Gallery: Sinister - Zwickau 2024

Details
SinisterClub Seilerstrasse, Zwickau, Germany
14th Sptember 2024
Sinister - “Death Raid” - Support: Messticator, APEP, Epidemic Scorn

Wow, what a great Death Metal concert evening last weekend at Club Seilerstrasse in Zwickau. Three very good support bands and SINISTER as headliner. What do you want more? MESSTICATOR are from Hamburg and you should listen to them on Bandcamp or YouTube. APEP released the album ‘Before Whom Evil Trembles’ last weekend. Check it out on Bandcamp. EPIDEMIC SCORN played e very powerful show as always. And it was a 20th anniversary show! Last band on stage for this evening was the headliner SINISTER and they played an excellent old school Death Metal set! In our gallery you will find a few impressions from this concert evening. Enjoy!


Messticator

https://linktr.ee/messticator


APEP

https://apep.bandcamp.com/album/before-whom-evil-trembles


Epidemic Scorn

https://epidemic-scorn.de


Sinister

https://www.facebook.com/SinisterOfficial/

All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer

