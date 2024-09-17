Live Review: Prague Gothic Treffen - Prague 2024

Fuchs2 & BikeJesus, Prague, Czech Republic30th & 31st August 2024This last weekend of August weekend, the 19th edition of Prague Gothic Treffen (PGT) took place on the island of Štvanice in Prague, where the iconic venues Fuchs2 and Bike Jesus hosted an unforgettable celebration of Darkwave, Post-Punk, and Gothic music. The festival, which has grown into the most sought-after gothic gathering in Central Europe since its inception in 2004, was a sold-out event that truly lived up to its reputation. Over the years, PGT has become a space not only for enjoying music but for fostering a sense of community among fans of the dark subculture from all over Europe.Inspired by the world-renowned Wave Gotik Treffen in Leipzig, PGT has developed its own unique character, attracting both local attendees and an increasing number of international visitors. The festival is built around two parallel stages, the Guitar Stage and the Electro Stage, offering attendees the chance to explore a diverse array of performances while meeting and mingling with fellow music lovers. The atmosphere at PGT is always special, combining a sense of togetherness with an appreciation for the darker side of music and culture. This year’s line-up was a testament to the festival’s dedication to showcasing both legendary acts and exciting newcomers in the scene. From the legendary GIRLS UNDER GLASS to the mysterious ABU NEIN, the festival featured a mix of well-established names and fresh talent, each bringing their own unique flavor to the event.The festival kicked off on Friday night with a stellar line-up at Fuchs2. ABU NEIN, the enigmatic Darkwave trio from Sweden, opened the evening with their haunting melodies and esoteric lyrics. Their performance was a mesmerizing blend of minimalistic Gothic sounds, Post-Punk, and Darkwave, all highlighted by Erica Li Lundqvist’s unique vocals. Their set was a clear festival highlight, offering a captivating introduction to the weekend.Following ABU NEIN, the stage was set on fire by ALIEN VAMPIRES, the Italo-British duo known for their harsh Electro-Industrial sound. Their set was a high-energy explosion that perfectly contrasted with the more atmospheric tones of ABU NEIN. Alien Vampires are known for their provocative and aggressive performances, and they delivered exactly that, leaving the crowd buzzing with adrenaline.Later, the mood shifted as Swedish space synthpop legends S.P.O.C.K took to the stage. With their infectious melodies and retro-futuristic themes, they transported the audience to another dimension, proving that their music still resonates with fans old and new alike. The night at Fuchs2 ended on a high note with a DJ set from Daniel Myer, who kept the dancefloor alive with his eclectic mix of New Wave, Electro, and Techno.Meanwhile, over at Bike Jesus, the night was equally thrilling. The Czech Post-Punk / Darkwave band COSMOBRIGADE opened the night, setting the tone with their moody and introspective sound.They were followed by Poland’s EAT MY TEETH, whose Anarcho-Deathrock infused the evening with a raw, rebellious energy. This young Warsaw-based band, with its distinctive bratty vocals and gritty sound, has quickly made a name for itself in the underground scene.The night continued with a performance by IN MITRA MEDUSA INRI, a deserving name in the German Darkwave scene. Their melancholic tunes and deep, resonant vocals provided a haunting atmosphere, making their set a memorable one.Italian darkwave band THIS ETERNAL DECAY then brought the night to a climax with their intense and moody performance, proving why they’re considered a must-see act in the genre. The night at Bike Jesus concluded with a DJ set from DJ De’Ath, who delivered a perfect mix of goth, post-punk, and darkwave tracks, keeping the energy alive until the early morning hours.Saturday’s festivities began with the traditional gothic picnic, an event that epitomizes the spirit of PGT - a time for relaxation, socializing, and soaking in the unique atmosphere before the evening’s performances.The music resumed in the evening with French “Night Wave” duo DENUIT at Fuchs2. Their dark electronic beats and haunting vocals set the stage for what was to be another unforgettable night.EMMON from Sweden followed with a set that combined EBM and Electro, delivering high-energy beats that had the crowd moving. EMMON’s show in Prague, led by the unstoppable Emma Nylen, was nothing short of electrifying. She is an uncontrollable force on stage, her sparkling energy radiating through the concert hall, making it impossible not to move. With irresistibly catchy beats and an infectious presence, Emma had the entire crowd dancing from start to finish, creating an atmosphere of pure exhilaration.One of the most anticipated acts of the festival, German legends GIRLS UNDER GLASS, took the stage next. Their performance was a masterclass in Gothic Rock, Darkwave, and Electro, with tracks spanning their decades-long career. Their set, which included songs from their new album ‘Backdraft’, was a powerful reminder of their enduring influence on the genre.The night at Fuchs2 continued with RUE OBERKAMPF, whose blend of Electro and Darkwave kept the energy high. Their polished sound and engaging performance ensured that the dancefloor remained packed. RUE OBERKAMPF, led by the exceptionally charismatic and talented Julia de Jouy, delivered an unforgettable performance in Prague, embodying true magical and mystical electronic artistry. The highlight of the evening was the debut of their new song ‘I Will Not Surrender’, which captivated the audience with its intensity and depth. Julia’s commanding presence and the band’s powerful sound created an atmosphere that felt both otherworldly and entrancing, leaving the crowd in awe of their unique blend of electronic magic. The night ended with a set from Sanctuary.cz, the “last man standing” DJ set that has become a beloved PGT tradition.Over at Bike Jesus, the night started with a set from Swiss Post-Punk band RASKOLNIKOV, who delivered a moody and introspective performance.They were followed by German Shoegaze / Post-Punk duo SUIR, whose atmospheric soundscapes and dreamy vocals created a mesmerizing experience for the audience.Austrian Gothic / Dark Rock band WHISPERS IN THE SHADOW then took the stage, delivering one of the festival’s standout performances. Their music, a blend of Gothic Rock and Darkwave, was both powerful and evocative, creating an intense and immersive atmosphere. The night at Bike Jesus ended with DJ sets from DJ Eraserhead and DJ Dave Von Tenebrae, who kept the party going with an eclectic mix of Post-Punk, Goth, and dark 80s tracks.Prague Gothic Treffen 2024 was a resounding success, with every performance leaving a lasting impression. The combination of a stellar line-up, a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, and the unique setting of Štvanice made this year’s PGT a truly unforgettable experience. The festival continues to be a beacon for the Gothic and Darkwave community, offering a space where music lovers can come together to celebrate their shared passion. If you missed out on this year’s event, make sure to mark your calendar for next year’s edition - Prague Gothic Treffen is an experience you won’t want to miss! The first confirmed bands are MILDREDA, BLACKBOOK, KALTE NACHT and KILL SHELTERAll Pictures by Karo Kratochwil