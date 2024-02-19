Artist: Black Nail Cabaret
Title: Chrysantemum
Genre: Synth Pop / Darkwave / Electro Pop
Release Date: 1st March 2024
Label: Dependent Records
Album Review
In music and art, I constantly seek themes that evoke deep reactions, challenge me to confront tough issues, and stimulate my intellect and emotions. Death, it appears, is a universal subject; ultimately, everything dies - and I’m not simply echoing a renowned P. Steele here. Yet, it’s remarkable how death and its associated facets remain taboo. Even in the 21st century, characterized by intellect and rationality, many resort to magical thinking, pretending that ignoring it will make it disappear.
When you first glance at the cover of BLACK NAIL CABARET’s new album, you’re met with an image of a young girl adorned with a chrysanthemum flower on her lips. It immediately brings to mind NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS’ ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’, as it did for me. The act of concealing one’s mouth beneath a flower, especially such a distinctive one, foreshadows a journey filled with symbolism and contradictions, and that’s precisely what this album delivers. In Poland, chrysanthemums are often associated with funerals, symbolizing grief, mourning, and the transient nature of life. However, in many Eastern cultures like China and Japan, they hold a different significance, representing longevity and immortality. This duality sets the tone for the album - a rich tapestry of questions, meanings, and exceptional music.
‘Chrysanthemum’ explores themes of death and transience on various levels - physical, spiritual, and symbolic. Symbolic death serves as a metaphor for transformation, marking the end of one phase of life and the beginning of another. It signifies personal growth, enlightenment, and the existential angst inherent in confronting mortality. Death, with its poignant beauty, encompasses grief, sadness, loss, and transformation. In art, it takes on various forms, symbolizing both endings and beginnings. The album’s overarching message resonates deeply with me, reflecting a profound human understanding of life’s inevitable moments and the acceptance woven into individual philosophies. While the album’s message is impactful, its music is equally impressive. BLACK NAIL CABARET is known for their experimental approach to sound and stage expression, crafting atmospheric excursions into Synth Pop, Darkwave, and Electronic Pop. Each track contributes to the album’s narrative, forming a cohesive whole that speaks to the complexity of human existence.
If we contemplate how the artists visualized and set to music these themes (the initial singles ‘Roadtrip’ and ‘Darkness is a Friend’ were accompanied by music videos), I get the sense they honed in on the theme of journey, transition, and movement. While other symbols may be present, the journey of change seems to be at the core of their message. The music offers a wide spectrum - featuring both highly dynamic and deeply moving tracks. Emese’s vocals, whom I’ve always regarded as a total artist - both as a singer and a poet - ascend to the pinnacle of vocal artistry, her voice serving as an instrument that not only breaks barriers but also touches hearts. Exquisitely nuanced, resonating with the subtlest tones, vibrating with emotions, dramatic yet profoundly sensual - simply beautiful. Moreover, the music, which never competes with the vocals, serves as an equal partner in this musical tapestry. At times, it recedes into the background, while at others, it takes the lead, crafting a diverse, profoundly rich sonic landscape.
We also have incredibly dynamic tracks like ‘Never Enough’ or trance-inspired gems such as ‘Autogenic’ or ‘Roadtrip,’ where faint echoes of the 80s permeate the air, showcasing a more delicate, warmer vocal tone. There are pieces that experiment with vocals and flirt with rock elements, like ‘Darkness is a Friend,’ alongside subversive club anthems such as ‘Teach Me How to Techno’ or ‘Neurons.’ Then there’s the beautiful, modernist, slow-paced ‘Totem and Taboo,’ drenched in electronic textures with a touch of trip-hop influence. And let’s not forget the heart-warming simplicity of ‘Faceless Boy,’ which captivates with its minimalist beauty and emotional depth. As a bonus, we have here a remix of ‘Autogenic’ crafted by the extremely talented London-based artist, DIE ARKITEKT. There’s also an Industrial, slightly Ambient instrumental piece titled ‘Remains of A Star Gone Supernova,’ along with a fantastic, slowly creeping track called ‘Weeding.’
In essence, ‘Chrysanthemum’ is a multifaceted masterpiece - an exploration of life, death, and everything in between. Its profound themes and captivating music invite listeners to contemplate the intricacies of existence and embrace the beauty found within its darkest moments. This album is proof to me that intelligent and beautiful art is thriving - it speaks to us (sometimes in whispers) through sounds, words, and images, but it hasn’t fallen silent. Comforting.
Tracklist
01. My Home Is Empty
02. Autogenic
03. Totem and Taboo
04. Never Enough
05. Neurons
06. 1mg
07. Darkness Is A Friend
08. Godspeed
09. Roadtrip
10. Teach Me How to Techno
11. Faceless Boy
Bonus Disc
12. Remains Of A Star Gone Supernova
13. The Killing
14. Weeding
15. Autigenic (Die Arkitekt remix)
Line-up
Emese Árvai-Illés - Vocals
Árvai Krisztián - Producer
Website
https://www.facebook.com/bncband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Comments powered by CComment