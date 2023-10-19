Live Review: Soen - Sevilla 2023

Sala Custom, Sevilla, Spain7th of October 2023SOEN, a remarkable progressive band, are making their way to perform their highly anticipated new album ‘Memorial’ tonight, promising a night of unparalleled sonic exploration. As a part of their worldwide tour, supporting the new album, Spanish part covers seven different regions / provinces, where the Swedish masters of music are performing their masterpieces of modern Progressive Rock music, including the highly demanded tracks from previous albums.In Sevilla, as the evening unfolded, the stage became a canvas for a symphony of lights and sounds. The anticipation in the air was palpable, and it all began with the resonant and precise rumble of the drums, encircled by multi-coloured LED strips, and a vintage microphone suspended in the air. It was the moment when TERRA took the empty stage. With stylish guitar passages and soul-stirring brass solos, TERRA ignited the crowd, breathing life even into the most passive listeners in the hall. The music wrapped around the audience like a warm embrace, and for a while, the world outside disappeared.As TERRA’s set concluded, the stage was reclaimed by the vibrant musicians of MOLYBARON. They shone brilliantly, performing the most iconic compositions from their discography. Throughout their performance, they flawlessly recreated their tracks, coming remarkably close to the album's sound, replicating vocal passages and perfectly defined riffs. After nearly an hour of a powerful set, MOLYBARON paid their respects, taking photos with the crowd, and gracefully stepped aside to make way for the headliners, SOEN.After a brief interlude spent fine-tuning the stage and instruments, the Swedish musicians emerged one by one from the darkness, amidst the haze and a cascade of lights. The anticipation was not in vain: the Swedes delivered masterpiece after masterpiece, seamlessly blending their new album's works, which the packed club eagerly embraced. Lights and smoke gracefully complemented each composition, and special moments filled the entire venue with enchantment. During heartfelt ballads, the room would be bathed in the soft glow of mobile phone flashlights, and the charismatic vocalist eagerly shared the stage with the passionate crowd, who sang along with every note. Towards the end of their performance, the charismatic frontman seized a large black flag and waved it vigorously during a guitar solo, creating a visual spectacle that heightened the music’s intensity.As the artists bid farewell to the audience, the bassist, in a show of solidarity, draped a Ukrainian flag over his shoulders. It was an extraordinary evening, brimming with unparalleled energy that warmed the already balmy air of Seville, creating memories that would linger in the hearts of everyone fortunate enough to be there.Setlist01. Sincere02. Martyrs03. Savia04. Memorial05. Lascivious06. Unbreakable07. Deceiver08. Ideate09. Monarch10. Fortress11. Illusion12. Modesty13. Lotus---14. Antagonist15. ViolenceAll Pictures by Tigran Grigorian