Live Review: XX Planet Myer Day - Leipzig 2024

Moritzbastei, Leipzig, Germany20th January 2024The Planet Myer Day festival marked its 20th anniversary this year, and it certainly did so in style. The organizers curated an engaging line-up and cultivated a genuinely festive atmosphere. This was my inaugural experience at both the festival and Moritzbastei, and I must confess my delight - both with the venue, the amiable staff, and the diverse audience in attendance. The club space offered a setting for more intimate conversations, moments of relaxation, and the vibrating energy of both club and concert experiences. Considering all these elements, it’s not surprising that the festival maintains unwavering popularity among enthusiasts of dark sounds.ZALVOX is the brainchild of Rinaldo Bite (known for his collaboration with LIEBKNECHT) and the vocalist Do Rain. Just before the festival, they unveiled their debut single, ‘Zalmoxis’, a remarkable fusion of captivating vocals and original electronic elements.Music & PerformanceThe project’s performance at Planet Myer Day marked their inaugural concert as a duo. Bathed in a sea of blue and pink lights, accompanied by billowing clouds of smoke, the setting rendered the concert somewhat magical and surreal. The smoky ambiance contributed to a mysterious atmosphere, amplifying the distinctive quality of Do Rain’s vocals. It was an impressive start, leaving me eagerly anticipating the follow-up, which hopefully includes a full album.Setlist01. Somnus02. Pasithea03. Tartaros04. Ice Machine (Depeche Mode Cover)05. ZalmoxisRatingMusic: 7Performance: 7Light: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10In 2019, the musical journey of Stefan and Saskia through Asia ignited the birth of ASIA IMBISS, forged with a blend of vodka shots and creative sparks at their kitchen table. Specializing in well-polished lo-fi pop, the duo embarked on this project, while Saskia concurrently enchanted audiences under the pseudonym AUDIA. Stefan, the DJ of the electronic venture THE MICRONAUT, has left an indelible mark on Spotify, accumulating millions of plays for his original compositions and remixes. This past summer witnessed the release of their full-length album, ‘Olympia (Summer Games)’, featuring a captivating fusion of intriguing samples and textures. ASIA IMBISS draws inspiration from a diverse array of genres, seamlessly merging elements of Electronica, lo-fi Dream Pop, and unfiltered Indie sounds. With their wealth of experience, Stefan and Saskia bring a unique musical perspective to the project, ensuring a captivating and enjoyable auditory experience for all.Music & PerformanceThe outstanding synergy between Saskia and Stefan becomes immediately apparent when witnessing an ASIA IMBISS concert. Their remarkable chemistry is visually evident at first glance, seamlessly complementing the musical landscape they collectively craft. Delicate, slightly dreamy vocals harmonize with subtle guitar passages, infusing a hint of nostalgia and creating an atmosphere of focused concentration. This serene ambiance is skilfully interrupted by energetic songs with a punch, exemplified by the already renowned ‘Letter to My Haters’ and the vibrant ‘Sambuca.’ While not entirely aligned with my personal taste, the performance was undeniably beautiful and skilfully executed.RatingMusic: 7Performance: 7Light: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10TILLY ELECTRONICS kindly agreed to provide the bio for the sake of the review - which I’m very grateful for since it will be the first time it’s published publicly. TILLY ELECTRONICS are the former event organizers and DJs in Cologne, transitioned to the band TILLY ELECTRONICS after nearly a decade of hosting parties, concerts, and scenery markets. Based in Leipzig, they operate independently, producing and publishing everything themselves, without a label or booking agency. Despite their roots in Cologne’s music scene, they emerged on stage as TILLY ELECTRONICS, with minimalistic beginnings and a comedic approach, featuring Dada lyrics and quirky costumes. Over the past four years, they have transformed into a self-assured act, incorporating theatrical and interactive elements. Their music draws influence from diverse genres such as Disco, EBM, 80s Synth Pop, New Wave, Techno, Italo Disco, and French Pop, maintaining a touch of minimalism at times. Their costumes are now tailor-made by designers like Lena Quist from Berlin. Tilly has been therapeutic, allowing them to overcome stage fright and embrace confidence. Holger’s unwavering confidence has been a guiding force. They encountered both criticism and love for their distinctive look, but the support, especially in the past year, was overwhelming.Music & PerformanceWriting about TILLY ELECTRONICS is quite challenging, aside from acknowledging their remarkable stage presence - it’s highly expressive, geometric, somewhat reminiscent of the giants from THE RESIDENTS, albeit with different shapes. The music is vibrant, rapid, and irresistibly catchy, delivering an incredible surge of energy that captivates the ear almost instantly. Moreover, they exude remarkable stage charisma and establish a strong connection with the audience. Their music carries an intriguing mix of offensiveness, humour, grotesqueness, and exaggeration, all wrapped up with incredible charm and a flair for expressiveness. It’s far from being dull or bland. In Leipzig, the crowd was treated to all the hits like ‘Tanzen!’ or ‘Kaffee und Katze’. Stunning, a somewhat theatrical stage presence, enhanced by costumes and music, marked a fine performance. Kudos for their daring leap into the audience!Setlist01. Tanzen!02. KÜSS MICH03. Crack04. DISCOLICHT05. Pepperoni06. Amusement im Supermarkt07. Tillycious08. Ceci n ‘est pas09. Kaffee & Katze10. Kleidung find ich gutRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10MONYA is an exceptional artist who crafts live music during her performances. With no fixed setlist, her concerts are a manifestation of creative prowess, setting sounds in motion through improvisation. Scenically, the concert is not visually elaborate; instead, the primary focus is on the music. Monya creates incredibly captivating dance melodies with an electronic, club-like ambiance, infused with an Electro / Industrial harsh flair. I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing her set in Berlin during Hands Label Night, and it consistently delivers great energy, class, and quality.RatingMusic: 9Performance: 7Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10ARCHITECT is a side project by the acclaimed Daniel Myer, recognized for his pivotal role in the Industrial / EBM band HAUJOBB. Melding an eclectic range of styles, primarily drawing from minimal Techno, Glitch, and Drum’n’Bass influences, ARCHITECT emerges as a distinctive musical entity, often likened to a visionary embodiment of Future Drum’n’Bass. The deliberate pacing of the tracks, interspersed with occasional extended vocal samples, harmonizes with robust, persistent rhythms, creating music that seamlessly transitions between immersive listening experiences and infectious dance beats. Daniel Myer’s multifaceted talent extends beyond his contributions to HAUJOBB, and ARCHITECT stands as a testament to his innovative exploration of electronic soundscapes.Music & PerformanceIn Leipzig, ARCHITECT performed with Emese Árvai-Illés, the vocalist of BLACK NAIL CABARET. The fusion of sleek electronics and minimalist stage design with Emke’s artistic prowess, incredible expressiveness, and charisma was truly impactful. The specially crafted jewellery mask and the overall stage energy were nothing short of stunning. It continually surprises me how seamlessly Emke’s deep, resonant, and warm voice harmonizes with the dynamic electronic sounds. She had previously collaborated with various artists in this scene, achieving distinct effects each time and contributing to the richness of musical diversity. An exceptional performance and a genuine rarity, as she seldom makes guest appearances. It was undoubtedly an added bonus for PMD’s 20th birthday. Some commented on the loudness of vocals being much higher than the music but I believe the overall concept of performing with her was great. ARCHITECT’s masterfully craft gradually unfolding, captivating melodic lines that oscillate between sonic richness and minimalism, devoid of unnecessary ornamentation.They focus on distilling the very essence of sounds and moods. The subtlety evident in tracks like ‘Closer’ and ‘Immaterial’ from the album ‘mine,’ contrasted with the energetic vibes of ‘Neon’ exemplifies the vast range and scale of the musicians’ skills and talent. Whispering and singing, sublime tones, as showcased in ‘Hummingbird,’ alongside dancing, trance-like energy in ‘The Sun,’ collectively represent sonic elegance and musical richness. Great, mind-inspiring journey for the audience.Setlist01. Set my World On Fire02. Immaterial03. Closer04.Hummingbird05. I feel (Adaption)06. Neon07. Riot (Besides)08. The SunRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10Fronted by Greek native Dina P., DINA SUMMER is the collaborative brainchild of producer Kalipo and the DJ / producer duo Local Suicide. Dina, an influential figure as one of Thessaloniki’s first female DJs, relocated to Berlin, where she joined forces with her husband, forming LOCAL SUICIDE. Together, they have left a significant mark on the dark disco scene, releasing on labels like Eskimo Recordings, Lumière Noire, Ombra INTL, TAU, and more. In 2013, during the Rock am Ring festival, they crossed paths with Bavarian-born Kalipo, known for his work with FRITTENBUDE, a band renowned in German-speaking countries for their unique blend of Electro, Punk, and Rap. Kalipo’s recent solo release on KI Records garnered critical acclaim, featuring collaborations with RAMPUE, IRA ATARI, OBERST & BUCHNER, and more. Despite their initial encounter in 2013, it wasn’t until 2019 that the trio united to create music. The outcome is a distinctive fusion of late 90’s electro infused with elements of 80’s disco and new wave.Music & PerformanceDINA SUMMER headlined PMD, captivating the audience with an energetic performance that followed Architect’s musically immersive journey. Despite a leg injury, Dina delivered a show that ignited the dancefloor, leaving no spectator untouched, not even newcomers to her music. With rhythmic precision, Dina orchestrated each song, utilizing boxing gestures to engage the audience in continuous dancing throughout the concert. The anticipated hits, including ‘Mars’, ‘Who am I’, ‘Rimini’, and ‘Wunderbar’, resonated brilliantly in Moritzbastei, reflecting the band’s euphoric reception. The performance was a gift in itself, featuring not only IGGY POP’s ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’, already a part of the set, but also a delightful surprise with ‘Headhunter’ by FRONT 242 (a nod to EBM fans) and a farewell in the Italo Disco mood with ‘Passion’ by THE FLIRTS. DINA SUMMER and the band thrived on stage, evidently fuelled by the enthusiastic response from the Moritzbastei audience.Setlist01. Mars (Mountains of Dust edit)02. Girls03. I wanna be your dog04. Who am I05. Rimini (Versione Cocorico)06. Echoes of the past07. Dominator08. Zig Zag09. Fortune teller10. Wunderbar11. Uranos12. Mirage (Heat Rush Edit)13. All or Nothing14. Hide & Seek (Club edit)15. Amore (Dunckler Edit)16. Revenge (SAW edit)17. Headhunter18. PassionRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10Special thanks for input on Dina Summer to Vieux CraneAll Pictures by Alex Jung