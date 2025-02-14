12th February 2025
Archive - “Classic Albums Live 2025”
At first, only two concerts in Berlin were announced for Germany: “Two days, four albums” - that’s the concept with which British band ARCHIVE will kick off early next year at Berlin’s Tempodrom. But things got even better for me, as Berlin was too far for a trip: a concert in Cologne was added, focusing on the albums ‘You All Look The Same To Me’ and ‘Controlling Crowds” - arguably the band’s two biggest and most beloved albums. I simply had to go, as this band has fascinated me for many years.
Led by core members Darius Keeler and Danny Griffiths, the group is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year (with some breaks along the way). Over three decades, the Brits have continuously evolved from their early Trip-Hop sound to a broader Space-Rock identity. Known for their conceptual albums, ARCHIVE consistently bring fresh, innovative ideas to life, often drawing on a rotating line-up of band members that contributes to their impressive musical output. On their last visit to Germany, rather than having a traditional support act, ARCHIVE introduced audiences to a black-and-white film of their own, setting the mood before their performance. Now, with four of their 15+ albums, EPs, compilations, soundtracks, and remix works, the Rock band returns to Berlin and Cologne this coming February.
In Berlin, the journey begins with ‘You All Look The Same To Me’, the band’s third album from 2002. This Art-Rock work features ten tracks with a substantial electronic influence. Despite the title, each song stands distinctly on its own. Also on the first night, the band will perform ‘Noise’ from 2004, picking up exactly where ‘You All Look The Same To Me’ left off two years earlier. The second evening will be dedicated to the two ‘Controlling Crowds’ albums from 2009, which push experimental boundaries across a wide stylistic spectrum. Here, ARCHIVE’s Trip-Hop roots are acknowledged but are sometimes intentionally set aside, with contributions from 13 musicians involved in this ambitious project. This event offers long-time ARCHIVE fans the chance to dive back into the band’s early discography and explore the evolution of this ever-changing group. And for those familiar with ARCHIVE, it’s likely that this trip down memory lane won’t be the only unique feature of the Germany tour.
Music & Performance
ARCHIVE once again thrilled Cologne with an epic sonic storm. A nearly sold-out Carlswerk Victoria, an air of anticipation, and a band that has been delivering goosebump-inducing moments for decades: ARCHIVE took the stage in Cologne on Wednesday night and delivered a breathtaking show. As part of their “Classic Albums Live” tour, the British band presented an evening full of musical intensity and emotional depth, immersing fans in a soundscape of Trip-Hop, Prog-Rock, and epic melancholy.
Before the tour, there were some unanswered questions. Would former ARCHIVE singer Craig Walker return for the tour? Would Rosko John once again take on the Rap parts? And which female vocalist would accompany the collective this time? The answers were provided by the tour line-up: Darius Keeler (keyboards), Danny Griffiths (keyboards), Pollard Berrier (vocals, guitar), Dave Pen (vocals, guitar), Mike Hurcombe (guitar), Jonathan Noyce (bass), Steve Barnard (drums), Lisa Mottram (vocals), and Jimmy Collins (Rap). As in the past twenty years, Pollard Berrier and Dave Pen took over all of Craig Walker’s parts, while Lisa Mottram handled the female vocals. Rosko John’s parts were interpreted by newcomer Jimmy Collins.
The concert began with a powerful one-two punch: ARCHIVE kicked things off with ‘Controlling Crowds’ and the driving single ‘Bullets’, two opening tracks that laid the foundation for an energetic show. For a moment, there was hope that the concept album might be played in its original order this time, but instead, the band surprised with ‘Kings Of Speed’. Visually, there were no innovations: no projections, a familiar light show, and the musicians in their typical formation. Steve “Smiley” Barnard sat centrally behind the drums, flanked by guitarist Mike Hurcombe and bassist Jonathan Noyce. The masterminds Darius Keeler and Danny Griffiths stood/ sat behind their keyboards, while Pollard Berrier and Dave Pen, on guitars and vocals, formed the heart of the performance. Dressed in black, with the ARCHIVE logo on their shoulders, the band kept their signature look intact.
True dynamism erupted on stage when ‘Bastardized Ink’ began, featuring both Lisa Mottram and Jimmy Collins. For those who still believe rap doesn’t fit ARCHIVE’s sound, this performance was proof to the contrary: the sharp beats and flowing rap seamlessly merged into the band’s sonic tapestry. One of the emotional highlights was ‘Collapse/Collide’, where Lisa Mottram captivated the audience with her intense vocals. This was followed by the hypnotic, monotone rhythm of ‘Clones’. Until this point, nothing from the post-Walker era had been played, but that changed with ‘Numb’. The pulsating rhythms, accompanied by an intense light show, made the venue tremble. ‘Words On Signs’ followed, a more sombre track with a three-part chorus and atmospheric guitars that sent shivers down the spine. It marked the beginning of a more tranquil section, featuring ‘Whore’ and ‘Now And Then’, both beautifully interpreted by Lisa Mottram.
But this was merely the calm before the storm. With ‘Finding It So Hard’, ARCHIVE unleashed one of their most epic tracks. The hypnotic trip-hop beats, gently undulating synths, and steadily intensifying crescendo made this one of the night’s most powerful moments. ‘Fool’ brought a lounge-like groove to Carlswerk Victoria, before Jimmy Collins returned for an energetic Hip-Hop performance on ‘Razed To The Ground’. This was followed by the mighty ‘Funeral’, bringing the main set to a worthy close. It was clear that not all tracks from both albums could be played, but the audience was treated to four outstanding encores. With ‘Pills’ and ‘Lines’, ARCHIVE continued their sonic journey before suspending time entirely with the 15-minute masterpiece ‘Again’. The grand finale came with ‘Dangervisit’, which, with its mantra-like “Feel, trust, obey” and an electrifying climax, brought the night to an unforgettable close.
A concert that reaffirmed why ARCHIVE remains one of the most captivating bands in the alternative music scene. Anyone who was there will not forget this performance anytime soon.
Setlist
01. Controlling Crowds
02. Bullets
03. Kings of Speed
04. Quiet Time
05. Bastardised Ink
06. Collapse/Collide
07. Clones
08. Numb
09. Words on Signs
10. Whore
11. Now and Then
12. Finding It So Hard
13. Fool
14. Razed to the Ground
15. Funeral
---
16. Pills
17. Lines
18. Again
19. Dangervisit
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)