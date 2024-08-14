Gallery: Gene Simmons Band - Luxembourg-City 2024

Den Atelier, Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg8th August 2024The iconic Rock legend and co-founder of KISS, whose influence extends far beyond the music industry, visited the Grand Duchy on Thursday evening. From his early inspiration by THE BEATLES to the creation of the legendary KISS, Simmons’ journey has been one of unparalleled success.Beyond the stage, his ventures into entrepreneurship, literature, television and philanthropy continue to redefine the boundaries of achievement. With a legacy that spans merchandising empires, literary works and successful restaurants, Simmons continues to shape industries worldwide. Audiences were able to explore the life of a rock god, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist whose influence spans generations.Setlist01. Deuce (KISS cover)02. War Machine (KISS cover)03. Are You Ready?04. Charisma (KISS cover)05. Shout It Out Loud (KISS cover)06. House of Pain (VAN HALEN cover)07. I Love It Loud (KISS cover)08. Christine Sixteen (KISS cover)09. Ace of Spades (MOTÖRHEAD cover)10. Nothin’ to Lose (KISS cover)11. Calling Dr. Love (KISS cover)12. Goin’ Blind (KISS cover)13. Sunshine of your love (CREAM cover)14. Watchin’ You (KISS cover)15. Cold Gin (KISS cover)16. Rock and Roll All Nite (KISS cover)All Pictures by Elena Arens