CD Review: Clawfinger - Before We All Die

Artist: ClawfingerTitle: Before We All DieGenre: Rap MetalRelease Date: 20th February 2026Label: PerceptionThis might be the comeback of the year: CLAWFINGER is back! Yes, you did read that one right. CLAWFINGER! The Swedish Rap Metal band is back with new music. The first album in eighteen years is called ‘Before We All Die’. The band founded in 1989, when the band members met at a geriatric hospital, where they have been taken care of elderly patients.Between 1990 and 2007, the band has released seven albums, played festivals and grown a huge international fanbase. Then it grew quiet around those guys. Between 2013 and 2017 they played at only a handful of festivals. In August 2017, they finally released new music: The single ‘Save Our Souls’ was released, followed by the 2019 single ‘Tear You Down’, and the 2022 single ‘Environmental Patients’. Now, they are finally back with a brand-new album.The album welcomes you with the charming song ‘Scum’. The intense arrangements are strong, fast and pushing, spreading the typical CLAWFINGER vibe. ‘Ball & Chain’ continues the album with rhythmic tunes, crawling up your spine. ‘Tear You Down’ is grand, with wide arrangements that leave room for you to get lost in, rapped and sung vocals taking turns. ‘Big Brother’ comes at you thriving and with catchy rhythms, while it has lyrics that dig deep. The rhythmic arrangements of ‘Linked Together’ will get you going along for sure. With rapped vocals this song is rather smooth and easy going compared to some of the other songs. The chorus adds a hint of metal to this song that is otherwise comparatively relaxed song.‘A Perfect Day’ begins with birds chirping and spreads positive vibes. Towards the end, the positive tunes turn into chaos and disgust, leaving you behind a little dazzled. It continues as if nothing has happened, though: ‘Going Down (Like Titanic)’ has a strong focus on the rap elements and the hip hop side of CLAWFINGER. ‘You Call Yourself a Teacher’ are loud and intense and with angry lyrics. ‘A Fucking Disgrace’ has a slight hint of sarcasm or irony, and a strong metal vibe to it. Distorted guitars come at you when the verse has risen to its peak, and releases the chorus like a volcano spitting lava.‘Kill The Dream’ slowly creeps up to you, like a snake coming out of its basket, which ultimately jolts at you to bite when the chorus crashes in around you. The 2022 single ‘Environmental Patients’ is also included in this album. This is a song for the masses. I can only imagine the crowd banging along to the chorus and shouting it. ‘Before We All Die’ closes the album. Distorted guitars and heavy tunes give you the full metal experience one last time, before the album ends and the last note ceases, leaving you behind with a void, but happy.CLAWFINGER is back. The perfect combination of rap and metal easily gets you going along. While the lyrics are rather serious, they also carry a certain sense of humour. each song has its very own character and vibe to it. The twelve songs add up to a total of forty-one minutes and leave you behind a little bit more relaxed and at ease that you might have felt before. So, here’s to the brand new CLAWFINGER album ‘Before We All Die’. Check it out now!01. Scum02. Ball & Chain03. Tear You Down04. Big Brother05. Linked Together06. A Perfect Day07. Going Down (Like Titanic)08. You Call Yourself a Teacher09. A Fucking Disgrace10. Kill The Dream11. Environmental Patients12. Before We All DieZak Tell - VocalsBård Torstensen - Guitars, Keyboards, Backing VocalsJocke Skog - Keyboards, Guitars, Bass, Programming, Backing VocalsMické Dahlén - DrumsAndré Skaug - BassMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10