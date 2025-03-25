15th March 2025
Eonly Festival 14 with De/Vision, Cat Rapes Dog, In Strict Confidence (Vintage Show), Aesthetic Perfection (Old School Electronic Set), Leæther Strip (Old School Show), Rotersand, No Sleep By The Machine, Accessory, AD:keY, Zweite Jugend, Vogon Poetry and Frequen-C / TC75
We’re still processing the impressions from yesterday’s Eonly Warm-Up, even after a few hours of sleep. After a refreshing shower and a hearty breakfast, we head back to the Stadtbad around noon. When we arrive just before half past twelve, a small group of music enthusiasts has already gathered, including the usual suspects from yesterday, who we greet warmly. The grill is fired up, and some guests are already enjoying food from the stand by the entrance. Others pass the time with lively conversations. The second group for today’s Stadtbad tour is also waiting to get started. What’s that about a Stadtbad tour? If you’re curious, just check out our article from yesterday’s Warm-Up.
While we got in early yesterday, today we have to wait a bit longer. We warm up outside, dancing to the soundcheck of today’s headliner DE/VISION. Despite the sunshine, it’s still quite cold. As the Stadtbad tour group gets to enter just before one, the rest of us have to keep waiting, which gets tougher as time ticks on. The small gathering has grown into a decent-sized queue. Finally, just after half past one, we’re in. The entry process is quick again. Since VOGON POETRY’s soundcheck on the main stage isn’t quite finished, that area remains closed off for a while. Guests gather in front of the smaller stage (EBM Stage) and in the upper foyer, where the bar is already open for those in need of a drink. And there’s coffee too.
Frequen-C / TC75
As VOGON POETRY wrap up their soundcheck, FREQUEN-C / TC75 kick off the 14th Eonly Festival on the EBM Stage, getting the early crowd pumped up. Tino Claus (AMNISTIA, TC75...) and Christian Bergmann (DJ FREQUEN-C) met when Tino was a guest on Christian’s Twitch channel, “Spaß mit Platten”. Despite living in the same city, sharing musical tastes, and having mutual friends, they hadn’t crossed paths until then. You can check out their entertaining 3-hour video on Twitch or YouTube. The two Leipzig natives decided to collaborate right away, releasing ‘Collaboral Damage’ in December 2024, featuring eight original tracks and three remixes. So, we’re diving into the Eonly Saturday with some old-school industrial - raw, direct, and uncompromising.
“We thought we’d drop by. Is that cool with you?” Tino and Christian greet the crowd promptly at 1:45 PM. The small space in front of the EBM Stage fills up quickly, and we can only watch from the side-lines. Tino and Christian, both in MOTÖRHEAD shirts, are busy twisting knobs and pushing sliders behind their DJ decks. It’s loud, with whistles and crackles, and Tino’s voice booming through the mic. Fans of harder sounds are in their element, dancing their hearts out even in the early afternoon. Apart from ‘The Final Twitch’, the Leipzig duo plays the entire ‘Collaboral Damage’ album as we slowly make our way towards the main stage. // Setlist: 01. The Quietest Scream / 02. Something / 03. Now I Need You / 04. When You Go / 05. Come Closer / 06. They Want It All / 07. Lost In This Moment (So Serene)
Vogon Poetry
As we thoroughly discussed in our review of their latest and fifth album, ‘The Guide’, “Vogon Poetry” is famously known as the third worst in the universe. However, as we’ve made clear, this doesn’t apply to the Swedish Electro trio, despite their name being a nod to Douglas Adams’ ‘Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’. VOGON POETRY has plenty to offer for fans of polished Swedish Electro-Pop with a love for sci-fi themes. To quote myself: “Since 2012, Roger Tell, Daniel Önnerby and singer John Anderson have been enriching the Electro scene with highly energetic, catchy melodies, cool sounds and a good dose of humour.” For me, seeing this Swedish Synth-Pop trio, who rarely performs in Germany, is a must-see today, and I’ve been looking forward to this for weeks.
