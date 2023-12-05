18th November 2023
Cold Hearted Festival - International Cold Wave & Post Punk Convention 2023 with She Past Away, Vision Video, Forever Grey, Kontravoid, Minuit Machine, SYZYGYX, Die Selektion, Agent Side Grinder, Geometric Vision, Ploho, Milliken Chamber
The success of the first edition of the Cold Hearted Festival led to a second edition, which also sold out entirely. The fantastic venue and an impressive line-up attracted hordes of Cold Wave enthusiasts to Dresden.
The festival is, above all, about great music and an incredible audience - a space for new musical experiences and encounters with both new and old friends. One area that requires improvement is certainly the lighting. I mention this not only as a photographer but also as a festival participant. While I understand the need to create a specific atmosphere at a concert, attending a live performance involves both seeing and hearing the artists. Therefore, constructing a wall of blue or pink lights or even blinding the audience might not be the most optimal idea. Another concern is overlapping concerts. If there were an opportunity to adjust the schedules to prevent complete overlaps between artists’ performances, I believe many attendees would appreciate such an arrangement. Apart from these considerations, I have no further reservations. The service, location, and sound quality are all definite positives. Now, turning to the main point, the concerts. The evening was opened by the Italian trio GEOMETRIC VISION.
Geometric Vision
Formed in 2012 in the northern suburbs of Naples, GEOMETRIC VISION emerged when Ago Giordano, after experimenting with Electro-Darkwave music, decided to establish a tangible band. Joining forces with Gennaro Campanile on bass and Roberto Amato on guitar, the trio released their debut album, ‘Dream,’ in 2013, under the Italian-Swiss label Swiss Dark Nights. Characterized by a potent Cold Wave matrix that fluctuates between darker and more ethereal tones, the debut album garnered positive reviews from both Italian and international critics. The success led to an extensive tour across Italy. In 2015, GEOMETRIC VISION released their second album, ‘Virtual Analog Tears,’ in collaboration with Manic Depression. Marked by a darker and more acid sound, the album incorporated influences from shoegaze, ethnic, and industrial genres, showcasing the band's commitment to evolving their sonic exploration. The single ‘Hills’ preceded the album's release, and the subsequent ‘Virtual Analog Tour’ enabled the band to transcend national borders, performing in some of Europe's most significant cities and festivals. Throughout their musical journey, GEOMETRIC VISION consistently explores the relationship between truth and artifice in the contemporary era, delving into the disorientation it generates.
Milliken Chamber
MILLIKEN CHAMBER stands as the artistic collaboration between Anna Schmidt and Kevin Czarnik, both recognized as half of FOREVER GREY. As a Dark Wave duo, their sound evokes the nostalgic essence of 80s Synth Pop. Hailing from Michigan, Kevin and Anna have since relocated to LA, where they continue to craft their musical expressions. MILLIKEN CHAMBER was the first concert I experienced in its entirety - unfortunately, as I mentioned in the introduction, the concurrent performances of other bands compelled me to make a choice. However, I don’t regret my decision. Anna and Kevin delivered an astonishing, dynamic performance. The ever-shifting vocals, the tremendous power and energy infused into their music, and their visible dedication to the performance produced a sensational effect. The blend of surreal and delicate vocals, somewhat reminiscent of Julee Cruise, paired with incredibly energetic, cold electronics, was truly stunning. Way to go!
Setlist
01. Deep Red (unreleased)
02. Bodies
03. Cadence
04. Endless Sea (unreleased)
05. Winter Light
06. City of Light (released under alias Belladonna Grave)
07. Never (unreleased)
08. Lowly
09. Bottom of the World (unreleased)
Ploho
The band originated in Novosibirsk back in 2013. During an interview with Post-Punk.com the group revealed that their formative years coincided with the “rather cold and dark time” marked by “total crime and chaos” in Russia during the 1990s. It was during this tumultuous era that the band members were naturally drawn to punk music. One of the most significant influences on the group during this period was the seminal Soviet Post-Punk band, KINO, from the 1980s. In Dresden, Viktor Uzhakov, Andrei Smorgonsky, and Igor Starshinov delivered a performance characterized by profound vocals and resonant melodies.
SYZYGYX
S Y Z Y G Y X, the synth-based project led by Luna Blanc, is a noteworthy musical endeavor that has been making a triumphant journey through European concert halls. I had the chance to witness their performance in Russelsheim in November, and I must confess that the project shows no signs of slowing down. It was an extraordinary experience marked by balls of fire, incredible energy, active engagement with the audience, dynamic stage presence, and, above all, the breathtaking fusion of music and Luna’s distinctive vocals - akin to a dazzling fireworks display. An amazing concert indeed.
Minuit Machine
MINUIT MACHINE, a Parisian duo formed in 2013, comprises Hélène de Thoury on instrumentals and Amandine Stioui as the vocalist. The duo’s music is a nuanced blend of emotive vocals, evocative synth lines, and profound electronic beats. In their nostalgic yet distinctly modern compositions, Hélène and Amandine explore themes of their past, present, and future - delving into those haunting and disconcerting thoughts that often remain unspoken. Described as disrupted, emotional, and irresistibly addictive, MINUIT MACHINE’s music inspires an urge to dance fervently, providing an outlet for the pent-up rage, passion, and angst within. Onstage, Hélène and Amandine immerse themselves in their performance, creating an intense and emotional experience that transports audiences from the concerns of the outside world. The set prepared by the ladies exuded incredible dynamism, brimming with dance energy. However, a significant disservice was done to the artists as the audience was presented with nothing more than a blue wall - the performers were entirely engulfed by it, rendering them invisible. From what I gathered, it wasn’t their fault; rather, technical issues marred the experience, which is regrettable.
Helene’s health challenges and the anticipation built over not being able to witness her live for an extended period heightened my eagerness to see this performance, not merely hear it. Unfortunately, technical glitches thwarted this desire, a substantial disappointment. Nevertheless, it remained a beautiful, dynamic set, adorned with marvelous vocals and exceptional music.
Agent Side Grinder
Once again, my absolute favorites, the Swedish trio AGENT SIDE GRINDER, lived up to expectations. Their performance was nothing short of spectacular, radiating with emotions, energy, and Emmanuel’s extraordinary theatrical stage presence. It was a breath of fresh air, delivering a fantastic musical experience that felt like a powerful punch to the solar plexus. The impeccably arranged songs, their commitment to the concert, and the excellent interaction with the audience all deserve a hearty bravo!
Setlist
01. Waiting Room(With Intro)
02. Inner Noises
03. Play Video
04. Love at First Sigh (Absolute Body Control cover)
05. Giants Fall
06. Bloodless
07. This Is Us
08. Wolf Hour
09. Stripdown
10. Decipher
11. Into the Wild
Forever Grey
FOREVER GREY is a Darkwave band currently residing in Los Angeles, California. Their musical journey began with the release of the first EP, ‘Poems About Eternity,’ in the spring of 2015, originating from their earlier location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2015, the band unveiled five cassettes, later consolidated into the album ‘Boundaries.’ The haunting melodies of ‘Autumn Calling’ echoed through the realms of Darkwave when it was released in 2016 on the New York-based noise label Prime Ruin. During this period, Forever Grey embarked on a tour across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The pivotal album ‘Alabaster Chamber,’ featuring the standout track ‘The Style is Death,’ marked a significant chapter for the band. Released in 2016 under the Poland-based label Bat-Cave Productions, it solidified FOREVER GREY’s presence in the Darkwave scene. Their record ‘Departed’ emerged in March 2020, finding a home on Young & Cold Records, a Berlin-based label.
Behind the artistic endeavors of FOREVER GREY is Kevin Czarnik, known for other projects such as MILLIKEN CHAMBER, PRUDENCE, and BELLADONNA GRAVE. Sam Kubiak stands as a founding member of FOREVER GREY, contributing to their distinctive sound. Additionally, Anna Schmidt not only graces the stage during live performances but also played a vital role in recording the band’s latest album, ‘Sympathy Garden.’ FOREVER GREY, in stark contrast to MILLIKEN CHAMBER, presented a wholly distinct musical ambiance. Kevin’s project revolves primarily around profoundly resonant guitar tones and robust, deep vocals. The stylish, emotive compositions and the unembellished concert style enabled us to concentrate on the artists’ exceptional instrumental prowess.
Die Selektion
Embracing cold synth lines, analog sounds, a dynamic trumpet, and a commanding lead voice, DIE SELEKTION draws inspiration from the darker realms of 80s Minimal / New Wave. Their sound resonates with echoes of bands like SCHWEFELGELB, NITZER EBB, 1000 ROBOTA, and at times, HURTS. Members of the project are: Hannes Rief (Trumpet, Choirs & Glockenspiel), Samuel Savenberg (Synth, Sequencers & Bass) and Luca Gillian (Lead Vocals & Synthesizer).
I must confess that I eagerly anticipated witnessing this project in action. Having missed the release party in Berlin for their latest album ‘Zeuge aus Licht’, I was thrilled at the prospect of experiencing their live performance. Regrettably, my visual encounter was limited as the lights once again faltered, or perhaps they intended to craft the effect of a riotous burst of light. Nevertheless, what I did perceive was an intriguing rendition that enthusiasts fondly label Prosecco Wave. Musically, it constitutes an original amalgamation of sounds, featuring striking, raw vocals and the unprecedented inclusion of a live trumpet. I hope to encounter the project under more favorable lighting conditions.
Kontravoid
The name KONTRAVOID feels like a relic from a bygone era, a name you’d stumble upon in the dusty confines of an upstate cassette circa the 1980s, nestled amidst forgotten analog electronics, a sonic artifact placed between Cabaret Voltaire and Das Ding. Drawing heavily from Dark Industrial and New Wave influences, ex-CRYSTAL CASTLES drummer Cam Findlay’s new project emanates a haunting quality, with his voice resembling an echoing underwater growl. Yet, within this shadowy soundscape, there’s always a subtle interplay of Pop melodies that provides a modicum of breathing room. Having transitioned from his role as a writer / producer for the Toronto band PARALLELS, Findlay has found solace in a musical venture that he can truly call his own, assuming the identity of this masked alter-ego for what seems to be an enduring journey.
The performance I witnessed by Cam Findlay was a sonic knockout that left me struggling to find the right words to capture its essence. It's challenging for me to articulate the experience of this sonic storm - a complex amalgamation of elements playing in intricate combinations, forming a harmonious, slightly staggering sound opera. The concert featured aggressive passages that assaulted the senses, interspersed with surprising interludes, creating a dynamic and overwhelming whole buzzing with energy. Findlay masterfully constructs the concert's atmosphere, blending ambitious melodies with attention-grabbing beats. I particularly appreciated these treatments because, in a somewhat crazy manner, the entire experience became irresistibly catchy and effortlessly captured my ear. The stage presentation was equally impactful - the artist donned a mask for part of the performance, enhancing the theatricality of the show. Undoubtedly, one of the festival’s standout performances - more please!
Setlist
01. Turn Away
02. So It Seems
03. ??? (Unreleased)
04. Cost of Life
05. Silent Visions
06. ??? (Unreleased)
07. Nitrous
08. Engage
09. Too Deep
---
10. Faceless
Vision Video
Comprising guitarist and lead vocalist Dusty Gannon, keyboardist Emily Freedock, bassist Dan Geller, and drummer Jason Fusco, VISION VIDEO weaves an intimate atmosphere into every song they create. Hailing from Athens, Greece, the band made their debut in May 2020 with the single ‘In My Side’. The track showcases a dreamlike blend of guitar, keyboard, bass, and vocals, reminiscent of the evocative styles of Robert Smith and Ian Curtis. The initial thought that crosses my mind when reflecting on this concert is the remarkable impression the band left, even during the sound check. They exuded warmth, sharing smiles, jokes, and conversations with the audience. The concert, featuring an impressive visual presentation harmonized with vibrant vocals and guitars, unfolded as a true masterpiece. It was indeed a fantastic performance.
She Past Away
The festival was closed by the project SHE PAST AWAY. The group, founded in 2006 in Turkey by Volkan Caner and Idris Akbulut, marked a significant departure from their earlier musical endeavors in less recognized bands. Dissatisfied with their lack of success, both musicians, previously involved in different projects, aimed to shift their style from death metal to indie rock. This transition culminated in the formation of SHE PAST AWAY, where they made a deliberate choice to present their songs in Turkish. Akbulut clarified that this decision was driven by a desire to create and express themselves more comfortably in their native language, as opposed to the English language used in their previous ventures. The band is recognized for its darkwave sound rooted in Post-Punk complemented by the members’ distinctive Gothic image during live performances. Akbulut characterizes SHE PAST AWAY’s music as heavily influenced by 80s music, particularly in the realm of Cold Wave, incorporating the use of drum machines. He perceives it as cold and monotonous, though he asserts that no single band was directly inspired by SHE PAST AWAY. Alongside Andrew Eldritch’s SISTERS OF MERCY, DAF, and GRAUZONE are also acknowledged as sources of inspiration.
In summary, it was a fantastic event with some technical issues that need improvement. Despite that, it provided a wonderful opportunity to blend music and networking. The next edition is scheduled for November 15, 2024, in Bochum and November 16, 2024, in Dresden. Confirmed bands include: Lebanon Hanover (UK/D), Linea Aspera (UK/AUS), Twin Tribes (US), Rendez-Vous (F), Rue Oberkampf (D), Ultra Sun (B), Deus Ex Lumina (ARG), Sydney Valette (F), Kalte Nacht (GR), For more details, you can visit the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1023573695574485/
All Pictures by Karo Kratochwil except She Past Away by Helge Roewer
