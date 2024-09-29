Gallery: Northlane - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg25th September 2024NORTHLANE are a chart topping, award-winning Metal band from Sydney, Australia. Through fearless evolution and unmatched innovation, NORTHLANE have become vanguards of heavy music across the globe, entirely on their terms. The band has released six acclaimed albums, including ARIA Chart #1 records ‘Obsidian’ (2022) and ‘Node’ (2015), alongside ‘Singularity’ (2013), ‘Mesmer’ (2017) and ‘Alien’ (2019) which all debuted at #3. NORTHLANE have also won three consecutive ARIA Awards for Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album, as well as two AIR Awards for Best Independent Heavy Album.Setlist01. Carbonized02. Intuition03. Dante04. 4D05. Bloodline06. Echo Chamber07. Clarity08. Clockwork09. Afterimage10. Solar11. Talking Hands12. Kraft13. Miasma14. Mirror’s Edge15. Nova---16. CitizenAll Pictures by Elena Arens