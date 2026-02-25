Live Review: Grandson - Cologne 2026

24th February 2026
Grandson - “Inertia Tour 2026” - Special guests: Pinkshift
The Canadian-American genre-blending phenomenon GRANDSON was set to ignite Cologne’s iconic E-Werk on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, as part of his massive “Inertia Tour”. However, when arriving at the E-Werk, there were only a few confused people, as all doors were locked and all lights in the venue were dark. Only moving closer to the doors uncovered a small notice that the concert was shifted to the slightly cozier Carlswerk Victoria, which fortunately was only a few hundred meters away. However, spreading this information on - say social media platforms - would have been beneficial.
Pinkshift
PINKSHIFT is a Baltimore-based band that has rapidly become the vanguard of a new, more inclusive wave of Punk Rock. Their style is an unapologetic collision of 90s grunge, early 2000s Pop-Punk, and the jagged edges of Post-Hardcore, characterized by Ashrita Kumar’s versatile vocals which shift from melodic vulnerability to guttural screams in a heartbeat. Formed in 2018 while the members were students at Johns Hopkins University, the band’s heritage is rooted in the DIY ethos of the riot grrrl movement and the rhythmic aggression of bands like NIRVANA and NO DOUBT.
Their discography began with the viral success of the single ‘I’m gonna tell my therapist on you’, leading to their critically acclaimed debut EP ‘Saccharine’ (2021). Their first full-length, ‘Love Me Forever’ (2022), established them as a global force, a reputation further solidified by the 2025 release of ‘Earthkeeper’, an album that leans into heavier, Metalcore-tinged sonic landscapes. As a band of colour in a traditionally white-dominated scene, their history is one of breaking barriers and using loud guitars as a vehicle for social commentary and personal catharsis. https://www.pinkshiftmd.com
Music & Performance
Taking the stage as the room was still packing in, PINKSHIFT proved why they are the perfect pairing for this tour. The atmosphere was immediately electric; Ashrita Kumar owned the stage with a frenetic, magnetic energy that demands attention. When they launched into ‘GET OUT’, the floor of Carlswerk Victoria began its first of many rhythmic sways. Paul Vallejo’s baritone guitar provided a sludge-heavy foundation that resonated through the industrial rafters, while Myron Houngbedji’s drumming was surgical in its violence.
By the time they finished their set with the anthemic ‘I’m gonna tell my therapist on you’, the crowd wasn’t just warmed up - they were fully mobilized. However, during the last two minutes or so, the PA was turned off, as PINKSHIFT apparently exceeded their playtime, which initially confused both the audience as well as the band.
Grandson
GRANDSON, the alias of Jordan Edward Benjamin, is a genre-defying architect of modern protest music whose style fuses the visceral energy of trap, the technical grit of alternative rock, and the lyrical urgency of hip-hop. Born in New Jersey and raised in Toronto, Benjamin’s history is one of rapid ascension, sparked by the 2017 breakout hit ‘Blood // Water’, which became a global rallying cry against corporate greed. His heritage is steeped in the political rock tradition of acts like RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and the stadium-scale vulnerability of LINKIN PARK, creating a sound that feels both like a punch to the gut and a communal embrace.
His discography is a journey of evolving consciousness: from the ‘A Modern Tragedy’ EPs (2018–2019) to the debut studio album ‘Death of an Optimist’ (2020) and the deeply personal ‘I Love You, I’m Trying’ (2023). In 2025, he released his most uncompromising work to date, INERTIA, an album that abandons subtlety to tackle the “brainrot” of modern political decay with colossal riffs and razor-sharp rap delivery. Check out www.grandsonmusic.com.
Music & Performance
Accompanied by an array of voice messages, GRANDSON stepped onto the Carlswerk Victoria stage, and the atmosphere shifted from a concert to a revolution. Opening with the title track of INERTIA, he looked like a man who hadn’t slept in a week and was all the better for it - eyes wide, pulse racing, and completely in command of the chaos. The move from E-WERK meant the audience was packed tight against the barricades, and Benjamin took full advantage, frequently leaning into the sea of hands during ‘GOD IS AN ANIMAL’ and ‘Overdose’.
The highlight of the night was the contrast from the heavy, industrial stomp of ‘BRAINROT’ to a haunting, stripped-back version of ‘Heather’, - performed by Benjamin on guitar alone - showcasing the duality that makes GRANDSON so compelling. The crowd’s roar for ‘Blood // Water’ was deafening, a cathartic explosion of noise that seemed to shake the very bricks of the venue. After a three-song encore, the house lights came up on a room full of exhausted, exhilarated fans, and it became clear that while the venue had changed, the message remained louder than ever. And the last time I witnessed a similar vibe was back in September 1993, when RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE played the Aladin Club in Bremen. So, the kids are alright apparently.
Setlist
01. AUTONOMOUS DELIVERY ROBOT
02. BURY YOU
03. We Did It!!!
04. Oh No!!!
05. BELLS OF WAR
06. Stigmata
07. GOD IS AN ANIMAL
08. PULL THE TRIGGER
09. Darkside
10. Overdose
11. 6:00
12. LITTLE WHITE LIES
13. SELF IMMOLATION
14. Masters of War (Bob Dylan cover)
15. BRAINROT
16. WHO’S THE ENEMY
17. Heather
18. Drones
19. YOU MADE ME THIS WAY
20. Blood // Water
---
21. WWIII
22. Riptide
23. Stick Up
Pictures by Christian Beyermann