CD Review: Story Of The Year- A.R.S.O.N.

Artist: Story of the YearTitle: A.R.S.O.N.Genre: RockRelease Date: 13th February 2026Label: SharpTone RecordsThe US Rock band STORY OF THE YEAR was formed in 1995, but did not settle on the band name ‘Story Of The Year’ until 2002. First they went by 67 NORTH, then BIG BLUE MONKEY, before they then changed it to what it is today: STORY OF THE YEAR. The first album as STORY OF THE YEAR was released in 2003, going by the name ‘Page Avenue’. It included the hit singles ‘Until The Day I Die’ and ‘Anthem Of Our Dying Day’. In 2008, the band has been part of the international “Taste of Chaos” tour alongside ATREYU before their hiatus between 2011 and 2013. Now, STORY OF THE YEAR has released their seventh full length studio album. The latest of these seven is ‘A.R.S.O.N.’, which is released on February 13th. It comes with eleven songs, lasting for a little over 30 minutes.The album begins with strong and intense arrangements that come right at you with the opening track ‘Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)’. It gives you a pretty good impression of what to expect of the album and what is yet to come. ‘Disconnected’ continues with emotional lyrics, that are wrapped underneath heavy and strong arrangements. While the lyrics are digging deep underneath your skin, the rhythms are pulling you along, causing your adrenaline level to rise. This song is a rollercoaster ride for your emotions, packed and loaded, ready to shake your core.‘See Through’ comes with rhythmic arrangements, that are pushing you further and further, while getting you going along. ‘Fall Away’ surprises with a rapped opening by JACOBY SHADDIX of PAPA ROACH, only to continue with heavy lyrics, that are digging deep again. ‘3 am’ brings along skater punk vibes with its catchy and thriving and catchy arrangements. The heavy and intense song ‘Into The Dark’ begins with shouted verses, and continues with a catchy chorus, that is perfect to sing along to. ‘My Religion’ continues catchy and thriving, with a chorus that is fit to get stuck in your head. The beautiful lyrics let your heart beat faster.‘Halos’ brings back the fast and thriving tunes that get you going along. ‘Good for Me / Feel so Bad’ is touching your heart again with intense lyrics. With an acoustic beginning, ‘Better Than High’ sets out to be a deeply emotional song. The album closes with the intense and touching ‘I Don’t Wanna Feel Like This Anymore’. Yet another song that will shake you at your core, digging deep and meant to last.‘A.R.S.O.N.’ is the brilliant new album by STORY Of THE YEAR. Each of these eleven songs will touch you one way or another. The album brings along fast and thriving arrangements, deep and emotional lyrics that are digging deep, and melodies that will get stuck in your head. Each song has its own character and will last for long after the actual music has faded. STORY OF THE YEAR are back with a beautiful and strong album that will last on your playlist for quite a while. So check it out and enjoy ‘A.R.S.O.N.’. I sure did, and will continue to do so.01. Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)02. Disconnected03. See Through04. Fall Away05. 3 am06. Into The Dark07. My Religion08. Halos09. Good for Me / Feel so Bad10. Better Than High11. I Don’t Wanna Feel Like This AnymoreDan Marsala – Drums, PercussionRyan Phillips – Lead Guitar, Rhythm GuitarAdam Russell – Bass Guitar, Backing VocalsJosh Wills – Drums, PercussionMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10