At quarter past two, the intro starts, and John greets the crowd. “Hello Leipzig! We are VOGON POETRY.” The hall fills up quickly, and everyone warms up clapping along to ‘Hope of Heading Home’. Roger and Daniel are in black coats, while John sports a red one - the same coats featured on the cover of ‘The Guide’. Daniel and Roger, flanking John on their keyboards, pump up the crowd. Under Roger’s coat is a shirt visible where the phrase “Don’t panic!” can be read, while Daniel wears an IAMX shirt, a band the trio cites as an influence and whose song ‘Spit It Out’ they covered in 2015. John, meanwhile, is promoting the current album shirt, available at the merch stand. After a song “about stranger things” (‘The Upside Down’), it’s time for drinks. No Pan Galactic Gargle Blasters, though - instead, the trio toast with Jack Daniels, and John rushes off stage. “We lost him,” Roger jokes.
John needed some water after the whiskey before they could finish ‘Danger of Space’. The audience is enjoying it. Some sway with their eyes closed, others dance freely. Everyone claps along, and there’s plenty of singing too, especially during ‘Atomic Skies’. And let me emphasize, it’s not just the author of this article and the band members’ partners (who travelled with them and mixed with the Leipzig crowd) singing along. There’s a lot of love in the air tonight. ‘Moments’ is dedicated to Roger’s wife, Anna, and Daniel blows a kiss to his beloved. After just 30 minutes, it’s already time to say goodbye at quarter to three. ‘The Diceman’ wraps up a fantastic performance by the Swedes, which was a blast to watch. “On our last song, there has to be jumping and clapping. And you can do it if you want”, John says, juggling his mic with a beaming smile as the trick works out. The guys clearly had a great time on stage, and their joy in performing and interacting with fans easily spreads to the audience.
John poses for fans’ phone cameras in the front row, even kneeling down to get the perfect shot before introducing his bandmates. Roger can’t resist capturing it all on video. A quick final photo, and VOGON POETRY waves goodbye for the day. Soon after, fans get the chance to grab autographs, take photos, and chat with the three lovely guys from Sweden. We exchange a few words too and hope to see the “Vogons” again soon. Unfortunately, there are no plans for another German concert at the moment, but we’ll keep our eyes and ears open. // Setlist: 01. Intro/Hope of Heading Home (Knädask) / 02. The Upside Down / 03. Dangers of Space / 04. Atomic Skies / 05. Moments (Megabrantis Cluster Remix) / 06. The Diceman
AD:keY
Next up on the EBM Stage is AD:KEY. As promised by the festival organizers, no concerts overlap, so theoretically, you can switch stages after each show. In practice, though, it’s a bit trickier. A quick glance through the door reveals that the area in front of the EBM Stage is already packed, making any attempt to switch stages pretty much impossible. Ultimately, you do have to choose which stage has the bands that best suit your taste. For me, that means I’ll be mostly enjoying the acts on the main stage today. My impressions of the EBM Stage will have to come from other guests and brief side-stage visits. Unfortunately, the same goes for AD:KEY, who have been delivering high-energy EBM since their formation in 2006, heating up the EBM floor today. AD:KEY is not only one of the few EBM acts with a female vocalist but also one of the first.
Andrea and Rene Nowotny have released several albums, singles, and EPs since their debut ‘Thema Nummer Eins’ in 2008, offering just a small taste of their work today. In the broader music scene, and especially within the EBM genre, women who earn respect through their creative work are still quite rare, even in our supposedly tolerant and diverse “dark scene”. AD:KEY’s front woman Andrea is one of the few exceptions, along with Franzi Berlina (AKTION:FIASKO), who makes a guest appearance to the delight of fans of both acts. This collaboration is celebrated just as much as the rest of the show. // Setlist: 01. Intro/Bad Times Pass By / 02. You Can’t Fuck Me / 03. Nackt / 04. Hoch die Hämmer / 05. I Can’t Feel You / 06. This is Not the Time / 07. Shout! / 08. Two Souls / 09. Elitär // Encore: 10. Pissed Off / 11. Never Enough / 12. Du Bewegst dich nicht
Accessory
For me, the action continues at twenty-past-three in front of the main stage, where ACCESSORY is up next. Originally founded as VOICES OF DARKNESS in 1994 by Dirk Steyer and Kay Resch, the band was renamed ACCESSORY in 1996. After Kay Resch left the band, Jukka Sandeck, Ivo Lottig, and later Mike Koenigsberger took over the keys and controls. Mike (synthesizer) and Dirk (vocals) make up the current line-up of ACCESSORY, whose music ranges from raw, edgy Electro-EBM to a mix of Trance and Synthpop – “uplifting electronic music,” as the band describes it.
