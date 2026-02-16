CD Review: New Found Glory - Listen Up!

Artist: New Found GloryTitle: Listen Up!Genre: Punk RockRelease Date: 20th February 2026Label: Pure Noise RecordsNEW FOUND GLORY are back with a brand new album. Six years after ‘Forever + Ever x Infinity’, the band has finally released a new album. ‘Listen Up!’ is the name of this brand new piece, which is their twelfth full length studio album. It comes with ten songs and lasts for over thirty minutes. But let me start in the beginning and give you a quick introduction of the band first: The American punk rock band NEW FOUND GLORY was founded in 1997. Their self-titled album, which was their sophomore album released in 2000, hit the charts and led to international success.So did their third album, Sticks and Stones’ in 2002. Between 2002 and 2004, NEW FOUND GLORY joined the WARPED Tour alongside BLINK 182. In 2004, the band supported GREEN DAY on their “American Idiot” tour. Fast forward to today, here is the brand new album ‘Listen Up!’. The album opens with a big boom: ‘Boom Roasted’ begins with catchy and thriving tunes, that get you going along for sure. ‘100%’ continues easy going, yet catchy. The positive lyrics might warm your heart. ‘Laugh It Off’ comes at you with energetic riff and is pushing you further into the album. ‘A Love Song’ gives you a break to catch a breath: The thriving arrangements are combined with easy going melodies that might even get stuck in your head.With ‘Beer and Blood Stains’, NEW FOUND GLORY shakes you awake again. Intense and rough arrangements shake you at your core, get you going along instantly, leaving you no choice. The rhythmic ‘Medicine’, on the other hand, is smooth and easy going again. ‘Treat Yourself’ continues fast and thriving. This song will get you going along instantly! ‘Dream Born Again’ gets you dreaming with its smooth and thoughtful tunes, and lyrics that are digging deep. ‘You Got This’ is the perfect song to sing along to. ‘Frankenstein's Monster’ closes the album with thriving tunes that are absolutely catchy.All in all, this album is a brilliant piece of punk rock music. Each song is pushing you further, getting you going along a little more and warms your little punk rock heart. NEW FOUND GLORY has been playing music for almost thirty years, and you can hear all these years of experience in their music. So check out this brand new album, the first one in six years, and enjoy every second of it. I sure did. NEW FOUND GLORY’s ‘Listen Up!’ is out now!01. Boom Roasted02. 100%03. Laugh It Off04. A Love Song05. Beer and Blood Stains06. Medicine07. Treat Yourself08. Dream Born Again09. You Got This10. Frankenstein's MonsterJordan Pundik - Lead VocalsIan Grushka - BassChad Gilbert - Lead Guitar, Backing Vocals; Rhythm GuitarCyrus Bolooki - Drums, PercussionMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10