Gallery: Beyond The Black - Leipzig 2026

Haus Auensee, Leipzig , Germany31th January 2026A thoroughly successful concert evening at Haus Auensee: SERAINA TELLI and SETYOURSAILS, two strong support acts, delivered an energetic start before BEYOND EHE BLACK, as headliners, completely captivated the audience. Three female vocalists, three with their own unique sound and character - from modern Rock to Metalcore influences and even Symphonic Metal. Each band impressed in their own way, making the evening an intense and diverse live experience.Setlist01. Let it All Out02. Addicted to Color03. Take Care04. Off05. Consequences06. Monkey & Zookeeper07. I Dare to08. LoveSetlist01. Bad Blood02. Nightfall03. In My Head04. Why05. Mirror06. Bad Company07. T.F.M.F.08. Eternally09. Fckoff10. Halo11. Best of MeSetlist01. Break the Silence02. Hysteria03. Rising High04. Heart of the Hurricane05. Reincarnation06. Songs of Love and Death07. Wounded Healer (Part of Synth Intermezzo)08. Ravens09. The Flood10. Lost in Forever11. Written in Blood12. Let There Be Rain13. When Angels Fall14. Shine and Shade15. In the Shadows16. The Art of Being Alone (Drums from Tape, Chris Harms on Screen)17. Running to the Edge (Drums from Tape)18. Hallelujah (Drums from Tape)All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer