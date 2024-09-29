25th September 2024
Northlane - “Mirror’s Edge European Tour”
NORTHLANE are a chart topping, award-winning Metal band from Sydney, Australia. Through fearless evolution and unmatched innovation, NORTHLANE have become vanguards of heavy music across the globe, entirely on their terms. The band has released six acclaimed albums, including ARIA Chart #1 records ‘Obsidian’ (2022) and ‘Node’ (2015), alongside ‘Singularity’ (2013), ‘Mesmer’ (2017) and ‘Alien’ (2019) which all debuted at #3. NORTHLANE have also won three consecutive ARIA Awards for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album, as well as two AIR Awards for Best Independent Heavy Album.
Setlist
01. Carbonized
02. Intuition
03. Dante
04. 4D
05. Bloodline
06. Echo Chamber
07. Clarity
08. Clockwork
09. Afterimage
10. Solar
11. Talking Hands
12. Kraft
13. Miasma
14. Mirror’s Edge
15. Nova
---
16. Citizen
All Pictures by Elena Arens
