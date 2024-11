Live Review: Cold Hearted Festival - Bochum 2024

Matrix, Bochum, Germany15th November 2024The Cold Heart Festival 2024 took place in one of the most unusual locations in the German Ruhr region, the Matrix club in Bochum. The musical style of the bands was just as unusual. From electronic sounds to Punk Rock, there were several different genres on offer.US-American Justin Chamberlain opened the festival with his dark wave project SOFT VEIN. Together with his colleague on the keyboard, he impressed the audience that evening. Justin mainly stood at his microphone stand, but later also played his electric guitar. https://www.softvein.net Setlist01. Violentia02. God Whispers Juno03. Colder Juno04. Here Comes The Rain Again05. Bloodletting06. Falling07. Gray Space08. GiveuptheghostRatingMusic: 7Performance: 8Light: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10The stage filled up considerably more for the next band, as the French band RENDEZ-VOUS had five people on stage. The guys from Paris rocked and really got the hall going with their Punk Rock. The entire stage was used by the band, with the guitarist running or jumping across the stage. The singer also liked to stand on the speakers at the edge of the stage. https://www.facebook.com/rendezvousrendezvous Setlist01. Superior02. Sheer03. Sentimental04. All I Want05. Distance06. Double Zero07. Top Range Euroshima08. The OthersRatingMusic: 7Performance: 8Light: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10A German contribution came this evening with the band RUE OBERKAMPF. A German band that has recently made a name for itself with its electronic music. With lyrics in German, French and English and the unique voice of singer Julia de Jouy, RUE OBERKAMPF performed in Bochum. https://www.facebook.com/RueOberkampf Setlist01. Hope+ Fear02. Allein03. Moths04. Soror05. Congelation06. Solitude07. Deine Augen08. GlycineRatingMusic: 7Performance: 8Light: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10The two US-Americans from TWIN TRIBES took over the stage next. Singer Luis Navarro played the electric guitar, while Joel Niño, Jr. played the bass guitar and also danced much more agilely. Of course, songs like ‘Monolith’, ‘Shadows’ and ‘Hearts&Feathers’ were not to be missed. https://www.facebook.com/TwinTribes Setlist01. Absolute02. Another Life03. Perdidos04. Heart + Feather05. Upir06. Cauldron Ot Thorns07. The River08. Monolith09. Shadows10. FantasmasRatingMusic: 7Performance: 8Light: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10The duo LINEA ASPERA from Australia definitely had the longest journey to Bochum. The duo Alison Lewis and Ryan Ambridge definitely increased the speed of the beats and made the evening even more danceable with their electro-wave. Ryan concentrated on hitting the right keys behind his keyboard. As the stage had been completely cleared of the support bands' amplifiers in the meantime, Alison was able to use the entire area. https://www.facebook.com/lineaaspera RatingMusic: 7Performance: 8Light: 7Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg