Live Review: Lollapalooza India - Mumbai 2026

24th to 25th January 2026
Lollapalooza India 2026 with Hot Milk, Mother Mother, Fujii Kaze, Yungblud, Bloodywood, Kehlani, Linkin Park
Lollapalooza has always been about contrast and friction. Since its beginnings in the early 1990s, the festival format has thrived on throwing different worlds together - Rock next to Pop, Metal next to Electronica, global superstars alongside emerging and independent artists.
Lollapalooza India, hosted at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, has embraced this idea wholeheartedly, and the 2026 edition once again proved how strongly it resonates within the Indian music landscape. Across two intense days, the festival brought together massive international names, a growing independent scene and an audience that was open, emotional and fully present - curious enough to explore and loud enough to leave a mark.
Saturday, 24 January 2026
Day 1 should have started with HOT MILK - and technically, it did. There was a last-minute confirmation for photography, but by the time I found out, I was already caught in the very real festival struggle of entrances, ticket counters, distances and orientation on a vast site. When I finally arrived, the photo window had already closed.
Instead of forcing the situation, I stayed for a while as a regular spectator. Even from within the crowd, HOT MILK made a strong impression. Their blend of Alternative Rock and modern Pop-Punk felt raw, direct and emotionally charged - music that doesn’t need a perfect setup to work. While I missed the chance to properly document their set, it was obvious that this is a band gaining momentum and one that should definitely stay on the radar.
Photographically, the day truly began with MOTHER MOTHER. The Canadian Alternative Rock band delivered a grounded, convincing performance, built on strong songwriting, tight musicianship and an easy, natural connection with the audience. Their set didn’t feel like a warm-up - it felt deliberate, pulling people in early and setting a solid tone for the day.
From there, I moved on to the H&M Stage for FUJII KAZE, whose genre-fluid Pop sound provided a complete shift in atmosphere. Rooted in Pop but coloured by R&B, Soul and Jazz influences, his performance felt smooth and almost meditative. His calm presence and musical elegance created a brief moment of collective breathing space - one of those contrasts that Lollapalooza does particularly well.
The emotional centre of Day 1, however, belonged to YUNGBLUD. Playing his Lollapalooza India debut in front of an audience estimated at around 70,000 people, he delivered a performance that was intense, open and deeply personal. Known for his outspoken nature and fierce bond with his fans, YUNGBLUD went far beyond a “standard” show. At several moments he appeared visibly overwhelmed, at one point even fighting back tears, openly acknowledging the weight of the moment.
He spoke to the crowd not as a distant star, but as someone genuinely moved by the response - promising to return to India every year and declaring that India and he would become “best friends”. What could have sounded like a spontaneous line felt entirely sincere. The audience answered with overwhelming energy, singing, shouting and carrying the set together with him. It felt less like a single concert and more like the beginning of a long-term relationship. Without question, this was one of the defining performances of the entire festival.
Check out some impressions of the day: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/L9JA6GvD8Uw
Sunday, 25 January 2026
Day 2 began with a spontaneous detour. While preparing to head towards the venue early to be in position for CALUM SCOTT, I noticed via Instagram that YUNGBLUD was hosting a merch pop-up at antiSOCIAL Mumbai. A quick decision later, I found myself there - and it turned out to be one of the most human moments of the weekend.
YUNGBLUD was remarkably approachable and present. No barriers, no distance—he interacted closely with fans, climbed onto the railing and turned what could have been a routine pop-up into something genuinely warm and memorable. The atmosphere felt honest and unfiltered, reinforcing exactly why his connection with people feels so strong. It passed far too quickly, but it added another layer to what had already been a powerful Day 1 experience.
Back at the festival grounds, everything suddenly moved fast. In the media area, things aligned just in time to gain access to the photo pit for BLOODYWOOD. I first met BLOODYWOOD in 2022 on a small stage in Münster. What began as a brief encounter soon turned into a genuine friendship. In 2023, I accompanied them photographically during parts of their tour through Hamburg, Berlin and Prague, also helping out at the merch stand. Less than a year ago, I was already thrilled to see them headline their own show at Berlin’s Huxleys Neue Welt.
Seeing them now on one of India’s biggest festival stages was a proud and emotional moment. Their set delivered exactly what it needed to: power, focus and presence. The fusion of Heavy Metal with traditional Indian elements hit hard, and the crowd reaction was immediate. Short, sharp and effective - BLOODYWOOD once again proved why they belong on stages of this size.
While repositioning between stages, I caught parts of NUBIYAN TWIST, whose Jazz-, Soul- and groove-driven sound felt light, vibrant and infectious - music that goes straight into your legs. It was a perfect reminder of how well genre-fluid, non-dark acts can work within a festival that thrives on intensity. Later in the evening, KEHLANI took the stage. While her music doesn’t naturally sit within my personal listening habits, her performance was undeniably strong. Confident, polished and emotionally controlled, she delivered a set that resonated clearly with a large and dedicated audience.
The monumental finale of the weekend belonged to LINKIN PARK. Their appearance at Lollapalooza India 2026 marked a historic moment: as part of the ‘From Zero’ World Tour, these shows were widely regarded as the band’s official debut in India. Just two days earlier, LINKIN PARK had played their first-ever India concert in Bangalore - already a landmark event. Mumbai, however, became the overwhelming festival statement.
Both concerts were more than just well attended; Describing the crowds as “massive” almost feels like an understatement. The anticipation built up over decades was tangible across the entire field. From the photo pit, capturing the first and last three songs, the scale of the moment became fully real. The performance was powerful, emotionally charged and deeply respectful of the band’s legacy. Chester Bennington’s presence was felt throughout - in the voices of the crowd, in the weight of certain lyrics, in the shared silence between songs.
At the same time, Emily Armstrong, Mike Shinoda and the rest of the band delivered with absolute commitment, proving that LINKIN PARK is not frozen in the past, but moving forward without denying where they came from. This was not nostalgia - it was continuation. For countless fans, a long-held dream came true that night. What unfolded on stage was history in the making, and being able to witness and document it from such close proximity was extraordinary.
Across the weekend, Lollapalooza India 2026 offered contrast, connection and discovery: From missed moments to unforgettable ones, from intimate encounters to overwhelming collective experiences. The festival unfolded as a living, breathing space - sometimes chaotic, often intense, and always emotionally charged.
One final aspect worth mentioning is the media workflow surrounding the festival itself. Accreditation, schedules and access followed a structure of their own, requiring openness and flexibility throughout the two days. Embracing this dynamic became part of the overall experience and ultimately brought the focus back to what truly mattered: Being present in the moment and responding to what unfolded on and off stage. In hindsight, it added another layer of understanding to working within such a vibrant and large-scale festival environment. A festival that didn’t just entertain - but stayed with you long after the lights went down.
All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer