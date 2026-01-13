CD Review: Alter Bridge - Alter Bridge

Artist: Alter BridgeTitle: Alter BridgeGenre: Hard RockRelease Date: 9th January 2026Label: Napalm RecordsThe American Hard Rock band ALTER BRIDGE is back with a new album. Founded in 2004, the band’s history spans over more than 20 years. Throughout these years, ALTER BRIDGE has grown a huge fanbase all around the globe. With countless shows and festivals under their belt, as well as eight full length studio albums, the band has created a remarkable legacy. Their latest and eight studio album is self-titled and follows the 2022 release ‘Pawns and Kings’.‘Alter Bridge’ comes with twelve songs, lasting for one hour. The album begins with the strong and powerful ‘Silent Divide’, that brings along an interesting riff change halfway through the song. The strong vocals continue throughout the following ‘Rue The Day’, which is a catchy and thriving song that will pull you along for sure, if the opener has not done that already. ‘Power Down’ comes at you strong and energetic. A song that is pushing you further and further into this brilliant album. ‘Trust In Me’ adds rhythmic and melodic tunes, that are digging deep.A powerful ‘Disregarded’ is pushing you further, giving you a pause with its melodic choruses. ‘Tested and Able’ brings along the passion with very melodic arrangements, that are also digging deep underneath your skin. ‘What Lies Within’ comes back thriving and rhythmic. ‘Hang By A Thread’ is opening with a clean guitar playing. The beautiful and heartfelt song is digging deep, and is meant to last.Even though ‘Scales Are Falling’ comes with a soft opening, it is gradually rising in intensity. ‘Playing Aces’ continues strong and powerful and is marching forward, pulling you along for sure. With intense arrangements ‘What Are You Waiting For’ presents you strong and confident tunes. As grand closing, ‘Slave To Master’ shows off the incredible music skills of ALTER BRIDGE once more, closing with a guitar solo.ALTER BRIDGE is back with a brilliant and strong album. Varying between powerful and emotional tunes, between intense and heartfelt moments, this album takes you on a rollercoaster ride. This album is a brilliant start into a new year. So let’s play it loud and proud, and tackle 2026 with the self-titled album by ALTER BRIDGE as soundtrack to it.01. Silent Divide02. Rue The Day03. Power Down04. Trust In Me05. Disregarded06. Tested and Able07. What Lies Within08. Hang By A Thread09. Scales Are Falling10. Playing Aces11. What Are You Waiting For12. Slave To MasterMyles Kennedy - Vocals, GuitarMark Tremonti - Guitar, VocalsScott Phillips - DrumsBrian Marshall - BassMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10