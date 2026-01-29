CD Review: KN/GHTS - Supernatural Lover

Artist: KN/GHTS
Title: Supernatural Lover
Genre: Dark Electro / Disco / Hi-NRG
Release Date: 5th February 2026
Label: Specchio Uomo
Album Review
With ‘Supernatural Lover’, KN/GHTS, the solo project of James Knights, presents his second album - uncompromising and his most emotionally charged to date. KN/GHTS is no stranger: as a member of SCARLET SOHO and, above all, as one half of the legendary synth duo BOYTRONIC, he has long secured his place in electronic music history. Under the name KN/GHTS, however, he channels this experience into a far rawer, more physical form of Dark Disco and Hi-NRG - driven by instinct, excess and an unmistakable stage energy that has earned him the reputation of a “disco beast”.
The debut ‘Dollars & Cents’, released in 2019 and reissued in 2024 in a stylish mint-green 5th anniversary edition, had already caused quite a stir. With the new album ‘Supernatural Lover’, KN/GHTS continues down this path and dives deep into themes such as obsession and loss. James Knights also does not shy away from the social threats we are currently facing (‘DGD’). But where there is shadow, there is also light, and so the album has its radiant moments full of hope and resilience.
Now and then, a macabre sense of humour breaks through, recalling the film productions of the legendary British Hammer Studios. The intimate and personal reflections are given a surreal and highly refreshing twist. Sonically, KN/GHTS combines raw electro textures, darkly euphoric disco moments and classic Hi-NRG mechanics with new wave references and modern production. The result: “a tricky beast that wants to be tamed” - threateningly charming, playful, vulnerable and ecstatic all at once.
The opener ‘Knightmares’, a wordplay merging the band name with the nightmare motif, toys with horror elements and self-reference. Bell chimes recall old horror flicks from the aforementioned Hammer Studios. Wrestling fans might think of the ominous entrance of The Undertaker. Personally, ‘Knightmares’ reminds me a little of 1980s teenage horror films. The claustrophobic chase scenario is accompanied by cold synth pads and driving beats.
Closeness turns into threat. Desire turns into fear. Lines like “Devour my vulnerabilities” and “Why you standing so close?” paint the picture of an obsessive presence that cannot be shaken off - “I’m having nightmares and I can’t wake up”. In the second half, Martin Dubka breaks the synth dominance with a perfectly placed guitar solo, amplifying the nostalgic 80s charm. Euphoria and unease coexist.
“Hello Operator. I need a supernatural lover.” The title track is more synth-wave flavoured and instantly catchy. The memorable chorus meets crazy keyboard runs that recall the sound of a saxophone - a clever nod to classic retro sounds. Religious imagery blends with consumer metaphors; desire collides with irony and overload. A latent sense of imminent escalation sets in. “Okay, please hold the line.” Fast, pulsating and uncompromising, ‘Bite the Nite’ hits straight at the Hi-NRG core. Background choirs and an abundance of sound effects create huge depth and urgency - the song practically demands collective movement.
‘Light the Fuse’ starts comparatively calm and poppy, before opening into a rousing chorus - warm and full of hope. Definitely one of my album highlights. The saxophone by Julz Baldwin (real saxophone this time) blends in organically and gives the song warmth and openness. It feels like a bright glow in the dark of night - an act of resistance against coldness and resignation. “Light the fuse - Tonight is all we’ve got.”
‘Goodbye Seventies’ - the reinterpretation of the YAZOO classic - shows another side of James Knights. The song stays true to the spirit of the original. With a powerful, punchy edge, Knights’ vocal versatility comes to the fore. At times, I’m reminded of DEAD OR ALIVE - a deliberate bridge between new wave and Hi-NRG? Lyrically, the song remains a reckoning with fashion, trends and empty retro worship. Within the context of the album, the cover version feels like a self-reflective comment: KN/GHTS draws on the aesthetics of past decades while refusing their superficiality.
‘I Die for This Love’ strikes a more melancholic note. Written by Bjarne Sund, the song thrives on restraint and emotional openness. Knights’ vocals convey longing and devotion. Musically, the track floats between synth-pop and ballad-like intimacy - a moment of pause that centres the theme of self-sacrificing love.
In contrast, ‘DGD’ stands as a dark and political moment. The song begins minimally - the vocals more spoken than sung - and slowly builds into a threatening wall of sound. Speech samples and cold synths intensify the oppressive atmosphere. Lyrically, ‘D.G.D’ is a clear warning against ideological delusion and social brutalisation. The repeated line “Deutschland’s getting darker” feels like a mantra - sober, alarming.
‘Can’t Cry Any Longer’ forms the emotional finale of the regular track list. The beautiful ballad begins with Mike Gilham on piano. Knights’ voice joins the piano interpretation powerfully and melodically, telling a story of loss, comfort and mutual support. Different vocal lines and multi-part harmonies make ‘Can’t Cry Any Longer’ an intensely moving conclusion.
Fearless, instinctive and personal, James Knights succeeds in merging raw emotion, dark themes and ecstasy - compromises nowhere to be found. ‘Supernatural Lover’ embraces shadow and light in equal measure and transforms personal nightmares into sound. For fans of dark disco and Hi-NRG, this is an absolute must-buy.
The album will be released as an LP on transparent red vinyl and as a digipack CD. The LP version includes, in addition to the eight regular tracks, two fine remix versions of ‘Supernatural Lover’. The CD version replaces the remixes with four bonus tracks that were unfortunately not available to us at the time: ‘What Planet Did You Come From? (Baby)’, ‘Hi-NRG Crisis’, ‘Hit That Perfect Beat’ and ‘Boom Bang Boom!’ in an extended mix. Collectors are spoiled for choice. For vinyl lovers, however, the decision is likely clear - digital purchase of the CD bonus tracks optional and potential.
You can see for yourselves how the new songs (and the artist himself, of course) translate live. Current tour dates can be found below.
Tracklist
01. Knightmares
02. Supernatural Lover
03. Bite the Nite
04. Light the Fuse
05. Goodbye 70’s (YAZOO cover)
06. I Die for This Love
07. D.G.D
08. Can’t Cry Any Longer
Line-up
James Knights
Tour Dates
30th January - Maria’s Ballroom, Hamburg
31st January - Festsaal-Kreuzberg, Berlin (Berlin Dark Nights Festival)
12th February - The Atomic Cat, Paris
14th February - Darkflower, Leipzig
Website
www.knights101.com / https://knights101.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10