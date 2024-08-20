19th August 2024
Nation of Language - Open Air - Support: Meagre Martin
NYC outfit NATION OF LANGUAGE have attracted an increasing, international audience with their danceable and impassioned takes on New Wave and Post-Punk traditions. Their hopeful music - marked by soaring melodies, blinking synth lines, and frontman Ian Devaney’s towering voice - is a ray of light in an era of anxiety, cynicism, hatred, and snark.
As their sound and songwriting have continued to evolve across three albums, the band’s fervent style has also grown to encompass an unmistakable quality of movement, garnering the band major accolades from NME, Rough Trade, Pitchfork, Clash & countless others. 2023 saw their third LP ‘Strange Disciple’ released following performances at Pitchfork Festival, Primavera Sound and Outside Lands and setting up the band’s largest headline tours to date.
Meagre Martin
The evening was opened by Berlin-based MEAGRE MARTIN. The band creates a sound “inspired by Shoegaze, 90s Indie, or ‘faux country,’ as the band calls it, and juxtaposes these beautifully light soundscapes with lyrics that belie the sweetness of the sound with their vulnerability and depth.”
Nation of Language
The US Indie Pop band chose the JunkYard for their first ever concert in Dortmund. A cozy summer night called several attendees to that special outdoor location for New Wave and Synth Pop inspired music, reminding me several times of OMD… no wonder was singer Devaney inspired to start a new project after hearing ‘Electricity’ by OMD. I loved the music and spirit the band spread. If you like such kind of music, please check them out live. You won’t regret it.
Setlist
01. A New Goodbye
02. Rush & Fever
03. On Division St
04. Sole Obsession
05. Wounds of Love
06. The Grey Commute
07. Miranda
08. Swimming in the Shallow Sea
09. Surely I Can’t Wait
10. This Fractured Mind
11. Automobile
12. The Wall & I
---
13. September Again
14. Weak in Your Light
15. Across That Fine Line
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
