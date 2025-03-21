14th March 2025
Eonly Festival 14 (Warm-Up) with El Deux, Sydney Valette, Potochkine, Psyche and Black Nail Cabaret
On 14th and 15th March 2025, the historic Stadtbad in Leipzig opened its doors once again for the by now 14th Eonly Festival. This fantastic event kicked off on 11th November 2011, and moved to the historic Stadtbad Leipzig in 2015. Besides the great line-up of musical acts, the Eonly Festival stands out thanks to the unique charm of its venue.
The historic building, which opened in 1916 after just three years of construction, is far from an average event venue and has retained much of its original charm. The impressive three-wing complex, designed by Leipzig architect and city building inspector Otto Wilhelm Scharenberg, is located not far from the main train station. From the moment it opened, it stood out for its monumental size and spaciousness. The heart of the bathhouse was a ladies’ sauna in the Moorish style, which was beautifully restored in the 80s and is now a listed building. The large pool, reserved for men (as men and women bathed separately back then), measured 32 x 12 meters and featured a three-meter diving board and a wave machine that could generate waves up to a meter high. There were also plenty of medical and therapeutic offerings, like baths, sweat treatments, orthopaedic exercises, galvanic baths, and more.
If you’re keen to explore the arcades, grand columns, arches, intricate patterns, mosaics, and more, you can do so before the festival kicks off. There are three guided tours, each with a max of 12 people, offering a chance to check out the historic spaces. The tours are timed so you won’t miss any of the concerts. The first tour is today at 6 PM, an hour before the festival warm-up on the main stage. Tomorrow, there are two more tours you could sign up for in advance via email. A festival day can be pretty long, so attendees need some solid food to keep them going. That’s where the “Tasty Grill” by Eventgastro-M.Pecher comes in, taking care of the hungry crowds. The grill stand is set up outside next to the entrance, so you have to step out of the Stadtbad to grab a bite. But even though the queue can get quite long, it moves quickly, so you won’t be out in the cold for too long before you can enjoy your food in the foyer. There are two bars for drinks - one in the small room between the two stages, and the other in the main hall, right across from the main stage.
For my first visit to the Eonly Festival, I took Friday off. I start the day with a relaxed breakfast and head to Leipzig around noon. The roads are pretty quiet midday, so I make good time and arrive at our accommodation around half past three, just as my friend, who’s coming from the other side of Germany, gets there too. The little holiday flat is just a 7-minute walk from the venue. With the doors opening at 6:30 PM, there’s plenty of time to grab some food and get ready for the evening. Just after half past five, we leisurely head over to the Stadtbad, where three music enthusiasts are already waiting outside. Of course, everyone knows each other - the usual suspects who always seem to be the first to arrive. We instantly feel at home and welcomed. Hugs are exchanged, and we chat excitedly about this or that concert. More familiar and unfamiliar faces start to show up. We don’t have to wait long today. The doors open a quarter of an hour earlier than planned, and by quarter past six, we’re already inside the hallowed halls. We quickly drop off our jackets and I grab my press pass, then take a moment to look around as the main hall gradually fills up.
The old bathhouse offers a grand setting, looking super fancy with its hanging chandeliers, ornate plasterwork, arched windows, and white and gold fabrics draped over the walls and ceilings. The main stage is framed by a heavy red curtain. The high ceilings are also partially covered with white fabric. It’s one of the most stunning venues I’ve ever seen, with a really unique vibe. The former swimming pool is now covered with a dark wooden floor. The merch stands are tucked under the arches opposite the entrance. At the back of the hall, there are some sofas, and near the front, a few beer benches offer a place to take a load off. It’s still pretty chilly in the big hall. If you’re like me and feel the cold, it’s a good idea not to dress too lightly. I’m glad I kept my zip-up hoodie and I’m keeping it on today.
El Deux
Right on time, actually three minutes early at seven, EL DEUX take the main stage. The Swiss band is making their debut at the Eonly Festival and takes the audience on a little time-travel back to the early 80s. Founded by Kurt “Gutze” Gautschi (guitar, vocals) and Steno Onetz (bass), EL DEUX, along with Martin Kraft (vocals, drums), released their debut album ‘Nur für Mädchen’ in June 1982. The trio delivers German-language songs in classic NDW style. In 2002, a best-of album was released, featuring tracks from their debut album, including ‘Ich möcht’ ich wär 1 Millionär’. Eighteen years later, they released a split EP with FRISCHE FARBE, covering Joachim Witt’s ‘Herbergsvater (Tri Tra Trullala)’. Since 2018, the original lineup has been performing live occasionally. By the way, Gutze was a producer and publisher for D.J.BOBO starting in 1992 and played a big part in his success. Tonight, EL DEUX kick off the Eonly Warm Up Party as a duo. Martin Kraft (vocals) and Gutze Gautschi (guitar, backing vocals) hit the stage in matching outfits, looking cheerful.
Martin Kraft takes the mic and greets the crowd, "Hello Leipzig, everyone here? We’re EL DEUX from Switzerland, and we’re going to play some cool tunes." They kick off with ‘Computermädchen’, and the audience slowly gathers in front of the stage. A few people start dancing to the minimal electronic beats mixed with guitar. Between tracks from their debut album ‘Nur für Mädchen’, the duo throws in their two later releases. During ‘Ich möcht’ ich wär 1 Millionär’, Martin Kraft tosses Monopoly money into the air. They wrap up their set with ‘Herbergsvater (Tri Tra Trullala)’. The two might seem a bit out of time, but they bring good vibes and leave the crowd in high spirits. Just before half past seven, they say, "Thanks Leipzig, have a great time!" But Martin and Gutze are having so much fun that they can’t resist an encore, playing ‘Computermädchen’ one more time. // Setlist: 01. Computermädchen / 02. Wir Tanzen / 03. Gangster Tscha Tscha / 04. Ich möcht’ ich wär 1 Millionär / 05. 50 Jahr, Blondes Haar / 06. Herbergsvater (Joachim Witt cover) // Encore: 07. Computermädchen
Sydney Valette
After a quick break for setup, it’s quarter to eight and we’re back in the 2020s. Keeping it international, Parisian singer-songwriter and producer Sydney Valette takes the stage. He blends a mix of genres: chip-tune-infused Electropop, EBM, Ambient, Rave, and Italo-Disco, all with a solid Pop core. Since his debut album ‘Plutôt mourir que crever’ in 2011, he’s added several albums, EPs, and singles to his discography. A quick mic check, a bit of fog, and ‘So lost’ starts playing. Despite being solo on the big stage, Sydney doesn’t seem lost at all. In fact, he’s a pro at getting the crowd pumped and excited. You barely notice it’s just one person up there. He’s constantly on the move - left to right, back to the console, then up to the edge of the stage. “Hey Leipzig! Do you hear me?” His rich electro sound and cool vocals draw the crowd in, and soon the front of the stage is packed.
By the second song, ‘Healer’, the place is really jumping. The music gets everyone moving, and Sydney Valette is bouncing and dancing all over the stage (when he’s not tweaking knobs and hitting keys). The crowd is dancing right along with him. He’s got a fantastic presence and keeps the audience engaged, even when he’s fiddling with controls off to the side or with his back turned. I’m really enjoying his performance, and the crowd’s wild cheers are totally deserved. Sydney mentions this is his third time in Leipzig – he was last here for the WGT (Wave Gotik Treffen) two years ago. I’m sure it won’t be his last visit. He wraps up his set with the atmospheric ‘All Paradise’, leaving the crowd wanting more. There’s just enough time for one more song, and ‘Station Stop’ finishes things off 20 Minutes past eight. Sydney wishes the enthusiastic crowd a great rest of the night. I hadn’t him on my list before, but now I’m looking forward to seeing him again on 18th July at the Echoes of Rebellion in Club Volta, Cologne. // Setlist: 01. So Lost / 02. Healer / 03. The Knife / 04. Avenger / 05. Relax / 06. Pharmakon / 07. Pandora / 08. All Paradise / 09. Station Stop
Potochkine
Let’s stay in France. POTOCHKINE, the project of Pauline Alcaide (vocals) and Hugo Sempe (keyboard), has definitely moved beyond being just an insider tip. Much like Sydney Valette, this duo from Marseille can’t be pigeonholed into one musical genre. They blend EBM, Techno, Coldwave, Electropunk, and a whole lot of expression. Pauline’s performance of the French-language songs is truly unique. She embodies them, singing loudly and powerfully one moment, softly and whispering the next, sometimes with electronic distortion using two differently set mics. POTOCHKINE is often aptly described as “somewhere between theatre and Electro, poetry and performance”.
Even during the setup and final soundcheck, Pauline Alcaide shows off her vocal prowess, using her voice like an instrument. It’s always fascinating to see how she juggles the microphones, creating ethereal sounds that blend seamlessly with Hugo Sempe’s electronic soundscapes, then switching to a clear voice for speaking and singing. At 8:38 PM, POTOCHKINE kicks off with ‘Eros’, and Pauline greets the crowd with a curtsy and a heartfelt “gute Nacht” in German. While Hugo is completely absorbed in the music at the controls, Pauline embodies the song with her whole being. POTOCHKINE delivers a powerful and passionate performance. The thunderous applause earns a bow and an almost shy “merci” from Pauline. She’s handed a small plush unicorn, which becomes the mascot for the show, sitting at Pauline’s feet by the mic and later joining Hugo at the console, even getting incorporated into the performance here and there.
The crowd sways to the rhythm in front of the stage. Some people seem completely lost in the music, dancing with their eyes closed. I let myself drift a bit, enjoying every moment. The lighting deserves a shoutout - it’s fantastic tonight, enhancing the music and performances without stealing the show. Thin columns of light at the back of the stage create stunning effects, sometimes looking like flickering flames. POTOCHKINE is perfectly showcased visually. Petite Pauline commands the entire stage during her performance. She dances from side to side, involves Hugo at the mixing desk, and during ‘Destruction’, jumps into the pit and climbs over the barrier to get close to the fans. The hall is shaking, the crowd is swept up in the duo’s energy, cheering, screaming, and applauding wildly.
The floor trembles as everyone jumps up and down. Just after half past nine, the lights dim for the final song. The band’s logo glows on three screens in the background, pulsing with the beat. POTOCHKINE turns it up one last time with ‘La fête de Narcisse’. Pauline and Hugo hold hands, bow deeply to the audience, and leave the stage with happy smiles. What an incredible performance by these two charming French artists. // Setlist: 01. Eros / 02. Préférer se taire / 03. Sauvez moi du chaos / 04. Possédée / 05. Les Chevaux / 06. Destruction / 07. Endorphines / 08. BI / 09. Quand les autres nous effraient / 10. Pogo / 11. Je déteste attendre / 12. La fête de Narcisse
Psyche
During the setup break, the area in front of the stage clears out a bit. It’s a chance for people to grab a snack, check out the merch, or just get some fresh air. But there’s not much time for that, because just 10 minutes later, PSYCHE takes the stage. Darrin Huss and his keyboardist Stefan Rabura draw the crowd right back to the front. PSYCHE’s roots go back to early 80s Canada, where Darrin and his brother Stephen first performed in Edmonton, Alberta, in 1982. Over the years, the band has released numerous albums, live records, EPs, and singles, constantly reinventing themselves in different line-ups. While PSYCHE’s music has evolved, Darrin Huss, with his distinctive voice, has remained the one constant. Tonight, Darrin and Stefan are treating us to a special 80s set, featuring songs from their first four albums. So, let’s get ready for another little time-travel back to the 80s.
As the duo takes the stage, excitement fills the air. Stefan settles in behind the keyboard, while Darrin takes a seat on a podium on the other side of the stage. But anyone expecting a laid-back set is in for a surprise. Darrin doesn’t stay seated for long. Just a few chords in, he’s dancing across the stage, pumping up the crowd, who are also dancing wildly. Darrin, who has lived in Germany for many years, greets the audience in German: “Dankeschön. Wir sind PSYCHE. Willkommen in den 80ern” (Thankyou. We are PSYCHE. Welcome back to the 80s.) And that’s exactly where we stay, more or less. Of course, PSYCHE’s version of ‘Goodbye Horses’ (originally by Q LAZZARUS) can’t be missed. Released in the mid-90s as the B-side to ‘You Ran Away’, it’s become a staple at their live shows.
