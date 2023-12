Live Review: Fixed On Black Festival - Dresden 2023

Bunker, Dresden, Germany16th December 2023What a way to conclude the concert year! An absolute firecracker! Fixed On Black Festival, featuring an incredibly amazing line-up, drew crowds of fans, and I must admit, it was well worth it. It’s quite rare for me to rate all concerts so highly, but this time, the selection of artists was perfect - the real creme de la creme of the dark electro scene. Both, the headliner, FÏX8:SËD8 and the amazing MILDREDA and BLACK NAIL CABARET, are the absolute top class of this scene, and I must admit that these ratings are completely justified. Apart from FÏX8:SËD8 (which I saw for the second time), the remaining bands were an absolute concert enigma for me. I know their fantastic albums, such as the newly released ‘Blue-Devilled’ by MILDREDA, or the fantastic ‘Autogenic’ announcing the new BLACK NAIL CABARET release ‘Chrysanthemums’, but I hadn’t had the pleasure of seeing them live. And I assure you - it was worth it!NER\OGRIS emerged from an instrumental project initially conceived by keyboard player and electronic musician Kain, a well-known figure among old-school fans for his work with Dark Wave, EBM, Industrial, and splatter house outfit LES BERRTAS. When singer Tino C from the Saxonian EBM insider-hot-news AMNISTIA was invited for a small vocal contribution, he promptly delivered vocals and lyrics for each track in record time. This spontaneous collaboration convinced Kain to transform his project into a duo and produce a complete album. Thus, NER\OGRIS was born and is now ready to conquer the electro scene. With their debut album, ‘I Am the Shadow - I Am the Light’, NER\OGRIS presents an impressive collection that offers a delectable treat for fans of dark electronic sounds across generations. Crank up the volume and enjoy! https://www.facebook.com/ner.ogris Music & PerformanceAs I mentioned earlier, I had the chance to witness NER\OGRIS for the first time. While I’ve experienced other projects by the band members, such as AMNISTIA or LES BERRTAS, this specific one was new to me. The mysterious and hypnotic sound, Tino’s intense vocals blending a half-whispered, half-chanted delivery, and his characteristic stage presence all contributed to an impressive performance. The seamless fusion of electronics with industrial and harsh elements produced dynamic yet hypnotic compositions that harmonized exceptionally well.Setlist01. Cuervo Nada Más02. Shadowlight03. Silent Anguish04. Down05. Fiebre Oscura [ Palabras ]06. Breathe07. Reality & Fiction08. Deepest FearRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10The name AMORPHOUS has gained widespread recognition among aficionados of authentic Dark Electro / EBM. The ominous and gloomy sounds crafted with top-notch electronic production suggest an artist with substantial experience, and this holds true. Indeed, the Brazilian electronic producer Gil OS has been actively engaged in various electronic music genres and projects since the early nineties of the last century. Gil OS, the mastermind behind the renowned MORGUE MECHANISM project - a pioneer in Industrial / EBM in South America and a member of the esteemed German label Off Beat-has been a vital figure in the electronic music scene.After residing in the UK for several years, he initiated the project AMORPHOUS. AMORPHOUS can be characterized as a fusion of rugged and noisy industrial dance tracks, featuring atmospheric and dark soundscapes enriched with samples and tape loops - an offering that resonates with enthusiasts of “old-school” Electro-Industrial / EBM. Drawing creative inspiration from psychology and human behavior, AMORPHOUS delves into the exploration of slower passages, evoking a sense of romance amid darkness and melancholy. The music captures something ominous and mysterious, addressing the hidden and unknown aspects of the human experience, all expressed through the distinctive sound of AMORPHOUS. https://www.facebook.com/amorphous.sound Music & PerformanceAmorphous generally rarely performs anywhere close to my area, so it was truly a treat to see him live. I believe this feeling is shared by many. The vibrating, fast-paced sound machinery left a profound impression on me. The very catchy harsh beats were seamlessly combined into an intriguing and original whole, with the perfectly harmonizing vocals plus a superb fusion of rhythmic foundations and intriguingly arranged sonic layers, complemented by distorted vocals and trance additions - a perfect blend. The performance, characterized by its high