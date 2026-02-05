Live Review: Lumineers, The - Gurugram (Delhi) 2026

Huda Grounds, Gurugram (Delhi), India
1st February 2026
The Lumineers - “Automatic World Tour” - Special Guest: Easy Wanderlings
Over the past months, a noticeable number of international artists have either returned to India or made their long-awaited first appearances. THE LUMINEERS’ concert at Huda Grounds in Gurugram joined this sequence of premieres - another sign that the country’s live music landscape is steadily opening up.
Easy Wanderlings
The evening was opened by EASY WANDERLINGS, a local Indie-Folk band whose sound is characterised by warm harmonies, acoustic textures and a relaxed, atmospheric approach. Due to the realities of Delhi traffic, my arrival coincided with the final moments of their set. While passing through security, the last song could still be heard, accompanied by a brief but heartfelt moment of appreciation from the band towards THE LUMINEERS - a simple “thank you” and acknowledgement of the opportunity to open the evening. Even in these closing notes, their calm, unhurried sound came through clearly, setting a fitting and understated tone for what was to follow.
The Lumineers
Some concerts rely on spectacle. Others rely on connection. THE LUMINEERS’ performance at Huda Grounds firmly belonged to the latter. As part of their Automatic World Tour, the American Indie-Folk band delivered an evening defined by warmth, humour and genuine appreciation - a show that unfolded less like a grand production and more like a shared experience.
Formed in Denver, Colorado, THE LUMINEERS began as a songwriting partnership between Wesley Schultz (vocals, guitar) and Jeremiah Fraites (drums, piano). Over the years, the live lineup expanded to include Stelth Ulvang (keyboards, accordion, percussion) and Byron Isaacs (bass), shaping a band known for its balance of intimacy and energy. Across albums such as ‘The Lumineers’ (2012), ‘Cleopatra’ (2016), ‘III’ (2019) and ‘Brightside’ (2022), they have built a catalogue rooted in storytelling, emotional honesty and organic arrangements - elements that translated effortlessly to the open-air setting in Gurugram.
Music & Performance
As the band took the stage at Huda Grounds, it became immediately clear that this was not a show built on excess. The sound was warm and well balanced, the lighting supportive rather than dominant. Without accreditation, photographing the performance was not possible. Instead, the evening unfolded from within the crowd: capturing short video snippets, recording occasional songs, and moving through the audience to observe reactions and atmosphere.
Musically, the set reflected the balanced approach that has characterised THE LUMINEERS’ current tour across Asia. Rather than focusing on one specific era, the band drew from different phases of their catalogue, weaving together long-established audience favourites with more recent material. Familiar songs appeared naturally alongside newer compositions, creating a flow that felt cohesive rather than chronological. The result was a set that offered recognition without leaning on nostalgia, and freshness without forcing reinvention.
Early in the set, a confetti cannon was meant to punctuate a musical high point. Instead, it released a rather modest burst - and only on one side of the stage. Rather than ignoring the mishap, Wesley Schultz addressed it with humour, commenting on it playfully and instantly turning the moment into a shared joke. The audience responded with laughter and warmth, and the incident became a small but telling symbol of the night’s overall tone: relaxed, human and unpretentious.
That sense of connection carried throughout the performance. Schultz repeatedly expressed his gratitude for being able to play in Delhi, a sentiment that never felt scripted or obligatory. The rest of the band echoed that appreciation, reinforcing the impression that this stop genuinely mattered to them. The result was a strong, natural flow - transitions felt unforced, songs were allowed to breathe, and the interaction between band and audience remained constant.
The response from the crowd was mixed. While a clearly engaged part of the audience followed the band closely - singing along, staying present and responding to quieter moments with genuine attention - there was also a noticeable number of people seemingly more occupied with conversations than with the performance unfolding on stage. At times, this created a contrast between those fully immersed in the moment and others treating the concert more as a social backdrop. Interestingly, this did not disrupt the band’s flow. THE LUMINEERS continued with the same calm confidence, allowing the music to unfold without reacting to fluctuations in attention.
One of the visual highlights of the evening came from the multi-instrumentalist on keys, who proved to be far more than a background figure. Switching between instruments with ease, he combined playful acrobatics with genuine musicianship - at one point even playing notes using his big toe. It was a small, almost absurd detail, met with laughter and applause, underscoring the band’s entertainer qualities and their comfort on stage.
Throughout the evening, the atmosphere among the band members remained visibly positive. They interacted naturally, clearly enjoying both each other’s presence and the crowd’s response. There was no sense of routine or fatigue - instead, THE LUMINEERS came across as musicians fully engaged in the moment.
Placed within the wider context of India’s evolving live music landscape, this concert highlighted how varied that spectrum has become. Not every performance needs scale or spectacle to leave an impact - sometimes sincerity and presence are enough. In contrast to louder, larger moments elsewhere, this evening stood out by embracing restraint. It served as a reminder that meaningful live experiences can take many forms, and that India’s concert scene is increasingly open to all of them.
More here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2YEJvcFNm28
