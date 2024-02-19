Interview: Emmon - February 2024

Interview withEMMON, whose real name is Emma Nylén, is a Swedish electronic music artist. She gained prominence in the mid-2000s with her unique blend of Synth-Pop, Electro, and New Wave influences. EMMON’s music is characterized by catchy melodies, pulsating beats, and nostalgic synth sounds reminiscent of the 1980s electronic music scene. She has released several albums and EPs, showcasing her talent for crafting infectious electro-pop tunes with a modern twist. EMMON is known for her charismatic stage presence and has garnered a dedicated fan base both in Sweden and internationally. She is to release new single at the end of the March and I’m impatiently waiting to see her performance live in Leipzig during E-Only Festival, but before that happens, I asked her a few questions about her music and artistic way.: Hi, first of all thank you for finding time for our little chat. Since this is our first encounter I wanted to ask - what initially drew you to electronic music, and how did you get started in the industry?: I have always been very obsessed with alternative music since a young age and started EMMON as my solo project (it still is) in 2001 when I was studying at art collage and did some arty sound projects. I was really into the Electro Clash scene at that time and DJed a lot. Maniacally searching for new music all the time but was never satisfied enough so I started to do my own music to play at the dancefloors. At the same time I also had a successful Indie Pop band called PARIS and were touring a lot besides performing live and DJing with EMMON.: Your music often incorporates elements of Synth Pop and electronic beats. What inspires your sound, and how do you approach the creative process when developing new tracks?: Nowadays I produce all music together with my loving husband and music colleague Jimmy Monell (aka Mr Monell). We are both very dedicated to dance music like Techno and Electro but also have a huge love for the old school Synth / EBM scene like DEPECHE MODE, FRONT 242 and NITZER EBB. We used to say that EMMON is a clash between all that and we don’t hide that we allow ourselves to be inspired by the art of other artists that we love ourselves. I am also very inspired by pictures, movies and cinematic moods when I work with creating vocals and lyrics. Our next release is almost all inspired and sampled from the Alien movies, my favourites.: Can you walk me through your typical song-writing process? How do you come up with melodies and lyrics?: It could be me or Jimmy coming up with a cool sound, beats and/ or bass in some kind of small fragments and then some of us take over and start the developing process. Jimmy is the sound wizard and more into creating beats, bass and soundscapes and I am more into creating the song structures, all the harmonies, melodies and lyrics. In that way, we complement each other very well and have full trust in each other in the process.: How would you describe your artistic way starting from ‘The Art and The Evil’ to ‘Recon’ and your more current works? How do you feel your sound has evolved over time, and what do you hope listeners take away from your music?: My earlier works might be more Synth Pop influenced and the newer material might be a bit darker and harder. It feels like two totally different ages and with ‘Recon’ I finally got back to my roots and found home. The sound and the creating process we’re into now is like my true element so I might stay in that process for a while. But at the same time I would not be in this mode as I am in right now if not going through creating my earlier works.: Tell me about the concept of ‘Reconmixed’.: ‘Reconmixed’ is a remixed version of songs from the album ‘Recon’. I contacted some of my music colleagues and artists I really appreciated and asked them if they wanted to remix some of the songs. The feedback and the result were overwhelming. I am so happy that they wanted to contribute with their fantastic interpretations of the songs. It contains awesome remixes made by POTOCHKINE, ULTRA SUNN, ZACK ZACK ZACK, TOBIAS BERNSTRUP, HARLEM, MAJESTOLUX etc.: Your music often evokes a sense of nostalgia for the 80s but with the modern vibe. What is it about that era that resonates with you, and how do you incorporate those influences into your music?: Haha! It’s probably inevitable because we play electronic music with synths and the 80s is the decade of synth music. But as I also grew up during that decade and it was during that time my interest in music began to develop and I guess it is a huge part of what I have stored within my DNA. At the same time I am very greedy and eager to find new music all the time to get inspiration to be creative and develop the process in composing music. Some people collect stamps. I am collecting music. That’s why I am also a DJ.: What role does technology play in your music production? Are there any specific tools or software that you rely on?: Technology plays a main part in our creativity. Both in creating and performing music but also visually with video projections we use live. Our DAW (digital audio workstation) of choice when creating music is Logic Pro X and we use both hardware and software synthesizers. For example Roland SH-101, Electron Digitone, Behringer Neutron, various Eurorack.: What are some of the challenges you’ve faced as an independent artist, and how have you overcome them?: Nowadays I am almost free to do what I want and I have a record label that has confidence in what I do and how I work. With over 20 years in the music industry, I have built a lot of experience, self-confidence and gone through most of the challenges. But the biggest challenge is of course getting the finances to go around to continue to do what you are passionate about. But I have actively chosen to make a living for me and my family in another way. Both to establish a tolerable living situation but also to be able to continue to be totally free in my creative process.: Are there any particular artists or musicians who have had a significant influence on your work?: There has not been that many female artists in the genre until today. But I really admire other strong independent female artists and bands with female or non-binary front figures like PJ HARVEY, ELASTICA, HOLE, MISS KITTIN, ELLEN ALIEN BJORK, PORTISHEAD etc. You should never underestimate the value of having role models who create the path for others to follow. For me it has been very important.: Your live performances are known for their energy and dynamism - haven’t seen one yet, but was told so after NCN show and what I’m hoping for in Leipzig. How do you prepare for a live show, and what do you enjoy most about performing for a live audience?: I really love being on stage and the energy in performing and I guess my enthusiasm and passion shines through and perhaps affects the audience. I use to rely on which kind of experience I would have liked to see and feel from a live stage if I was in the audience. If there’s confidence, great energy and connection you feel safe and are able to be present in the moment. That’s the magical part of live performances that I really enjoy. The best preparation before a show is to listen to a lot of great music, be around good people, have a glass of Prosecco and do a lot of push ups.: Lastly, what can fans expect from you in the future? Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations that you’re excited about?: We’re about to release some new singles and an EP during the spring so right now we’re putting the last touch of it, creating press material and new music videos. There will also be some really great shows in Europe that we’re really looking forward to and probably a new album coming up in the beginning of 2025. We’re also getting a lot of remixes and producing requests that’s very exciting. My vocal will also show up at some other artists and bands’ work in the future.: Thank you very much for your time.Pictures by Carl Stenlöv