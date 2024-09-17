Gallery: Sinister - Zwickau 2024

Club Seilerstrasse, Zwickau, Germany14th Sptember 2024Wow, what a great Death Metal concert evening last weekend at Club Seilerstrasse in Zwickau. Three very good support bands and SINISTER as headliner. What do you want more? MESSTICATOR are from Hamburg and you should listen to them on Bandcamp or YouTube. APEP released the album ‘Before Whom Evil Trembles’ last weekend. Check it out on Bandcamp. EPIDEMIC SCORN played e very powerful show as always. And it was a 20th anniversary show! Last band on stage for this evening was the headliner SINISTER and they played an excellent old school Death Metal set! In our gallery you will find a few impressions from this concert evening. Enjoy!All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer