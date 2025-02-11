Live Review: Dark Day Berlin - Berlin 2025

Theater im Delphi, Berlin, Germany1st February 2025On the 1st of February 2025, the historic Theater im Delphi in Berlin hosted the inaugural Dark Day Berlin, a festival that seamlessly blended literature, music, and performance art in an evocative and atmospheric venue. The event brought together a range of artists, creating a rich, immersive experience for the audience. With each performance, Dark Day Berlin brought forth a unique artistic expression that captivated the senses and left a lasting impression on all who attended.MARKUS HEITZ, the celebrated German author known for his works in fantasy, horror, and science fiction, opened the festival with dynamic readings from his extensive portfolio. His storytelling, vivid and gripping, set the tone for the evening, drawing the audience deep into the world of his narratives. Afterwards, the artist INGMAR. presented an intimate performance at Dark Day Berlin, exploring deep emotional themes through poetry and music. The atmosphere was marked by a poetic sensibility that captured both melancholy and reflection, with the artist weaving a powerful narrative through their performance. While the lighting proved challenging from a photographic perspective, it perfectly complemented the mood of the piece, adding to the overall immersive experience of the evening.ANKE HACHFELD, known for her work with Mila Mar, delivered a deeply personal solo performance, addressing global concerns with a poignant message. Her performance culminated in a song dedicated to her son, evoking a sense of vulnerability and hope. The emotional depth of her music resonated strongly with the audience, leaving a lasting impact. LUCINA SOTEIRA’s performance, marked by minimalist dark tones, carried a powerful political message, urging vigilance against the rise of right-wing ideologies. Her music was both haunting and thought-provoking, resonating deeply with the themes of the festival. The a-cappella ensemble STIMMGEWALT added a captivating vocal layer to the evening with their intricate harmonies and powerful melodies. Their performance highlighted the strength of the human voice, creating a beautiful contrast to the darker themes explored throughout the festival.JANUS concluded the evening with a dynamic set that blended Darkwave and Rock elements, leaving the audience with a sense of emotional intensity. Their deep, resonant vocals and atmospheric instrumentals created an immersive final act that perfectly encapsulated the mood of the event. AXEL DESBOESEN’s “mental magic” brought a sense of mystery and wonder to the festival, enchanting the audience with illusions and wit. His performance added an intriguing interlude between musical acts, enhancing the overall atmosphere of the event. As the night progressed, the festival seamlessly transitioned into an after-show party, where the energy and camaraderie among attendees added to the overall celebratory atmosphere of the day. The venue transformed into a lively space, fostering a sense of community and shared enjoyment.Given the wide range of performances, it is difficult to evaluate individual artists in isolation. Dark Day Berlin should be regarded as a Gesamtkunstwerk, a total work of art, where each artist contributed to a broader, immersive experience. The synergy between the different art forms, the atmosphere of the venue, and the shared emotions among the audience created an unforgettable experience. The lighting may have posed challenges for photography, but for the mood of the event and the immersive experience it provided, it was undoubtedly a fitting choice, contributing to the overall sense of magic and mystique.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer