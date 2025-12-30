E-tropolis Festival 2026

Gallery: Dark Storm Festival - Chemnitz 2025

Written by: Daniela Vorndran
Dark Storm Festival 2025Stadthalle, Chemnitz, Germany
25th December 2025
Dark Storm Festival 2025 with CNVX, Unzucht, Zweite Jugend, Rue Oberkampf, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Orange Sector, Combichrist

Every year on the 1st Christmas holiday, Chemnitz turns dark and traditionally welcomes visitors from all over Germany and neighbouring European countries. Over almost three decades, the Dark Storm Festival has evolved into the largest indoor scene gathering and has been able to showcase countless renowned artists.

For its 2025 edition, the festival presents a worthy line-up. Sad bud true, VNV NATION had to cancel their performance due to singer Ronan Harris’ illness. Instead, PROJECT PITCHFORK climbed up a slot and headlined the event, while COMBICHRIST were added to the line-up on the main stage. Since I was there to accompany two bands as a photographer, I had not as much time as usually to cover the whole event. But still, you’ll find some galleries of several bands here. Please enjoy the pictures.


CNVX

Unzucht

Zweite Jugend

Rue Oberkampf

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Orange Sector

Combichrist

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

