third stage, located not far from the food court the young Spanish Folk-Rock ensemble, LEPOKA, was infusing the atmosphere with their vibrant Folk melodies. Their music radiated an irresistible energy that resonated with the assembled crowd. What set them apart were the unconventional instruments they wielded - from violins to pipes - crafting a captivating soundscape. However, it wasn’t merely the instrumental variety that left an impression. The band’s interaction with the audience was a sight to behold. They orchestrated a collective participation, prompting everyone to get down on one knee, and then, at the lead singer’s cue, the entire assembly sprang up in synchronized delight, celebrating the folkloric twists within LEPOKA’s compositions. Amidst this distinct space the boundary between performers and attendees blurred, creating a genuine connection immersed in shared euphoria.
Deep Purple
This legendary band’s performance, while a bit less energetic due to the band’s age, exuded a wealth of experience and undeniable professionalism honed through years of musical history. Some fans stood close to the stage, while others relaxed on the grass, watching the show on screens. From the opening notes of classics like ‘Smoke on the Water’, the crowd jumped with collective excitement, blending eras, bridging generations, and celebrating a shared passion for rock music. The short breaks, attributed to the band’s age, were hardly noticed amidst the overall vibe. For many, this experience felt like meeting a legend, a nostalgic echo of their youth.
Wormed
Performed on the smaller and dedicated third stage, following a remarkable setting sun, WORMED seized the spotlight with a performance that resonated with thunderous sound. The stage was bathed in a mesmerizing, artistic blue rays of light in a smoke, masterfully orchestrated by the lighting technician as nightfall enveloped the venue. What truly stood out, however, was the constant kinetic energy of the lead vocalist. Amidst his guttural growls, he was using animated gestures to vividly illustrate the themes that the band was unleashing through their music.
Soen
SOEN’s performance at the festival was nothing short of enchanting. Their music, a tapestry woven from profound and unique melodies, seamlessly melded the weightiness of Rock music with the depths of thoughts inherent to Progressive Rock. As the sun dipped and the sky surrendered to night, the audience gathered with unwavering anticipation, defying tireless from two days under the blazing sun. The stage transformed into a realm of sound and visual artistry, a marriage of sound and light that transported us to another plane of emotion. The crowd encircled the stage, swept up in the cadence of the music, many thousands of hands dancing to the rhythm, voices raised in a unified chorus. A breathtaking moment wandered with the opening chords of ‘Lucidity’, when a galaxy of mobile phone torches ignited, like stars sprinkled across the night sky, casting a spellbinding glow. Their set list, a kaleidoscope of musical diversity and depth, exemplified their artistry. As the final notes hung in the air, the audience remained, lingering in the afterglow, hoping for a final encore. For me, this was the festival’s pinnacle, a performance that left an indelible mark, and I eagerly await the day when I can once again immerse myself in the mesmerizing world of SOEN.
All Pictures by Tigran Grigorian
Related Articles
Live Review: Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena 2023 (Day 3)
Parque el Batel, Cartagena, Spain 23rd June 2023 Rock Imperium Festival 2023 Day 3 with Frozen Crown, Elegant Weapons, Lordi, Winery Dogs, Kiss The last day o...
Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2023 (Day 3)
Klein Strand, Oostende, Belgium 25th to 27th August 2023W-Festival 2023 Day 3 with Lavvi Ebbel, Praga Khan (DJ Set), Genesis (Classic), Mildreda, The Cardigans,...
Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2023 (Day 2)
Klein Strand, Oostende, Belgium 25th to 27th August 2023W-Festival 2023 Day 2 with Time Bandits, Nik Kershaw, Traitrs, Earth Wind & Fire Experience by Al Mc...
Live Review: W-Festival - Oostende 2023 (Day 1)
Klein Strand, Oostende, Belgium 25th to 27th August 2023W-Festival 2023 Day 1 with Björn Again, Velvet Mist, China Crisis, Pretty Addicted, A Flock of Seagulls,...
Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2023 (Day 2)
Airfield Drispenstedt, Hildesheim, Germany 11th to 13th August 2023M’era Luna Festival 2023 Day 2 with The 69 Eyes, Agonoize, Ashbury Heights, Blitz Union, De/V...
Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2023 (Day 1)
Airfield Drispenstedt, Hildesheim, Germany 11th to 13th August 2023M’era Luna Festival 2023 Day 1 with Absolute Body Control, Amduscia, Antiage, A Projection, D...
Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2023
Airfield Drispenstedt, Hildesheim, Germany 11th to 13th August 2023M’era Luna Festival - Impressions, Readings, Crypt Talk, Fashion Show and more… The second w...
Preview DARK STORM FESTIVAL - Chemnitz 2023-12-25
Stadthalle, Chemnitz, Germany 25th December 2023 Dark Storm Festival 2023 with VNV Nation, Blutengel, Diary of Dreams, Hocico , Tanzwut and many more Every yea...
Preview DARK ELEKTRO FESTIVAL IV - Bielefeld 2023-11-25
Movie, Bielefeld, Germany 25th November 2023Dark Elektro Festival IV with Alienare, Beyond Border, Scheuber, reADJUST “Schwarzbrot” is making the first attempt...
Preview COLD HEARTED FESTIVAL - Dresden 2023-11-18
Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany 18th November 2023Cold Hearted Festival - International Cold Wave & Post Punk Convention - with She Past Away, Vision Vi...
Live Review: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2023 (Day 2)
Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, Germany 30th July 2023Amphi Festival 2023 Day 2 with Schöngeist, Wiegand, Qntal, Solitary Experiments, Unzucht, Combichrist, Lord Of The L...
Live Review: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2023 (Day 1)
Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, Germany 29th July 2023Amphi Festival 2023 Day 1 with Synthattack, A Life Divided, Wesselsky, S.P.O.C.K, Das Ich, Covenant, Front 242, Dein...
Gallery: Rockharz Festival - Ballenstedt 2023
Airport Ballenstedt, Ballenstedt, Germany 5th to 8th July 2023Rockharz Festival 2023 with Wolfheart, Wind Rose, Moonspell, Carcass, Life of Agony, Lord of the L...
Live Review: Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena 2023 (Day 1)
Parque el Batel, Cartagena, Spain 23rd June 2023 Rock Imperium Festival 2023 Day 1 with Evergrey, Steve’n’Seagulls, Blind Guardian, Helloween, Tygers of Pan Ta...
Preview FEUERTAL FESTIVAL - Wuppertal 2023-08-26
Waldbühne Hardt, Wuppertal, Germany 26th August 2023Feuertal Festival 2023 with Feuerschwanz, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, Letzte Instanz, Unzucht, Haggefugg and...
Live Review: Castle Rock Festival - Mülheim 2023 (Day 2)
Schloss Broich, Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany 30th June & 1st July 2023Castle Rock Festival 2023 Day 2 with Nachtblut, Heldmaschine, Lacrimas Profundere, End...
Preview EPICENTRE FESTIVAL 2023 - Bochum 2023-11-04
Matrix, Bochum, Germany 4th November 2023Epicentre Festival with Solitary Experiments, Torul, Lights of Euphoria, J:Dead and ZyniC + E:O:D Party The Epicentre ...
Live Review: Muse - Cologne 2023
RheinEnergie Stadion, Cologne, Germany 9th June 2023Muse - “Will Of The People World Tour” 2023 - Support: Royal Blood, One OK Rock Following the chart success...
Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 16 - Deutzen 2023
Kulturpark, Deutzen, Germany 1st to 3rd September 2023NCN 16 with Die Krupps, Eisfabrik, Kirlian Camera, S.P.O.C.K, Tom Bailey (Thomson Twins), Traitrs, Prager ...
Live Review: Rock meets Classic - Nuremberg 2023
Arena Nürnberger Versicherung, Nuremberg, Germany 22nd April 2023Rock meets Classic 2023 with Joey Tempest (Europe), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Maggie Reilly ...
Comments powered by CComment