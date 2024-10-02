Gallery: Frog Leap - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg30th September 2024More than 400 recorded cover songs, 4.8 million YouTube followers, and over 650 million video views! Whether it’s ‘Hello’ by ADELE, ‘Poker Face’ by LADY GAGA, classics like ‘Africa’ by TOTO or ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ by SURVIVOR or, or, or… Leo Moracchioli has already given countless songs a harder sound dress that can be seen and heard. Not without reason is the cover god of FROG LEAP more popular than ever!For each video, Moracchioli creates the arrangements, and plays all the instruments, except for a small number of songs in which he has collaborated with other instrumentalists; they often require at least 50 tracks. Although most of the videos feature only himself, and sometimes his family or a musical guest - sometimes a fellow YouTube artist participating remotely. To make sure that the live performance on stage is a real blast, Leo has of course brought some of the most brilliant musicians on board, who manage to convey the spirit of FROG LEAP the way it should be. With Rabea Massaad, Erik Torpn, and Truls Haugen, the right choice was made, as the show at the Rockhal on the 30th of September, proves!Setlist01. Ghostbusters (Ray Parker Jr. cover)02. The House of the Rising Sun (The Animals cover)03. Therefore I Am (Billie Eilish cover)04. Dance Monkey (Tones and I cover)05. Barracuda (Heart cover)06. Come Together (The Beatles cover)07. Feel Good Inc. (Gorillaz cover)08. Breathe (The Prodigy cover)09. I’m Gonne Be (The Proclaimers cover)10. Heathens (Twenty One Pilot cover)11. Pokémon Theme (Jason Paige cover)12. Pitbull Terrier (Die Antwoord cover)13. Try (Pink cover)14. Hello (Adele cover)15. Eye of the Tiger (Survivor cover)16. Listen to your Heart (Roxette cover)---17. Africa (Toto cover)18. Zombie (The Cranberries cover)All Pictures by Elena Arens