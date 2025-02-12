11th February 2025
Actors & special guest: Soft Vein
Canadian ACTORS and SOFT VEIN from the USA invited to an intimate evening into Die Trompete in Bochum. The room was packed, the bands were fabulous and the crowd excited. What else could you expect from a fantastic concert evening? Maybe one thing… that it would have lasted longer…
Soft Vein
The Label writes about the band: SOFT VEIN, the California-based Darkwave solo project of musician Justin Chamberlain, debuted in late 2022 with a pair of singles, the haunting ‘Giveuptheghost’ and its industrial-tinged successor ‘Violentia.’ Blending influences from cold wave, industrial, and modern darkwave, SOFT VEIN “…paints a vivid picture of desperation and lust in the dark, but with a strangely romantic bend.” (POST-PUNK COM) SOFT VEIN’s sound is at times urgent, visceral and dangerous; at other times, lonesome, longing and darkly romantic. Minimalist drum machines, metallic synthetic percussion, lurking synth basslines and lush synthesizer and guitar arrangements all combine to flash grainy pictures of love and lust in a dark room. ‘Pressed In Glass,’ the debut album from SOFT VEIN, was released on October 20th, 2023 via Artoffact Records on all streaming platforms, as well as physical release via CD and vinyl. https://www.softvein.net / https://www.facebook.com/softveinmusic
Music & Performance
Dark, intense, and infused with an electrifying atmosphere - this is how SOFT VEIN presented themselves last night at Die Trompete in Bochum. The Darkwave solo project of Justin Chamberlain has enriched the scene since late 2022 with its blend of Cold Wave, Industrial, and modern Darkwave. From the very first song, ‘Through Blinds’, Chamberlain and his partner on the keys mesmerized the audience. The minimalist drum machine beats and cool, driving synth basslines created a hypnotic mood. ‘Wasting Days’ and ‘Zwischenfall’ further built up the tension, while ‘God Whispers’ perfectly captured the oppressive atmosphere with its mix of noisy synth textures and melancholic melodies.
A particular highlight of the set was ‘Colder’, which captivated the audience with its dark, almost yearning energy. With ‘Falling’ and ‘Gray Space’, Chamberlain impressively demonstrated the breadth of his sound - oscillating between desperate romance and icy distance. By the time ‘Violentia’ was played, Die Trompete had been transformed into a pulsating, electronic maelstrom of noise and passion. The set culminated with ‘Bloodletting’ and the debut song ‘GIVEUPTHEGHOST’, which, with its powerful drama, set the audience in motion and brought the show to a grand finale.
SOFT VEIN proved that evening that they were the perfect choice as support for ACTORS. The mix of urgency, darkness, and romance was well received and left the audience wanting more. For fans of Darkwave and Industrial, this project is definitely a discovery worth making.
Setlist
01. Through Blinds
02. Wasting Days
03. Zwischenfall
04. God Whispers
05. Colder
06. Falling
07. Gray Space
08. Violentia
09. Bloodletting
10. GIVEUPTHEGHOST
Actors
ACTORS began by releasing a series of popular singles, starting with ‘Post Traumatic Love’ in 2012, and built a loyal fanbase while holding off on releasing a debut album during the first six years of their existence. In 2018, the Jason Corbett-led quartet signed with Toronto’s Artoffact Records and released their long-awaited debut, ‘It Will Come to You’, in 2021. At the end of 2020, ACTORS announced a new single, ‘Love U More’, with Juno Award-winning director Peter Ricq lending his talent to the accompanying video. Songs like ‘L’appel du Vide’, ‘Slaves’, ‘Face Meets Glass’, and ‘Bury Me’ are standouts, shining with Corbett’s production work: infectious beats, driven by warm layers of synthesizer, bass, and drums, contributed by the rest of the band.
Corbett writes, produces, mixes, and masters all of ACTORS’ music at his own studio in Vancouver, Jacknife Sound, and cites David Bowie as a key influence - Bowie’s confidence and creativity are fully realized on ‘It Will Come to You’. Far from a retro act, this is music that stands on its own, full of life and unforgettable hooks. ACTORS can best be described as a “post-post-punk” band, fitting right in alongside bands like THE SOFT MOON and COLD CAVE. Over the past few years, ACTORS have toured extensively across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, performing at many of the most popular festivals, including Amphifest, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Cold Waves, Substance, Death Disco, Verboden, and many more. www.actorstheband.com / https://www.facebook.com/actors1984
Music & Performance
ACTORS were transforming Die Trompete into a boiling underground club. Imagine a basement club, a tightly packed crowd, sweat in the air, and a band pushing their way through the audience to reach the stage - ACTORS’ concert at Die Trompete in Bochum was a return to true underground vibes. No barriers, no distance, just pure energy between band and fans. As the first notes of ‘L’appel du vide’ filled the room, the club turned into a sea of swaying bodies. With ‘Slaves’ and ‘Dead Inside’, ACTORS pulled the audience even deeper into their dark, driving sound. Songs like ‘In Real Life’ and ‘Object of Desire’ had the crowd dancing, while ‘Love U More’ sent shivers down spines with its melancholic touch.
The direct connection between band and audience made this night especially intense. Singer Jason Corbett acted almost like a master of ceremonies, guiding the crowd through waves of dark melodies and hypnotic rhythms. ‘Like Suicide’ and ‘Only Lonely’ kept the energy high, while ‘Killing Time (Is Over)’ cast the audience into a trance-like state with its brooding intensity. A special surprise came with ‘How Deep is the Hole’ played at the audience’s request after Jason askes the audience what they want to hear next - a moment that highlighted the closeness between ACTORS and their fans. ‘Strangers’, ‘Crystal’, and ‘Bury Me’ pushed the energy even higher before the set culminated with ‘We Don’t Have to Dance’.
But instead of stepping off stage for a traditional encore break, the band stayed put. Corbett explained with a grin, that they’d normally walk off stage, the audience applauded and they would come back - but tonight, they were skipping that. No wonder - the room was far too packed to make an exit practical. With ‘PTL (Post Traumatic Love)’ and ‘Face Meets Glass’," this sweaty, intimate night came to a spectacular close. ACTORS proved in Bochum that they impress not just musically but also with their raw and immediate stage presence. A concert that felt like a time warp to the underground club scene of the 80s - raw, intimate, and full of passion.
Setlist
01. L’appel du vide
02. Slaves
03. Dead Inside
04. In Real Life
05. Object of Desire
06. Love U More
07. Like Suicide
08. Only Lonely
09. Killing Time (Is Over)
10. Cold Eyes
11. How Deep is the Hole (Audience request)
12. Strangers
13. Crystal
14. Bury Me
15. We Don’t Have to Dance
16. PTL (Post Traumatic Love)
17. Face Meets Glass
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)