During the setup, the stage is adorned with stands featuring the band’s logo in blue. Mike’s synths are placed on the right podium, and Dirk’s mic is centred. By quarter past three, the hall fills up, and five minutes later, Mike takes the stage. The duo is joined by two female dancers who complement various songs, dancing on either side of the stage or waving the band’s flags (one white, one black). I have mixed feelings about such additions. I think that if a band or artist has charisma and stage presence, they don’t need dancers to enhance the visuals. In ACCESSORY’s case, I find it unnecessary because Dirk has the audience captivated from the moment he steps on stage until the last note. He brings so much energy and joy to the performance. I don’t want to diminish the efforts of the two women; they certainly add a visual element to the show and are indeed lovely to look at. However, I personally think that the band’s performance is powerful enough to captivate the audience on its own. But, if the band feels more comfortable with them, why not?
But I digress. Back to Dirk, who storms the stage following the two dancers. As mentioned, Dirk is full of energy, and the crowd screams and cheers loudly. “All you want to do is dance” - and that’s exactly what’s happening in front of the stage. “Eonly Festival, good afternoon! We are ACCESSORY. Thanks for being here so early.” The band is honoured to be here and has put together an energetic set for their first Eonly Festival performance. Dirk and Mike’s energy on stage is mirrored by the crowd. ‘War of Emotions’ from 1996 is performed in a new version, inviting everyone to sing along. The atmosphere is lively, and during ‘Voran’, Dirk jumps off the stage into the photo pit, climbs the barrier, and enjoys the closeness to the fans, who reach out and clap along.
ACCESSORY creates an electric atmosphere in the Altes Stadtbad. Dirk admits he “underestimated” the song and hopes we’re as out of breath as he is. Mike shows no mercy, and ‘Future World’ (also in a new version) keeps the pace up. Even during ‘Dark Dance of Life’, Dirk can’t resist getting close to the fans again, jumping into the pit and climbing the barrier. ACCESSORY clearly enjoys performing in Leipzig, and the audience returns the enthusiasm. As ACCESSORY wraps up with ‘Shout it Out’, we make our way to the EBM Stage. // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. Too Opposite / 03. Tanzrichtung vorwärts / 04. War of Emotions (2024 Version) / 05. Voran / 06. Future World (2024 Version) / 07. Dark Dance of Life / 08. Outrun the Gun / 09. Shout it Out (Psyca Remix)
Zweite Jugend
We’re hoping to arrive early enough to snag a spot in the small room for ZWEITE JUGEND. Although it’s already quite crowded, we manage to squeeze in among the waiting guests. It seems Eli and Marcel are having issues with their final soundcheck and the musicians can’t hear themselves. Eli looks far from happy. While everything runs smoothly on the main stage, we later hear from friends who spent most of the festival day in front of the EBM Stage that there were technical issues with all the bands there. It’s too bad for the guests who came specifically for the acts performing here.
But back to ZWEITE JUGEND from Osnabrück. The idea for ZWEITE JUGEND was born in the summer of 2013. Friends Marcel Lüke (drums, songwriting) and Eli van Vegas (vocals, songwriting, production) brought their shared vision to life with the project: “All sounds are emotionally produced”. What does that mean? Every instrument is played analogue - that’s the rule. The spirit of the late seventies is ever-present, mixed modern and contemporary. The lyrics are profound and thoughtful, yet fresh and relevant. “The lyrical content, disguised as emotions, is at the heart of our creation”, says Eli.
The show is supposed to start at five to four, but as mentioned, the duo is still struggling with the technic. “Let’s head over to the main stage together”, someone from the audience shouts. Sure, ZWEITE JUGEND would certainly fit well there. But with a 10-minute delay, the show finally begins. “Can you hear me? For fuck’s sake!” Eli shouts, understandably frustrated. “Lights out, let’s go!” and the intro kicks in - finally! With arms outstretched and his back to the audience, Eli stands in front of Marcel’s drums. ‘Der Wille zur Nacht’ sends the crowd into a frenzy. Screaming, cheering, dancing, and singing along at the top of their lungs - waiting was worth it. The energy Eli and Marcel bring to the room makes the delay forgettable, and the crowd is in full celebration mode.
“Bitte tanzt die ganze Nacht” (dance all night long) is the motto. The audience jumps up and down, dancing like there’s no tomorrow. Eli occasionally joins Marcel on the drum podium, raising his arms, darting across the small stage, jumping up and down, and holding the mic out to the crowd. “I can’t hear you, I’ve got in-ears in.” Eli can finally laugh again. The audience responds with enthusiasm and loud singing. ZWEITE JUGEND takes the crowd on a journey through 10 years of their music. The duo doesn’t miss the chance to “make a little comment on world events. This is a cover of a cover. It’s about 45 years old, and nothing has changed in the world since then.” ‘Der Westen ist Einsam’ from the second album by Hamburg Punk band ABWÄRTS is as relevant as ever - “brace yourselves.”
Following that, Eli expresses the demand for ‘Liebe für alle’ by proudly holding up the “Inclusive Pride Flag”. With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to ZWEITE JUGEND and make our way back to the main stage. // Setlist: 01. Intro 25 (Der Wille zur Nacht) / 02. Der Wille zur Nacht / 03. Die ganze Nacht / 04. Elektronische Körpermusik / 05. Einer muss gehen / 06. Reminiszenz / 07. Euroträume / 08. Der Westen ist einsam 2025 (ABWÄRTS cover) / 09. Liebe für alle / 10. Schöne Augen / 11. Rendezvous / 12. Flucht von der Erde / 13. Hoch die Tassen 2025 / 14. Morgen geht die Sonne auf / 15. Liebe Ist Luxus (short version) / 16. Ad Astra //
Rotersand
We fight our way back to our old spots, relieving our friend from having to defend them against other festival-goers. There’s not much to say about ROTERSAND that hasn’t already been said. Since their formation in 2002, they’ve become one of Germany’s most important Electro exports. ROTERSAND blends Electro, Techno, Pop and classical elements into their unique musical style, combining electronic sound aesthetics with powerful beats and traditional songwriting with intelligent lyrics. This creates a remarkable musical dynamic and depth, both in clubs and living rooms, which unleashes with incredible force during their charismatic live performances.
To keep the promise of no overlapping concerts, the organizers fairly wait until ZWEITE JUGEND has finished their set on the EBM Stage. To pass the time, a cheerful audience member entertains with “shadow play” on one of the screens. At 16:53, Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg takes his place at the DJ booth and starts the intro. Moments later, a very cheerful Rascal Hüppe steps onto the stage, applauding - “get me, get me”. For the next 60 minutes, ROTERSAND gets the crowd sweating. The bass makes the floor vibrate as everyone dances, jumps, sings, screams, and claps along to classics like ‘Electronic World Transmission’ and ‘Merging Oceans’, as well as new tracks like ‘16 Devils’. Rascal and Krischan ignite a firework of good vibes. It’s always amazing how effortlessly the duo captivates their audience and gets any venue pumping. The singer’s presence and charisma are phenomenal, not to mention his fantastic voice. Their enthusiasm, energy, love for music, and connection with fans, you simply have to celebrate and love them.
Rascal dashes back and forth across the stage like a madman, making faces for the fans’ cameras, dropping to his knees, and then bouncing up and down like an oversized superball. Anyone who’s seen ROTERSAND before won’t be surprised that Rascal can’t stay on stage during ‘War on Error’. He wanders through the crowd, singing, dancing, and jumping with the fans, enjoying an extended bath in the crowd. Meanwhile, Krischan grabs his mic and joins Rascal at the edge of the stage when the singer is back there, holding the mics out to the audience - “digit, digit, digit, digit”. “Leipzig, wake up! Come on, they should hear you in Dresden!” I’m pretty sure they can hear us in Dresden: “love shall remain”. This is, how happy musicians look like: with sparkling eyes and wide smiles. “What’s wrong with you guys?” The atmosphere is absolutely overwhelming.
Rascal and Krischan stand at the edge of the stage, fists raised. The audience mirrors them. “Exterminate! Annihilate! Destroy!” And the hall shakes. The energy and pace seem to multiply with each song until both the band and the audience give it their all one last time. As the outro of ‘Exterminate Annihilate Destroy’ fades, Rascal and Krischan stand motionless with arms outstretched at the edge of the stage. The lights go out, and the duo exits to thunderous applause and cheers. “Thank you! Thank you so much! Have a great time tonight with the amazing bands still to come...” Rascal hands the mic to a fan in the front row on his way out and disappears through the side door. // Setlist: 01. Electronic World Transmission / 02. Grey / 03. 16 Devils / 04. Lost / 05. War on Error / 06. Silence / 07. Merging Oceans / 08. Higher Ground / 09. Torn Realities / 10. First Time / 11. Waiting to Be Born / 12. Exterminate Annihilate Destroy
No Sleep By The Machine
The EBM Stage continues with EBM from Sweden. After meeting in Stockholm in 2004, TB and S. NUTZOID experimented with music for a few years until TB left the project in 2009. They reunited in 2010 for a gig with STURM CAFÉ, marking the true birth of NO SLEEP BY THE MACHINE (NSBTM). With EPs as their primary format, they’ve explored and deepened various musical directions ever since. Their style is described as a blend of SKINNY PUPPY and slower EBM sounds, infused with energy, playfulness, and a touch of musical darkness to create something uniquely their own.
It combines classic, claustrophobic body music with a knack for generating eerie atmospheres from samples and atonal passages - harsh, piercing vocals, a minimalist soundscape, raw and direct. The small hall is packed for the Swedish EBM duo, with barely any room to move. It looks like there’s no chance to catch even a glimpse of the Swedish duo. So, while my companion goes to grab some food, I take the time to gather my thoughts and get ready for IN STRICT CONFIDENCE’s performance. // Setlist: 01. Horizon / 02. I Am / 03. Children / 04. Silent Killing / 05. Oblivious / 06. Phronesis / 07. Until Dawn / 08. Truth / 09. Rax / 10. Last One / 11. Humanity / 12. In It Shelf / 13. Yellow Mica / 14. Choice / 15. Corybantic
In Strict Confidence
IN STRICT CONFIDENCE (ISC for short) hardly needs an introduction either. Since their formation in the 1990s, ISC has become a leading force in the European Electro-Wave scene. The band continues to set standards not only with their music but also with their visual concepts. Both the visually opulent artwork of their releases and videos, as well as the brilliant accompanying photography, are rightly regarded as small masterpieces beyond the scene’s boundaries. At Eonly Festival, ISC mastermind Dennis Ostermann presents a vintage set with a special line-up - he’s joined on stage in Leipzig by his son. As far as we know not for the first time.
We planned to grab a quick bite at the grill stand during the changeover and join NSBTM for a few songs, but as the DJ booth is set up on stage, wrapped in foil, and an extra projector is tucked underneath, the hall doesn’t empty out at all. Many want to stay up front to secure a good spot, so we decide to take turns for our supply run. It’s my job to hold our spots in the front row for now. I’ll use the next break to grab food and try to catch a glimpse of LEÆTHER STRIP on my way back. But first, just before seven, the lights go down, the intro starts, and the video begins. Dennis and his son take the stage, sharing the DJ booth. While Dennis handles the knobs, sliders, and keys on the left, his son takes care of the equipment on the right.
They kick off with ‘My Dispair’, one of my absolute favourite ISC tracks. The crowd (including me) sings along loudly. The stage screens, which previously displayed band logos, now play a more significant role. During our “little journey through time” with ISC’s music history, we see the corresponding videos, visually elaborate productions that complete the overall experience. The lyrics are also displayed, at least in part, adding weight to the words or maybe helping those who aren’t as familiar with the lyrics. Throughout the set, the singer moves between the DJ booth and the edge of the stage, wandering from side to side, encouraging the crowd with small and large gestures to join in, clap along, or holding the mic out to the singing audience. Despite all this, it’s Dennis Ostermann’s distinctive and unmistakable voice that always gives me goosebumps and touches me deeply. Our time travel takes us to songs so old that “most of you weren’t even born yet” (‘Industrial Love’), to “old chestnuts” (‘Hidden Thoughts’), and to something “completely unknown” (‘Zauberschloss’).
Dennis captures the latter in a video and promises to make us “big stars”. “It’s not even 8 PM. I think we can do one more.” Leipzig wholeheartedly agrees. Fortunately, no one suffers a ‘Herzattacke’ (heart attack), even though all the screens seem to be on fire and the audience gives it their all one last time. Dennis leaves the stage after an hour, visibly satisfied, not without expressing his gratitude. “Thanks to the fantastic organizers who keep this going despite difficult times. Thanks to all the technicians. Thanks to everyone who has to clean up backstage. And, of course, a huge thank you to you, Leipzig. It’s always fantastic with you. I’ve played more concerts in Leipzig than in any other city. And my grandfather is from Leipzig... I feel at home here. Thank you, Leipzig!” // Setlist: 01. Empire (Intro) / 02. My Despair / 03. Kiss Your Shadow / 04. Forbidden Fruit / 05. Seven Lives / 06. Morpheus / 07. Industrial Love / 08. Hidden Thoughts / 09. Everything Must Change / 10. Engelsstaub / 11. Zauberschloss / 12. Herzattacke (Clubmix)
Leæther Strip
It’s almost eight o’clock. During the next break on the main stage, it’s my turn to dash out and finally grab some food. I haven’t eaten since breakfast, and my stomach is making it known that it’s about time. Fries will have to do; there’s no time for more, and unfortunately, the grill stand doesn’t offer any other vegan options. Meanwhile, on the EBM Stage, Claus Larsen is getting ready with his project LEÆTHER STRIP to shake the walls. Known for his aggressive beats, dark atmospheres, and powerful, politically charged lyrics, this should be a breeze for the Dane. But first, he also had to deal with some monitor issues and it took a while longer until he could start his show.
When I return from my pit stop at the grill, there’s no getting into the small hall. It seems like LEÆTHER STRIP is not only making the walls shake but nearly bringing them down. As mentioned earlier, there are technical issues here as well. The set has to be interrupted multiple times, according to our friends. They’re actually grateful for the short breaks that give them a moment to catch their breath. I limit my stay to a quick glance from the side-lines and head back to my spot in front of the main stage, where AESTHETIC PERFECTION is up next. // Setlist: 01. Satanic Citizen / 02. Crash Flight 232 / 03. Mortal Thoughts / 04. Black Gold / 05. Strap me down / 06. Evil Speaks / 07. Adrenalin Rush (Vegger Version) / 08. Don’t tame your soul / 09. Japanese Bodies / 10. I am your conscience / 11. Massaker (Tommi Stumff Cover)
Aesthetic Perfection
AESTHETIC PERFECTION isn’t a plastic surgery clinic, despite what a German website might suggest. Tonight, it’s all about the Industrial-Pop pioneers led by mastermind Daniel Graves. Twenty years after the release of their album ‘Close To Human’, Graves and his former keyboardist David Dutton are bringing back the early sound of AESTHETIC PERFECTION in a special “old school electronic set.” The rule is: nothing newer than 2011.
We’re running just five minutes behind schedule, starting at 9:00 PM. This performance seems intent on bringing the house down too, though fortunately, the two Americans don’t quite manage it. ‘The Great Depression’ gets the floor vibrating and the crowd moving. “Good evening, Leipzig!” Daniel greets the audience in their native language. Yes, even in the most populous city in Saxony, they speak German! “We are AESTHETIC PERFECTION and we’re here to play songs we haven’t played in ten or fifteen years!” Daniel and David are in high spirits and ready to rock. Daniel paces the stage non-stop, pausing at the edge to pose for photographers and fans, pulling faces. The entire hall seems to be in motion. “Let’s keep the energy high!” And they do. The duo keeps the pace up, and the audience matches their energy, screaming, jumping, and singing along loudly. Daniel seems pleased.
The lights flicker and flash across the hall. The light columns in the background pulse. Daniel maintains contact with the audience, reaching over the pit and firing up the enthusiastic crowd. “It’s fucking impossible to believe that AESTHETIC PERFECTION has existed for 25 years. I started this band when I was 17. Tomorrow, I turn 42. Holy shit! But thank you to each and every one of you for listening and being here...” The high-energy set ignites waves of enthusiasm, with ‘Beautiful’ bringing the house close to down. Daniel is left speechless, only managing a “thank you!” Flashes of light, fog, and Daniel darting wildly across the stage add to the spectacle. Although they promised not to play anything newer than 2011, they have a surprise: “We thought we might prepare something just a little special for you, for our last song.” No one minds the trip to 2013 with ‘The Dark Half’. Quite the opposite!
They dance, jump and scream as loud as they can. At five to nine, it’s time to say goodbye, but the intermission music is silent, hinting at an encore. The crowd demands it loudly. ‘Inhuman’ and ‘Spit It Out’ finally close the set. “It was an honour to spend this evening with you and take a time machine back 20 fucking years! But now we have five minutes left.” So, it’s “Leipzig, I need you to spit it out!” The floor vibrates again as the audience jumps and screams the chorus. A final round of applause (and a special one for keyboardist David), and at ten past ten, the duo leaves the stage for good. // Setlist: 01. The Great Depression / 02. Schadenfreude / 03. Fix / 04. Architect / 05. Pale / 06. The Siren / 07. Beautiful / 08. I Belong to You / 09. My Master / 10. Blood Runs Cold / 11. Coward / 12. The Dark Half // Encore: 13. Inhuman / 14. Spit It Out
Cat Rapes Dog
Next door, CAT RAPES DOG is wrapping up the night on the EBM Stage with their “only German show of the year, featuring the full line-up”, as announced on 7th March. Founded in the 1980s, these Swedish Cyberpunk pioneers went quiet after 2009 but have been back on concert stages since 2018, delivering wild shows and a brutal mix of EBM and Cyberpunk. This time, I don’t even try to catch a glimpse of the EBM Stage’s closing act and stay in my front-row spot for tonight’s headliner. I first saw the Swedes live in Berlin last September at the 30th-anniversary show of SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS. From my experience the EBM Stage crowd is in for a wild and intense ride.
Glancing at the setlist, I’m a bit disappointed to miss the Swedish combo’s take on the RAMONES classic ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’. Oh well, “sometimes things happen differently than you think. But it’s not that bad, is it?” As announced on Friday, there will be “another show in Germany this year!” Maybe I’ll get my chance at the Eastside Festival on 4th and 5th July in Halle/Saale. It is a bit sad at the end that they also suffered from technical issues and the show had to run without their video show at the end. // Setlist: 01. Eating People Is Fun / 02. How The Country Falls / 03. Fuck Nature / 04. World Is Good / 05. Country Gods / 06. Where the Fuck Are You / 07. Speeding Jesus / 08. God, Guns And Gasoline / 09. Human Remains / 10. American Dream / 11. Trojan Whores / Encore: 12. Blitzkrieg Bop (THE RAMONES cover) / 13. Moosehair Underwear
De/Vision
As I continue to hold my spot in front of the main stage, feeling the strain of hours on my feet and legs, the stage is being set up for DE/VISION. The drums for Markus Köstner are installed, the keyboards for Thomas Adam are assembled, and the mic for Steffen Keth is positioned. Founded as a quartet in Bensheim in July 1988, shrinking to a trio in 1991, becoming a duo in 2000, and now back to a trio (at least for live performances), DE/VISION has been a favourite of mine since my youth. Their albums have always found a place in my record and CD collection, and their tours have been a staple in my concert plans, even in years when I didn’t attend many shows. Seeing Steffen, Thomas, and Markus live again tonight is a special treat. The 14th Eonly Festival ends as it began this afternoon - dancing to DE/VISION.
