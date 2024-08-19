Gallery: Clutch - Luxembourg-City 2024

Den Atelier, Luxembourg-City, Luxembourg14th August 2024Since getting together in high school, Maryland rockers CLUTCH have been pushing the boundaries that define Heavy Rock music. Having been tagged as Hard Rock, Blues Rock, Southern Stoner Rock, and Alternative Metal by the press and fans around the world, it is safe to say that “what you see is what you get”, and what you get is a musical force best described as the quintessential, damn good rock band in the vein of MOTÖRHEAD or THIN LIZZY.CLUTCH guarantees a very bold, balls-to-the-wall, riffs-in-your-face kind of style. Their album ‘Earth Rocker’ was an insurmountable achievement. From newer hits such as ‘Nosferatu Madre’ and ‘Slaughter Beach’ to classics like ‘X-Ray Visions’, ‘Firebirds’ and ‘The Regulator’, the band knew how to thrill the crowd at the Atelier on Wednesday night.Setlist01. X-Ray Visions02. Firebirds!03. Burning Beard04. Cyborg Bette05. Subtle Hustle06. (In the Wake of) The Swollen Goat07. A Quick Death in Texas08. Walking in the Great Shining Path of Monster Trucks09. Nosferatu Madre10. Espace from the Prison Planet11. Spacegrass12. I have the Body of John Wilkes Booth13. El Jefe Speaks14. The Regulator15. Slaughter Beach16. The Dragonfly---17. The Mob Goes Wild18. Binge and Purge19. A Shogun Named MarcusAll Pictures by Elena Arens