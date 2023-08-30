Live Review: Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena 2023 (Day 3)

Parque el Batel, Cartagena, Spain23rd June 2023The last day of Rock Imperium’s second edition is supposed to be the peak of the whole event, if you look on the line-up and notice that in addition to legendary KISS there are supergroups like WINERY DOGS and ELEGANT WEAPONS. And of course, the pyrotechnic and laser show, as well as many surprises that we will tell you about, made the closing of the festival unforgettable and filled the air with real magic.FROZEN CROWN’s performance on the festival stage was a standout moment. Their confidence and well-practiced stage presence impressed, and the skilled female guitarists added a unique touch. Playing their full set under the blazing sun, the band received enthusiastic applause from the audience, who had gathered early to close out the last day of the festival. Following their set, 91 SUITE, a Spanish band, took the adjacent stage, seamlessly replacing NESTOR, the only band from the line-up this year, who couldn’t perform due to illness of vocalist.Band’s performance was another highlight of the festival. The band members exuded vibrant energy and skill on stage, capturing the audience’s attention. The guitarist’s stylish sunglasses and the vocalist’s old-school Rock styled clothes added to their dynamic presence. Notably, ELEGANT WEAPONS is one of the festival’s supergroups, a term used to describe a band formed by members who are already established musicians from other bands. This amalgamation of talent creates a truly unique musical experience that resonated with the crowd, making their performance an unforgettable moment of the event.LORDI’s performance stood out as a truly memorable experience. Rising to prominence after their Eurovision victory, the band’s distinctiveness was further accentuated by their mesmerizing stage presence. Their exceptional and meticulously detailed individual costumes, complete with intricate eye details and contact lenses, brought an otherworldly quality to the show. Despite the scorching sun, they delivered their full setlist with unwavering energy. The stage came alive with dark and immersive decorations, perfectly complementing their eerie aesthetic. The audience’s fervent applause echoed the captivating atmosphere, making this performance a highlight of the festival.Another supergroup’s performance during this festival, which was formed by acclaimed musicians: Mike Portnoy, founder of DREAM THEATER, Billy Sheehan, known for his bass work with Steve Vai, and Richie Kotzen. The trio’s dynamic synergy and musical prowess were clearly evident, reflected in their harmonious setlist that seamlessly blended their individual strengths. Their stage presence was characterized by an air of refined excellence, drawing the audience into a captivating musical journey. The band’s performance showcased their exceptional chemistry, delivering a harmonious fusion of skill and creativity that resonated with the crowd and added yet another memorable layer to the festival experience.The unparalleled performance by the legendary KISS marked the climactic and almost closing moment of the festival. The sheer energy they unleashed tapped into the reserves of every music enthusiast present, despite the fatigue from three full days of Rock music under the sun. The show was an unforgettable spectacle, driven by the musicians’ boundless vigour, complemented by mind-blowing lighting, lasers, pyrotechnics, fireworks, moving platforms with musicians and huge screens that captured even the tiniest details of the show. It left no one untouched: from longtime fans who had cherished their music for five decades to young individuals who recognized only their most iconic tunes. The mind-boggling flight of the band’s leader over the crowd to a tower, from which he performed a couple of songs before returning to the stage, evoked astonishing awe and excitement. The show culminated with a mind-blowingly grand finale - a broken sparkling guitar and 15-minute-long fireworks display, encompassing scale, variety, and intensity that charged the air with smoke and an atmosphere impossible to replicate. It served as the most fitting farewell to a living legend, an imaginably magnificent crescendo to the three-day spectacle.In a while after festival ended promoters announced 2024 edition of Rock Imperium for 20th to 22nd June. So far, we know only few bands from the next year. Currently they’ve revealed ACCEPT, SAXON, TNT, EMPERIOR and BEAST IN BLACK, but more than 45 more bands coming, so see you next year in the same place!All Pictures by Tigran Grigorian