energy and trance-like quality, showcased a remarkable level of artistic commitment and professionalism, undoubtedly captivating the audience.The artist himself appeared utterly absorbed in the performance, fully immersed in the music, and completely focused. Absolutely addictive music. Well-done!Setlist01. Confinamiento (instrumental)02. Blackhole03. Secret Place04. First Impressions Last05. The Mystery Man (Instrumental)06. I’m Not Real07. Second Nature08. Lucid Dreams09. Nonlinear FutureRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.3 / 10In 1995, at the age of 16, Jan Dewulf self-released his debut full-length tape, ‘II Castrato,’ under the MILDREDA moniker. Followed by ‘De Laffe Denker’ in 1996, which gained widespread circulation in electro circles. MILDREDA earned acclaim and a dedicated following in the Belgian scene, sharing stages with notable acts such as PLASTIC NOISE EXPERIENCE, TERMINAL CHOICE, COVENANT, VNV NATION, among others. Despite early success, Dewulf’s dissatisfaction with the industry prompted him to put MILDREDA on hiatus. He pursued philosophy studies and launched the project DISKONNEKTED, focusing on dance influences. During MILDREDA’s absence, the project continued to grow through word of mouth. Dewulf returned to his passion for dark electronic sounds with the digitally released ‘Coward Philosophy’ in 2016.The physical release of ‘I Was Never Really There’ in 2021 marked MILDREDA’s resurgence in the electro scene. ‘Blue-Devilled,’ both musically and lyrically, signifies a significant milestone in MILDREDA’s career. The Belgians aim to prove that even in a philosophical hell, the devil composes the most compelling tunes! https://www.facebook.com/officialmildreda Music & PerformanceI had eagerly anticipated MILDREDA’s performance for a considerable time. Despite making plans to see them live on multiple occasions, unforeseen circumstances always thwarted my intentions. This time, however, the well-received new album ‘Blue-Devilled,’ which had made its live debut at BIM Fest, was showcased once again. I am thrilled to have witnessed this material on stage. Jan and Christophe form a captivating stage duo, exhibiting a dark style, emotional engagement, charisma, and an impressive connection with the audience - bravo!Musically, MILDREDA reaches the pinnacle of Dark Electro, seamlessly blending Electro dynamics with mesmerizing Industrial elements. The powerful beat, haunting monk choirs, distorted vocals, and a profound emotional charge resonate both in the music itself and in its stage presentation. The performance is marked by theatricality, dramatic effect, a philosophical undercurrent, and the full professionalism of execution. For those who appreciate depth in music, MILDREDA does not disappoint. It was a stellar performance!Setlist01. Awakening02. Karma Oyster03. Friendly Fire04. Huis Clos05. Prophecies06. Lobotomy07. Miss Destruction08. Mirror View09. Devil’s Gaze10. A Dog From HellRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 9Sound: 10Total: 9.8 / 10The elegant white chrysanthemum, often referred to as the cemetery flower for its enduring nature, serves as a symbol for BLACK NAIL CABARET’s contemplation of mortality and our inevitable encounter with the grim reaper. In their sixth album, aptly named ‘Chrysanthemum,’ the Hungarian pop noire duo confronts the primal fear of death while embracing both rebellion and acceptance. Amidst their trademark sexually charged provocations, the album weaves a red thread of existential anxiety and the struggle to let go. While retaining their characteristic eroticism, BLACK NAIL CABARET avoids clichés, offering an artistic portrayal of their lived BDSM reality with a commitment to high aesthetic standards. Musically, ‘Chrysanthemum’ showcases the duo’s refined songwriting, seamlessly blending dark electronic sounds with pop noire elements.Their ability to craft standalone songs, free from reliance on electronic gimmicks, distinguishes BLACK NAIL CABARET within their genre. Following their self-released ‘Pseudopop’ (2018) and the well-received ‘Gods Verging on Sanity’ (2020), BLACK NAIL CABARET’s reputation has grown exponentially despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic. Now, with ‘Chrysanthemum,’ the duo is poised to make a profound impact on the world. The album serves as a dark soundtrack to life’s complexities, embodied by the shiny white flower that, on closer inspection, encapsulates the eternal might of death: the chrysanthemum. https://www.facebook.com/bncband Music & PerformanceWithout hesitation, I confess that it was specifically for this project that I journeyed to Dresden. BLACK NAIL CABARET stands out as an absolute pinnacle in terms of vocals, music, and stage presence. Emese’s vocals take on a flawless form, marked by intriguing colors that seamlessly blend warmth with slightly edgier tones, offering a wealth of semitones, shades, and moods. The performance was a knockout, characterized by mystery, expressive richness, and absolute perfection in execution. I could envision Emese’s singing in diverse settings - whether in a philharmonic hall or a dimly lit cabaret enveloped in cigarette smoke, or even on a vibrant club stage, as was the case in Dresden. The dynamics, richness, and quality of the music create a delightful fusion of catchy elements, unexpected vocal treatments, and intricately composed musical landscapes.It’s music that invites both dance and contemplation, possessing a hypnotic and stimulating quality. I must express my absolute delight with this performance. On stage, Emese embodies pure artistry and theatricality, devoid of any cheap tricks - a display of pure, beautiful form and charisma that genuinely enchanted the audience. This write-up is a testament to the beauty of the performance - more please!Setlist01. Black Lava02. My Casual God03. Sister Sister04. La Petite Mort05. Spheres06. Maelstrom07. Autogenic08. No Gold09. Bete Noire10. Veronica (version)RatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10FÏX8:SËD8, with their fifth album ‘The Inevitable Relapse,’ solidify their status as a prominent force in the Electro-Industrial scene. The band’s name, derived from psychiatric terms, reflects their thematic exploration. Mastermind Martin Sane, influenced by Canadian cult acts like SKINNY PUPPY and FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY, maintains a distinctive style oscillating between Dark Electronics and catchy passages. Departing from musical paragons, FÏX8:SËD8 crafts its own soundscapes, akin to artists like MENTALLO & THE FIXER and HAUJOBB. ‘The Inevitable Relapse’ follows the successful albums ‘Foren6’ (2017) and ‘Warning Signs’ (2019), showcasing unerring songwriting and crucial electronic genre production. The album features crushing tracks like ‘Prognosis’ and ‘Unknown to Virtue,’ along with complex and darker pieces like ‘Human Harvest.’PYRROLINE’s Arnte contributes to the production and mix, adding depth to the album. FÏX8:SËD8’s upward trajectory is evident in the sold-out editions of their recent releases, climbing festival line-ups, and prestigious bookings at events like Wave-Gotik-Treffen and E-Tropolis Festival. The limited edition of ‘The Inevitable Relapse’ includes a lavish 36-page hardcover artbook and a bonus CD, ‘Rail at a Liar,’ featuring cover versions by current acts such as CRYO, 2ND FACE, ANMISTIA, and MILDREDA. Martin Sane, despite pandemic challenges, proves to be an outstanding networker, fostering collaborative creativity among fellow artists. https://www.facebook.com/Fix8Sed8 Music & PerformanceThe festival’s grand finale belonged to the FÏX8:SËD8 project, marking a special concert as it concluded the tour promoting the album ‘The Inevitable Relapse.’ The tour’s extension, a response to the pandemic and its repercussions, made this event particularly noteworthy. Martin Sane, the project’s creator, exemplifies perfectionism and professionalism in every detail, explaining why this performance stood out as one of the evening’s highlights. The distinctive stage setup - featuring mannequins, captivating lights, smoke, and a “butcher’s” costume - combined with a highly theatrical and intense stage presence, collectively contributed to the exceptional quality of this show. However, it is the music that truly distinguishes this project.Specializing in original, multi-layered, meticulously crafted musical compositions, FÏX8:SËD8 showcases innovative solutions, incredibly catchy melodies, and a commitment to constant technical improvement. The performance is marked by surprising sound combinations, distorted vocals, and a profound emotional charge - all held together by unwavering consistency and perfection in execution. A genuine rarity during this concert was Emese’s guest performance on vocals for ‘Tremors’ - a truly magical experience. The juxtaposition of raw, slightly brutal electronics with her vocal richness delivered a striking impact to the audience, leaving them enchanted and hypnotized. Setlist01. eNIGMa02. Ligamentum03. pROGNOSIs04. Permanent Memory Loss05. The Needle06. uNKNOWn tO vIRTUe07. Within Cells Interlinked08. tREMORs (fEAt. eMKe)09. Baptism of Fire10. Lynch11. Puritan12. Quarantine13. cHLORINe cLEAn tEARs14. mETABOLITeRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10All Pictures by Karo Kratochwil