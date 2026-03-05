Live Review: Beauty of Gemina, The - Frankfurt 2026

28th February 2026
The Beauty of Gemina - “Veil of Rain Tour 2026”
Melancholy filled the air at the Frankfurt club Das Bett that evening as THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA paid the city a visit. The new tour “Veil of Rain” takes its name from a song from the latest release ‘Songs of Homecoming’, which was released on September 13, 2024.
Even shortly before the doors opened, fans had already gathered impatiently in front of the club, eagerly awaiting the show. Many long-time fans of the band form a close-knit community and have known each other for years. Here and there you could hear cheerful greetings and excited exclamations. Somehow it felt a little like coming home - and that is truly something special.
This year the band celebrates its 20th anniversary. Since 2006, when the band was founded by Michael Sele, THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA has released ten studio albums as well as three live albums. The band has long been an essential part of the Gothic scene. With their characteristic blend of Dark Rock, Gothic and melancholic acoustic elements, THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA has developed a very distinctive musical identity over the years. In particular, Michael Sele’s distinctive voice and the atmospheric arrangements shape the band’s unmistakable sound and give their music a special intensity, both on record and on stage. https://www.thebeautyofgemina.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheBeautyOfGemina
Music & Performance
THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA is a unique presence in itself, which is why I also appreciated that there was no support band that evening. I can only think of very few bands that would have truly fit the atmosphere. Right at 8:30 PM the band took the stage and immediately kicked things off with the songs ‘Nevertime’, ‘End’ and ‘Naked’. The setlist was very well balanced: besides five songs from the latest album, the band played a total of sixteen tracks from older releases - presented in new arrangements.
Michael also mentioned that the band had brought the song ‘Stairs’ back to the live set after a long time. The line ‘I keep the dream, peace in a changing world’ feels more relevant now than ever. Live performances by THE BEAUTY OF GEMINA are always a special experience. The atmosphere that Michael creates with his voice and the music is truly unique - and anyone who falls under this spell will want to experience it again and again. After the main set and two encores, the magic unfortunately came to an end. Here and there I could hear fragments of conversations from people already wondering if they might manage to attend another concert on this tour.
Setlist
01. Nevertime
02. End
03. Naked
04. Crossroads (Calvin Russell cover)
05. Haddon Hall
06. Veil of Rain
07. Kings Men Come
08. Friends Of Mine
09. One Step to Heaven
10. Stairs
11. Running So Far
12. Whispers of the Seasons
13. Endless Ever
14. Last Night Home
15. Suicide Landscape
16. The Lonesome Death of a Goth DJ
17.Rumours
---
18. Nine While Nine (The Sisters of Mercy cover)
19. Wonders
---
20. Dreams of the Vagabonds
21. Countless (There’s No Home)
All Pictures by Daria Tessa