Live Review: Other, The - Frankfurt 2026

30th January 2026
The Other - Support: Kontrolle, Der Fluch
THE OTHER are considered Europe’s number one Horrorpunk band - and rightfully so. This reputation is reflected in their song lyrics as well as in their elaborate stage make-up and distinctive show aesthetics. On October 31, 2025, THE OTHER released their new album ‘Alienated’, and fans immediately began to feverishly anticipate a possible tour - which, luckily, didn’t take long to happen. In Frankfurt’s Nachtleben, the second of three January shows took place, and the fans celebrated it properly.
Kontrolle
KONTROLLE consist of Daniel (bass/vocals) and Carsten (guitar/synth) from Solingen, and Andrew (drums) from Düsseldorf. They play Eighties Post- / Wave Punk with a suitably dark edge. The band released their latest LP ‘Grau’ on September 27, 2024, and four songs from it could be experienced live. https://www.facebook.com/kontrolleband / https://www.kontrolleband.de/
Music & Performance
Right on time at 8 p.m., KONTROLLE took the stage. The area in front of the stage quickly filled up - no surprise, as the band has built a loyal fan base over the past nine years. The band immersed us in an atmosphere of 80s Punk; it was great fun, and the audience celebrated it enthusiastically. ‘Baumarkt’ from Debut-Album ‘Egal’ released 2019 marked the crowning final of the 30 minutes performance.
Setlist
01. Mein Platz
02. Günther
03. Grau
04. Karg
05. Leseecke
06. Laubbläser
07. Bahn
08. Epoxid
09. Baumarkt
Der Fluch
DER FLUCH were founded in 1981 as a side project of the band OHL. The band played Deutschpunk, Horrorpunk, Gothic Rock, and Gothabilly. In 1982, they released their first album ‘Der Fluch’ as well as the single ‘Die Gasanten des Grauens’. After that, the band went on a twelve-year hiatus until 1994. The last album release by DER FLUCH dates back a few years: in 2014, the album ‘Verflucht’ was released, followed by the DVD ‘Lebendig begraben!’ in 2015. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063642003686
Music & Performance
It was time for black suits and dark sunglasses - DER FLUCH took the stage and kicked things off immediately with ‘Ich bin der Fluch’. Deutscher W. completely conquered the stage; it was genuinely fun to watch him - his movements, expressions, and interaction with the audience. He paced back and forth, invited the crowd to sing into his microphone, and even stepped off the stage to take a lap through the venue.
The fans found themselves in a kind of dancing trance and celebrated every moment. The 40-minute set flew by, and the band left the stage after ‘Halb Mensch halb Tier’.
Setlist
01. Ich bin der Fluch
02. Hexen leben länger
03. Gottes Schwert
04. Herr der Fliegen
05. Das Grauen geht um heut Nacht
06. Fürsten der Nacht
07. Betet für uns
08. Ein Kalter Wind
09. Rattengift
10. Halb Mensch halb Tier
The Other
THE OTHER were founded in 2002 as a Horrorpunk music group. The band’s name refers to concepts from literary studies and psychology such as “the other” or “the unknown,” which perfectly matches their B-horror film attitude and aesthetics. Over the past 24 years, the band have been highly prolific, releasing nine albums, numerous music videos, and playing countless concerts and festival shows. THE OTHER are simply indispensable to the Horrorpunk scene. https://theother.de / https://www.facebook.com/theotherhorrorpunk
Music & Performance
THE OTHER took the stage as always with elaborate make-up and impressive costumes and kicked things off right away with ‘Hellfire’ from the new album. The audience went wild, dancing and celebrating - despite the rather small venue and the intense heat inside, nothing could stop the crowd. Originally, a 25-song set had been planned, but unfortunately the band were unable to play as long as they would have liked, which meant that ‘We Are the Other Ones’ and ‘Home Is My Casket’ had to be dropped from the setlist.
Out of the remaining 23 songs, eight came from the new album ‘Alienated’, covering more than half of the record. As always, THE OTHER delivered an outstanding show - and even though it lasted almost 100 minutes, many in the audience felt it was far too short. After ‘Back to the Cemetery’, the night sadly came to an end.
Setlist
01. Hellfire
02. A Party at Crystal Lake
03. Bloodsucker
04. Hier Sein
05. Tarantula
06. I Give You the Creeps
07. Dead.And.Gone
08. A Ghost from the 80s
09. Dancing with Tears in My Eyes
10. The Witch from Outer Space
11. Hyde Inside
12. Transylvania
13. Der Tod steht dir gut
14. Puppet on a String
15. I need Blood
16. Horror Movie Monster
17. In the End
18. Take You Down
19. Dreaming of the Devil
20. Beware of Ghouls
21. What It’s Like to Be a Monster
22. Lover’s Lane
23. Back to the Cemetery
All Pictures by Daria Tessa