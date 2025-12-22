Live Review: Levellers - Bochum 2025

Zeche, Bochum, Germany18th December 2025The number one album ‘Zeitgeist’ by British band the LEVELLERS is now 30 years old. 30 years in which some of the songs on the album led a shadowy existence, at least at the concerts of the frequently touring band, and were rarely played until now. Because as good as ‘Zeitgeist’ may be, three years earlier, in 1992, the LEVELLERS released ‘Levelling The Land’, the undisputed highlight of their strong discography. Songs from this landmark album continue to dominate the British band’s set list to this day. So, it was about time to give the songs from ‘Zeitgeist’ the attention they deserve, live.For the author writing here, who also works as a photographer, it was a no-brainer to want to attend this concert in Bochum in mid-December 2025. After all, the tour for the 1995 album was my first encounter with the Levellers at a concert. Back then, I was simply blown away by the band’s live performance. The fact that 30 years later he would be able to attend another LEVELLERS concert focusing on ‘Zeitgeist’, was unthinkable in 1995.PET NEEDS kicks off the evening as the support act. The British Punk Rock band has released three albums to date and, according to singer Johnny Marriott, has already performed as support for FRANK TURNER and FLOGGING MOLLY (the LEVELLERS being the first band that the singer's father knows himself!). According to Marriott, they are the smallest band that can make a living from music itself. No one in the band has to work a regular job. However, this is only possible because the band gratefully accepts the help of their fans.The four guys from PET NEEDS often stay at fans' houses when they're on tour, as was the case in Bochum, where their host celebrated the band from the front row. The Punk Rock that PET NEEDS play is a lot more energetic and full-throttle than the Folk Rock of the later main act, LEVELLERS, but it goes down very well with the audience. The band, led by singer Johnny Marriott, who often and gladly interacts with the audience, comes across as likeable and earns well-deserved applause after their performance.After the usual break for set changes, it’s finally time for the LEVELLERS. As mentioned, the 30-year-old album ‘Zeitgeist’ is the focus of the evening and the tour. In fact, the English band largely stick to the order of the songs on the album during their performance, but make an exception with the first two tracks: ‘The Fear’ kicks off the concert, followed by ‘Hope Street’, the album’s opener. This makes sense: the rather aggressive ‘The Fear’, driven by drummer Charlie Heather, gets the audience fully engaged within seconds.The comparatively melodic ‘Hope Street’, which reached the upper regions of the singles charts when it was released as a single, serves more as a breather. The following three songs do the same. ‘Exodus’, ‘Maid Of The River’ and ‘Saturday To Sunday’ all show the quieter side of the LEVELLERS. The band then picks up the pace. However, the fans wait in vain for ‘4AM’; instead, ‘Alive’ is performed. ‘Forgotten Ground’ and ‘Fantasy’ follow. As always, the enthusiastic audience promptly escalates again.As the set progresses, the LEVELLERS follow the order of the songs on the album in question 1:1. The wonderful ‘Men-An-Tol’ concludes this part of the setlist. Here, Dan Donnelly takes over the vocals and gives frontman Mark Chadwick a little break. ‘Zeitgeist’ is now performed from start to finish, but the evening is far from over. As the show progresses, the LEVELLERS focus largely on songs from their super album.‘One Way’ kicks things off, but before that, Stephen Boakes makes his grand entrance on the didgeridoo. The wildly costumed and made-up splash of colour always appears at some point and takes the band’s performance to a higher level. This is also the case in Bochum. At first, it is only Stephen Boakes, bathed in blue light, performing on the didgeridoo. Eventually, drummer Charlie Heather joins him with his drum, accompanying him until the band finally transitions into ‘One Way’, the band's hit song. During this song, the man on the didgeridoo circulates around the band members on stage, making faces and spreading good cheer.In Bochum, this kicks off the final part of the concert. The atmosphere is now at its peak. The time-honoured ‘Carry Me’ from the debut album ‘A Weapon Called The World’ is a must, leading directly into ‘Liberty Song’, which has always guaranteed an explosive atmosphere on stage and in the audience. This can only be topped by the last song of the encore: ‘Riverflow’ marks a fantastic climax to a fantastic evening. Dear LEVELLERS, never stop. Please, just never stop.Setlist01. The Fear02. Hope Street03. Exodus04. Maid Of The River05. Saturday To Sunday06. Alive07. Forgotten Ground08. Fantasy09. P.C. Keen10. Just The One11. Haven’t Made It12. Leave This Town13. Men-An-Tol14. Jig (Stephen)15. One Way16. Carry Me17. Liberty Song18. Battle On The Beanfield19. The Road20. RiverflowAll pictures by André Wilms