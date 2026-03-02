Live Review: Sleep Theory - Cologne 2026

1st March 2026
Sleep Theory - “The Afterglow Tour 2026” - Special guests: The Pretty Wild
With a modern Rock sound and influences from genres like Post-Hardcore, Pop, and Metalcore, SLEEP THEORY has become one of the most rapidly rising heavy acts in the USA since their debut single in 2023. This is proven not only by the viral success of their first singles but also by touring in support of SHINEDOWN, FALLING IN REVERSE, BEARTOOTH, WAGE WAR, and NOTHING MORE. This - as well as clever social media presence - obviously increased the desire to see them live, as the concert in the Carlswerk Victoria sold-out pretty quickly.
The Pretty Wild
THE PRETTY WILD is a high-octane Alternative Rock force that thrives at the intersection of sunset-strip glamour and modern grit. Their style is a polished yet explosive blend of heavy riffs, infectious Pop hooks, and a rhythmic swagger that feels tailor-made for arenas. Emerging from the vibrant Los Angeles scene in the early 2020s, the band’s history is defined by a rapid ascent fuelled by their relentless touring ethic and a visual aesthetic that leans into the “wild” nature of their moniker. Their heritage is a dual-pronged spear, drawing equal inspiration from the classic Rock’n’Roll debauchery of MOTLEY CRUE and the neon-soaked electronic Rock of contemporary acts like PVRIS.
Their discography, though still growing, is highlighted by their breakout 2023 EP ‘Heartbreak & Gasoline’ and their 2025 full-length debut, ‘Nightmare Dreams’, which saw them experiment with darker, Industrial textures while maintaining their signature melodic core. As a band, they represent a bridge between the old-school rock star persona and the digital-age demand for authentic, high-gloss production. https://www.wearetheprettywild.com
Music & Performance
Opening for a crowd already buzzing with anticipation, THE PRETTY WILD delivered a set mimicking a sonic adrenaline shot. The atmosphere was celebratory from the first chord, with vocalists Jyl and Jules Wylde both commanding the stage with a presence that felt both dangerous and inviting. The Carlswerk Victoria’s acoustics perfectly captured the crunch of their dual-clean voice and growl attack, particularly during the standout performance of “button eyes”. The only downside was the comparatively monotonous guitar work, which basically used one sound preset throughout the whole set. By the time they reached their closing anthem ‘sLeepwALkeR’, the room was a sea of moving bodies, proving that THE PRETTY WILD is a name that will likely be headlining rooms of this size before the year is out.
Sleep Theory
SLEEP THEORY is the definitive sound of 2026, a band that has masterfully dissolved the walls between Nu-Metal, R&B, and post-hardcore. Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, their style is characterized by the smooth, soulful vocal runs of Cullen Moore set against a backdrop of down-tuned, cinematic metalcore riffs. Their history is a modern success story, beginning with the 2023 viral explosion of their debut single ‘Numb’, which showcased a heritage rooted as much in the groove of USHER as in the aggression of LINKIN PARK.
This unique blend has allowed them to capture a diverse audience that few heavy bands can reach. Their discography began with the massive ‘Paperback Resurrection’ EP (2023), which spent weeks at the top of the rock charts, followed by a string of high-profile collaborations. In late 2025, they released their magnum opus, ‘The Silence Between Us’, a record that explores themes of mental health and digital isolation with a sound that is as fragile as it is crushing. https://sleeptheoryoffical.com.
Music & Performance
As SLEEP THEORY took the stage tonight in Cologne, the atmosphere was rife with excitement. Opening with the 2023 single ‘Fallout’, the band moved with a heavy, deliberate grace. Cullen Moore’s live vocals were a revelation; his ability to transition from a delicate falsetto to a powerful belt amidst the machine-like drumming of Ben Pruitt is a feat of pure ability. SLEEP THEORY laced their setlist with no less than four cover versions, showing off their unique versatility in merging unbridled R’n’B and pop elements with their signature heavy riffing. The performance of ‘Gravity’ saw the Carlswerk Victoria transformed into a giant choir, with the crowd’s singing nearly overpowering the PA system.
The chemistry on stage was undeniable, with the band utilizing the venue’s wide stage to create a visual spectacle of synchronized movement. There is a specific kind of “heavy” that SLEEP THEORY provides - it isn’t just about the volume, but the emotional weight of the melodies. During the performance of ‘Numb’, the Industrial rafters seemed to shake under the pressure of the communal catharsis. It was a performance that felt less like a standard concert and more like a definitive statement: SLEEP THEORY has arrived, and the landscape of rock has been irrevocably changed.
Setlist
01. Fallout
02. Enough
03. Parasite
04. Hourglass
05. Just a Mistake
06. Can You Stand the Rain (Boyz II Men cover)
07. Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC cover)
08. Afterglow
09. Gravity
10. Paralyzed
11. III
12. My Heart (Paramore cover)
13. It’s Over
14. Another Way
15. Words Are Worthless
16. Cruel Summer (Taylor Swift cover)
17. Stuck in My Head
18. Numb
19. Static
Pictures by Christian Beyermann