With over 35 years of music, a 70-minute festival slot is quite limited. Choosing a setlist isn’t easy, and the audience has its favourites and expectations. The now Berlin-based band has brought a great selection of their biggest hits and all-time favourites tonight. At ten past eleven, it’s time for the final show of the festival. The hall is packed. “Good evening”, Steffen greets the crowd, wearing a cult shirt from the Erfurt label HEYMKINDER. Why mention this? Well, over the years, the band has released several limited-edition shirts with the iconic brand. I own three of these DE/VISION shirts and am wearing the very first one of DE/VISION-HEYMKINDER tonight. It’s held up well over the past 15 years, better than I have!
“Hello Leipzig! Still feeling good?” Despite the late hour, the Leipzig crowd is indeed still feeling damn good. We’ve all been on our feet for the past ten or eleven hours, but that doesn’t stop anyone from dancing enthusiastically to ‘Synchronize’. And our arms are still working too. “Where are those hands? Let’s see more!” Instantly, everyone’s hands are in the air, clapping in time. Steffen dances and sings in his unique style, and the entire Stadtbad joins in. Old and newer classics are celebrated together - ‘Dinner Without Grace’, ‘I Regret’, ‘What’s Love All About’, and many, many more. The atmosphere in the Stadtbad is simply wonderful. ‘Where’s the Light’ creates a truly magical moment. “Where’s the light that once shone in our hearts? / Where did it go? / If there’s a glimmer somewhere in the dark / Let it show,” and tiny orange suns light up above the stage - incredibly beautiful.
‘Time to Be Alive’ and ‘Try to Forget’ are equally stunning, with the crowd singing along at the top of their lungs. When Steffen shouts, “Wo seid ihr?” (Where are you?) everyone knows it’s time for ‘Flavour of the Week’. After all these years, it’s still one of my absolute favourites and always a highlight of any DE/VISION show. It could end there, but there’s one more song. “Now it’s time to get a bit quieter - bedtime.” Steffen needs our hands one last time. They wave in rhythmic motions to ‘The Firing Line’. Then Steffen leaves the stage while Markus and Thomas continue playing. The audience keeps waving as Markus steps out from behind the drums, leaving Thomas alone on the keyboard. The two musicians are sent off with thunderous applause, but no one believes it’s truly over. The band seems to agree.
DE/VISION doesn’t keep us waiting long. “You’ve earned this. Two more songs, then it’s off to bed.” They’ve saved the best for last. The trio has kept two absolute fan favourites until the end - ‘Rage’ and the “ultimate classic”, ‘Your Hands on My Skin’. “Oh, the enthusiasm here. You need to sing now.” Can we still do it? Of course! And how! “I know you can sing louder.” Steffen knows his fans. So, we sing even louder. Chances are, they can hear us again all the way in Dresden. With a blissful smile, the artists and fans say their goodbyes just before half past midnight, even though many would have loved to hear a few more songs. DE/VISION sends a happy crowd off to the after-show party or, as Steffen suggested, to bed. // Setlist: 01. No One’s Land / 02. Synchronize / 03. Dinner Without Grace / 04. I Regret / 05. What’s Love All About (KANT KINO remix) / 06. Brothers in Arms / 07. Where’s the Light? / 08. Time to Be Alive / 09. Try to Forget / 10. Flavour of the Week / 11. The Firing Line // Encore: 12. Rage / 13. Your Hands on My Skin
Happy and content, we also head back to the hotel with an earworm for the night, ready to hit the hay. As mentioned in the program for the 14th Eonly Festival, the organizers considered calling it quits last year and focusing solely on the NCN Festival. However, the overwhelming response this year and strong ticket sales have convinced them to continue the festival in this unique location. Plans for the 15th Eonly Festival are already underway, so mark your calendars for March 13th and 14th, 2026, and plan a visit to the historic Stadtbad in Leipzig. Tickets for Eonly 15 are already on sale.
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet) and impressions by Aileen Ritter