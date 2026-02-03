Gallery: Beyond The Black - Leipzig 2026

31th January 2026
Beyond The Black - “Rising High 2026” - Special Guest: Setyøursails - Support: Seraina Telli
A thoroughly successful concert evening at Haus Auensee: SERAINA TELLI and SETYOURSAILS, two strong support acts, delivered an energetic start before BEYOND EHE BLACK, as headliners, completely captivated the audience. Three female vocalists, three with their own unique sound and character - from modern Rock to Metalcore influences and even Symphonic Metal. Each band impressed in their own way, making the evening an intense and diverse live experience.
Seraina Telli
Setlist
01. Let it All Out
02. Addicted to Color
03. Take Care
04. Off
05. Consequences
06. Monkey & Zookeeper
07. I Dare to
08. Love
https://www.serainatelli.com
Setyøursails
Setlist
01. Bad Blood
02. Nightfall
03. In My Head
04. Why
05. Mirror
06. Bad Company
07. T.F.M.F.
08. Eternally
09. Fckoff
10. Halo
11. Best of Me
https://setyoursails.net
Beyond The Black
Setlist
01. Break the Silence
02. Hysteria
03. Rising High
04. Heart of the Hurricane
05. Reincarnation
06. Songs of Love and Death
07. Wounded Healer (Part of Synth Intermezzo)
08. Ravens
09. The Flood
10. Lost in Forever
11. Written in Blood
12. Let There Be Rain
13. When Angels Fall
14. Shine and Shade
15. In the Shadows
16. The Art of Being Alone (Drums from Tape, Chris Harms on Screen)
17. Running to the Edge (Drums from Tape)
18. Hallelujah (Drums from Tape)
https://beyond-the-black.com
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer