Live Review: Elwood Stray & Our Mirage - Frankfurt 2026

31th January 2026
Elwood Stray & Our Mirage - “Co-Headline Tour” 2026 - Support: Vicious Rain
This concert was originally announced for Frankfurt’s Nachtleben, but fortunately for the fans, due to high demand, it was later moved to Batschkapp - and absolutely for good reason. Three times as many people as Nachtleben could hold attended that evening. Both bands are a great example of how far one can go with attitude and solid Post-Hardcore.
Vicious Rain
VICIOUS RAIN are a fairly young Swiss Metalcore band, founded in 2022. On October 11, 2024, the band released their debut album ‘There Is Beauty In Letting Go’, and already this March they are expected to follow it up with its successor, ‘The Anatomy of Surviving’. https://viciousrain.com / https://www.facebook.com/viciousrainband
Music & Performance
Right at 7 p.m., VICIOUS RAIN took the stage. The band made excellent use of their 30 minutes on stage to present both themselves and the upcoming album. No surprise there, as three songs on the setlist were already released singles from ‘The Anatomy of Surviving’. The audience received the band very warmly and celebrated along with them.
Setlist
01. Hysteria
02. IKIGAI
03. Spitting Blood Again
04. Trading Hearts
05. Silent Therapy
06. The Devil & Lovers
Elwood Stray
Although the Post-Hardcore / Metalcore band ELWOOD STRAY from Essen were founded back in 2016, their debut album ‘Gone With the Flow’ was released first seven years later on the Out of Line label. Over the years, the band gained extensive stage experience as a support act for BAD OMENS, THE PLOT IN YOU, and other bands, and are now more than ready for this co-headliner tour. Right at the start of the tour on January 23, 2026, the band released their second album, ‘Descending’. https://elwoodstray.com / https://www.facebook.com/elwoodstrayband
Music & Performance
As a short intro and a taste of what was to come, the band opened the show with ‘Doom’, a roughly one-minute opener from their new album. This was followed by ‘No Cure’ and ‘Nevermind’. On the next song, ‘Error’ from the new album, Timo Bonner joined the stage, and together they delivered an incredible performance that the audience loved - the entire hall was fully engaged. There were even a few mosh pit moments. Overall, the band played for an hour before handing the stage over to their co-headliners.
Setlist
01. Doom
02. No Cure
03. Nevermind
04. Error (with Timo Bonner)
05. Seasons
06. Negative
07. Genesis
08. Detached
09. Ivory Tower
10. Neon Fade
11. Free Falling
12. Playing Along
13. Decay
14. Uncertain Me
---
15. Evolve
Our Mirage
OUR MIRAGE were founded in 2017, and on August 24, 2018, the band released their debut album ‘Lifeline’. Since then, they have performed countless concerts and festivals and continue to evolve. On January 30, 2026, the band released their latest album, ‘Fractured Minds’. https://ourmirage.de / https://www.facebook.com/OurMirageBand
Music & Performance
I had already seen the band in 2024 as a support act for DEAD BY APRIL and was completely blown away, so when I saw the announcement for this tour, I knew I had to be there. In my opinion, even though it was a co-headliner tour, OUR MIRAGE clearly took the lead and were the true headliners. The band opened the show with ‘Fractured’, followed by ‘Bury Me’. During ‘Violent Spin’, Timo encouraged crowd surfing, which many fans eagerly took part in. The first part of the show was entirely dedicated to the new album, performed live in full.
On ‘The Chase’, Maik Nehrkorn joined the stage, sending the hall into another frenzy. Only during the encore did the band play a few older hits, but unfortunately, the one-hour set didn’t allow for more.
Setlist
01. Fractured
02. Bury Me
03. Violent Spin
04. Right Now
05. Cold Hearted
06. God Behind Your Eyes
07. Farewell
08. The Chase (With Maik Nehrkorn of Elwood Stray)
09. Timeloss
---
10. Don’t Talk
11. Eclipse
12. Vicious Cycle
13. Through the Night
All Pictures by Daria Tessa