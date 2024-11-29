RoD header

Live Review: Cold Hearted Festival - Bochum 2024

cold hearted festivalMatrix, Bochum, Germany
15th November 2024
Cold Hearted Festival - International Cold Wave & Post Punk Convention 2024 with Soft Vein, Rendez-Vous, Rue Oberkampf, Twin Tribes and Linea Aspera

The Cold Heart Festival 2024 took place in one of the most unusual locations in the German Ruhr region, the Matrix club in Bochum. The musical style of the bands was just as unusual. From electronic sounds to Punk Rock, there were several different genres on offer.


Soft Vein

US-American Justin Chamberlain opened the festival with his dark wave project SOFT VEIN. Together with his colleague on the keyboard, he impressed the audience that evening. Justin mainly stood at his microphone stand, but later also played his electric guitar. https://www.softvein.net / https://www.facebook.com/softveinmusic

Setlist
01. Violentia
02. God Whispers Juno
03. Colder Juno
04. Here Comes The Rain Again
05. Bloodletting
06. Falling
07. Gray Space
08. Giveuptheghost

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10

Rendez-Vous

The stage filled up considerably more for the next band, as the French band RENDEZ-VOUS had five people on stage. The guys from Paris rocked and really got the hall going with their Punk Rock. The entire stage was used by the band, with the guitarist running or jumping across the stage. The singer also liked to stand on the speakers at the edge of the stage. https://www.facebook.com/rendezvousrendezvous

Setlist
01. Superior
02. Sheer
03. Sentimental
04. All I Want
05. Distance
06. Double Zero
07. Top Range Euroshima
08. The Others

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10

Rue Oberkampf

A German contribution came this evening with the band RUE OBERKAMPF. A German band that has recently made a name for itself with its electronic music. With lyrics in German, French and English and the unique voice of singer Julia de Jouy, RUE OBERKAMPF performed in Bochum. https://www.facebook.com/RueOberkampf

Setlist
01. Hope+ Fear
02. Allein
03. Moths
04. Soror
05. Congelation
06. Solitude
07. Deine Augen
08. Glycine

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10

Twin Tribes

The two US-Americans from TWIN TRIBES took over the stage next. Singer Luis Navarro played the electric guitar, while Joel Niño, Jr. played the bass guitar and also danced much more agilely. Of course, songs like ‘Monolith’, ‘Shadows’ and ‘Hearts&Feathers’ were not to be missed. https://www.facebook.com/TwinTribes

Setlist
01. Absolute
02. Another Life
03. Perdidos
04. Heart + Feather
05. Upir
06. Cauldron Ot Thorns
07. The River
08. Monolith
09. Shadows
10. Fantasmas

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10

Linea Aspera

The duo LINEA ASPERA from Australia definitely had the longest journey to Bochum. The duo Alison Lewis and Ryan Ambridge definitely increased the speed of the beats and made the evening even more danceable with their electro-wave. Ryan concentrated on hitting the right keys behind his keyboard. As the stage had been completely cleared of the support bands' amplifiers in the meantime, Alison was able to use the entire area. https://www.facebook.com/lineaaspera

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10

All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg

