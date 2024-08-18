14th August 2024
Cradle Of Filth - “Necromantic Fantasies” - Support: Butcher Babies & Ignea
A hot summer day always promises a hot concert evening. And that was the case this time in the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden. CRADLE OF FILTH, born from the depths of hell three decades ago, are undisputed giants in Heavy Metal. Under the leadership of Dani Filth, they combine dark, extreme Metal with Gothic horror and have made a name for themselves as both a creative force and a live sensation. The “Necromantic Fantasies” tour can be experienced live in five German cities in summer 2024 and reached Dresden today.
Ignea
The evening was opened by IGNEA from Ukraine. IGNEA played a great set! The band released their third album Dreams of Lands Unseen in April 2023. If you don’t know them yet, you should definitely listen to it. You can find them on YouTube, of course. https://ignea.band/
Butcher Babies
BUTCHER BABIES then took over the stage. Wow! What a set Heidi Shepherd and her band delivered was amazing. Despite the heat, Heidi Shepherd rocked the stage with 150%! Huge respect for the performance. I stood in the audience and didn’t move, sweating so much. Heidi Shepherd still gave it her all. https://butcherbabies.com/
Setlist
01. Tennessee
02. Red Thunder
03. Monsters Ball
04. King Pin
05. Wrong End of the Knife
06. Sleeping with the Enemy
07. Killing Time
08. Spittin Teef
09. Last December
10. Magnolia BLVD
Cradle Of Filth
The brilliant finale of the evening was of course the headliner CRADLE OF FILTH. The band had put together a very good set list and was celebrated by the fans. The stage setup was of course based on the current record cover of the album ‘Existence Is Futile’. In the gallery you will find some impressions from the evening. Enjoy. https://www.cradleoffilth.com/
Setlist
01. The Fate of the World on our Shoulders
02. Existential Terror
03. Saffrons Curse
04. She is a Fire
05. The Principle of Evil made Flesh
06. Cruelty Brought Thee
07. Nymphetamine
08. Dusk and her Embrace
09. Necromantic Fantasies
10. Born in a burial Gown
11. A Bruise
12. Promise to the Fever
13. Her Ghost in the Fog
14. From the Cradle to Enslave
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
