14th August 2024
Clutch - “New World Samurai Tour 2024”
Since getting together in high school, Maryland rockers CLUTCH have been pushing the boundaries that define Heavy Rock music. Having been tagged as Hard Rock, Blues Rock, Southern Stoner Rock, and Alternative Metal by the press and fans around the world, it is safe to say that “what you see is what you get”, and what you get is a musical force best described as the quintessential, damn good rock band in the vein of MOTÖRHEAD or THIN LIZZY.
CLUTCH guarantees a very bold, balls-to-the-wall, riffs-in-your-face kind of style. Their album ‘Earth Rocker’ was an insurmountable achievement. From newer hits such as ‘Nosferatu Madre’ and ‘Slaughter Beach’ to classics like ‘X-Ray Visions’, ‘Firebirds’ and ‘The Regulator’, the band knew how to thrill the crowd at the Atelier on Wednesday night.
Setlist
01. X-Ray Visions
02. Firebirds!
03. Burning Beard
04. Cyborg Bette
05. Subtle Hustle
06. (In the Wake of) The Swollen Goat
07. A Quick Death in Texas
08. Walking in the Great Shining Path of Monster Trucks
09. Nosferatu Madre
10. Espace from the Prison Planet
11. Spacegrass
12. I have the Body of John Wilkes Booth
13. El Jefe Speaks
14. The Regulator
15. Slaughter Beach
16. The Dragonfly
---
17. The Mob Goes Wild
18. Binge and Purge
19. A Shogun Named Marcus
All Pictures by Elena Arens
Comments powered by CComment