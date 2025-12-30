Gallery: Dark Storm Festival - Chemnitz 2025

25th December 2025
Dark Storm Festival 2025 with CNVX, Unzucht, Zweite Jugend, Rue Oberkampf, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Orange Sector, Combichrist
Every year on the 1st Christmas holiday, Chemnitz turns dark and traditionally welcomes visitors from all over Germany and neighbouring European countries. Over almost three decades, the Dark Storm Festival has evolved into the largest indoor scene gathering and has been able to showcase countless renowned artists.
For its 2025 edition, the festival presents a worthy line-up. Sad bud true, VNV NATION had to cancel their performance due to singer Ronan Harris’ illness. Instead, PROJECT PITCHFORK climbed up a slot and headlined the event, while COMBICHRIST were added to the line-up on the main stage. Since I was there to accompany two bands as a photographer, I had not as much time as usually to cover the whole event. But still, you’ll find some galleries of several bands here. Please enjoy the pictures.
CNVX
Unzucht
Zweite Jugend
Rue Oberkampf
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Orange Sector
Combichrist
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)