Darrin introduces the song with, “let’s get kinky,” a nod to the famous scene in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ where the original plays. I’m sure everyone in the room is picturing Jame Gumb, aka “Buffalo Bill,” dancing to the song in front of the mirror. The second cover of the night, though performed first, was released much later in 2008. The original by JOY DIVISION is much older, dating back to 1979. PSYCHE wraps up the set with three more songs from the 80s, finishing with ‘Black Panther’ after an hour. The enthusiastic crowd would have loved more, but the calls for an encore go unanswered. // Setlist: 01. The Brain Collapses / 02. Uncivilized / 03. Misery / 04. Eternal / 05. The Outsider / 06. Disorder (JOY DEVISION cover) / 07. Prisoner To Desire / 08. Goodbye Horses (Q LAZZARUS cover) / 09. Unveiling The Secret / 10. The Saint Became A Lush / 11. Black Panther
Black Nail Cabaret
The shows of the Hungarian duo (keeping the main act international) are something special. They artfully blend powerful electronic music, poetry, unique costumes, and the fantastic voice and stage presence of their frontwoman. Emese Arvai-Illes (vocals) and her husband Krisztian Arvai (keyboards) founded the Pop Noir duo BLACK NAIL CABARET in their home country of Hungary in 2008. Since then, they’ve released six albums, the latest (‘Chrysanthemum’) in March 2024. Citing influences like David Bowie, Prince, Björk, and Madonna, the duo bridges New Wave with contemporary pop, striking a fine balance between vintage and modern sounds.
Just before 11 PM, the stage is set, and the final intro of the night begins. The screens display not just the band’s logo, but also images and videos that enhance the musical atmosphere, completing the visual experience and intensifying the impact of this duo. Krisztian steps onto the stage first, thanking the cheering crowd for the warm welcome before taking his place behind the keyboard. Moments later, Emese makes her entrance, and what an entrance it is! The singer is draped in a long black robe, her face hidden behind a golden mask. Her neck is adorned with gold, and her hands and arms are covered in long gloves. Her hair is tied back in a braid, held by a golden clasp. She removes the mask, holding it in front of her before setting it aside. The extra-long sleeves of her black gown sway in fluid movements as her warm, powerful voice fills the room. Slowly, she peels off the gloves, captivating the audience with her incredible presence.
A few minutes later, the robe follows the gloves. She unhurriedly unbuttons the gown and sets it aside, revealing black fabric pants with a golden belt buckle and an elegant bra. The view of her décolletage, also adorned with gold, is now clear. Subtle and appealing lighting effects, a touch of fog, fitting videos on the screens, and the singer’s expressive performance come together beautifully, creating a unique magic. A wave of energy flows between the stage and the audience. “Emese, we love you!” shouts someone from the crowd. The charming singer responds with a blown kiss and, "And I love you." She dances across the stage, moves to the front, crouches or kneels, occasionally sits on the left podium, then seeks closeness with the audience, extending the mic to them. During ‘Darkness Is A Friend’, Emese removes the clasp from her hair, slips on a black blazer, throws her arms up, and jumps with the crowd while Krisztian at the keyboard pumps up the energy even more.
Then, “a song you won’t understand, it’s in Hungarian.” The stage is bathed in red light, with flickering lights in the background. I don’t understand the lyrics of ‘A Hegy’, but the music from the December-released single is infectious and gets everyone moving. "And now something you might know." The opening notes of ‘No Gold’ are unmistakable, and the crowd cheers loudly, clapping and dancing enthusiastically. The chorus has everyone singing along, releasing an incredible amount of energy. Around midnight, the Stadtbad turns into a frenzy, the pace picks up even more - “jump.” Emese has taken off the blazer again. “Thank you for the energy! Sing with me!” And sing they do.
After 70 minutes, the duo says goodbye, but the crowd wants more. The calls for an encore go unanswered as the lights come on ten minutes after midnight. If you haven’t seen BLACK NAIL CABARET live yet, you absolutely should. If you get the chance, take it! // Setlist: 01. Intro / 02. My Home Is Empty / 03. My Casual God / 04. Totem Taboo / 5. Autogenic / 06. 1mg 07. Roadtrip / 08. Darkness is a Friend / 09. A Hegy / 10. No Gold / 11. Never Enough / 12. neurons / 13. Teach Me How To Techno / 14. Bete Noire / 15. Veronica
As the after-show party gets set up, with Daniel Myer and Sash Adler DJing to keep the music going, we say goodbye to the Stadtbad for tonight. After all, tomorrow is a long festival day waiting with lots of great bands to check out...
All pictures by Helge Roewer (https://www.hr-pictures.de / https://www.facebook.com/hrpicturesagain) and impressions by Aileen Ritter