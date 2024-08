Gallery: Cradle Of Filth - Dresden 2024

Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany14th August 2024A hot summer day always promises a hot concert evening. And that was the case this time in the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden. CRADLE OF FILTH, born from the depths of hell three decades ago, are undisputed giants in Heavy Metal. Under the leadership of Dani Filth, they combine dark, extreme Metal with Gothic horror and have made a name for themselves as both a creative force and a live sensation. The “Necromantic Fantasies” tour can be experienced live in five German cities in summer 2024 and reached Dresden today.The evening was opened by IGNEA from Ukraine. IGNEA played a great set! The band released their third album Dreams of Lands Unseen in April 2023. If you don’t know them yet, you should definitely listen to it. You can find them on YouTube, of course. https://ignea.band/ BUTCHER BABIES then took over the stage. Wow! What a set Heidi Shepherd and her band delivered was amazing. Despite the heat, Heidi Shepherd rocked the stage with 150%! Huge respect for the performance. I stood in the audience and didn’t move, sweating so much. Heidi Shepherd still gave it her all. https://butcherbabies.com/ Setlist01. Tennessee02. Red Thunder03. Monsters Ball04. King Pin05. Wrong End of the Knife06. Sleeping with the Enemy07. Killing Time08. Spittin Teef09. Last December10. Magnolia BLVDThe brilliant finale of the evening was of course the headliner CRADLE OF FILTH. The band had put together a very good set list and was celebrated by the fans. The stage setup was of course based on the current record cover of the album ‘Existence Is Futile’. In the gallery you will find some impressions from the evening. Enjoy. https://www.cradleoffilth.com/ Setlist01. The Fate of the World on our Shoulders02. Existential Terror03. Saffrons Curse04. She is a Fire05. The Principle of Evil made Flesh06. Cruelty Brought Thee07. Nymphetamine08. Dusk and her Embrace09. Necromantic Fantasies10. Born in a burial Gown11. A Bruise12. Promise to the Fever13. Her Ghost in the Fog14. From the Cradle to EnslaveAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer