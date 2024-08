Gallery: Nation of Language - Dortmund 2024

JunkYard, Dortmund, Germany19th August 2024NYC outfit NATION OF LANGUAGE have attracted an increasing, international audience with their danceable and impassioned takes on New Wave and Post-Punk traditions. Their hopeful music - marked by soaring melodies, blinking synth lines, and frontman Ian Devaney’s towering voice - is a ray of light in an era of anxiety, cynicism, hatred, and snark.As their sound and songwriting have continued to evolve across three albums, the band’s fervent style has also grown to encompass an unmistakable quality of movement, garnering the band major accolades from NME, Rough Trade, Pitchfork, Clash & countless others. 2023 saw their third LP ‘Strange Disciple’ released following performances at Pitchfork Festival, Primavera Sound and Outside Lands and setting up the band’s largest headline tours to date.The evening was opened by Berlin-based MEAGRE MARTIN. The band creates a sound “inspired by Shoegaze, 90s Indie, or ‘faux country,’ as the band calls it, and juxtaposes these beautifully light soundscapes with lyrics that belie the sweetness of the sound with their vulnerability and depth.”The US Indie Pop band chose the JunkYard for their first ever concert in Dortmund. A cozy summer night called several attendees to that special outdoor location for New Wave and Synth Pop inspired music, reminding me several times of OMD… no wonder was singer Devaney inspired to start a new project after hearing ‘Electricity’ by OMD. I loved the music and spirit the band spread. If you like such kind of music, please check them out live. You won’t regret it.Setlist01. A New Goodbye02. Rush & Fever03. On Division St04. Sole Obsession05. Wounds of Love06. The Grey Commute07. Miranda08. Swimming in the Shallow Sea09. Surely I Can’t Wait10. This Fractured Mind11. Automobile12. The Wall & I---13. September Again14. Weak in Your Light15. Across That Fine LineAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com