Live Review: White Lies - Cologne 2026

24th February 2026
White Lies & She’s In Parties
WHITE LIES fans have been eagerly awaiting new material from the British trio - and now they’re being rewarded twice over: with the release of their brand-new track ‘Nothing On Me’, WHITE LIES have announced UK and European tour dates for this year followed by the release of their seventh studio album, ‘Night Light’, in November 2025. In the course of their tour, the London band performed four shows across the country, supported by SHE’S IN PARTIES.
She’s In Parties
Opening the evening were SHE’S IN PARTIES, a hazy and ethereal quartet from the UK whose idiosyncratic blend of Indie Rock and Dream-Pop belies their relatively young years. Led by Irish-born singer Katie Dillon, alongside Herbie Wiseman (lead guitar), Charlie Johnson (bass) and Matt Carman (drums), the band had noticeably little room to manoeuvre on the already compact stage setup. Yet spatial limitations did nothing to diminish their impact. https://www.shesinpartiesband.com / https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083289026947
Music & Performance
Dillon proved the undeniable eye-catcher - both visually and in presence - at times recalling Alison Goldfrapp in her poise and cool, magnetic delivery. Their name, obviously borrowed from a track by BAUHAUS, already hints at the Gothic undertones and nostalgic textures woven into their sound. Drawing subtle inspiration from bands such as TEARS FOR FEARS, COCTEAU TWINS and THE CURE, they skilfully balance reverence with originality.
Songs like ‘Fallen’, ‘Are You Dreaming’, ‘The Man’ and ‘Velveteen’ unfolded with shimmering guitars and reverb-soaked vocals, setting an atmospheric tone that proved a fitting prelude to the evening ahead.
Setlist
01. Fallen
02. Are You Dreaming
03. The Man
04. Same Old Story
05. The Times
06. L Word
07. R.E.M.
08. Velveteen
White Lies
Since their successful 2009 debut ‘To Lose My Life’ - which earned them a gold record in Denmark - the Alternative band have built a steadily growing global following, organised within the WHITE LIES fan club. Following the release of their much-loved and widely acclaimed debut, WHITE LIES established themselves as one of Britain’s biggest guitar bands, selling out tours across Europe and Mexico over the past decade. Their new track ‘Nothing On Me’ was recorded at The Church Studios in North London, produced by Riley MacIntyre (Ezra Collective, Arlo Parks) and mixed by Chris Coady (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Blondshell, Beach House).
‘Nothing On Me’ offered already a glimpse of what came afterwards from the London trio – the new album ‘Night Light’. The influence of Prog and Krautrock can be heard across the new album - a sound that remains true to the band’s identity while pushing it onto a new level. At times unsettling and challenging, WHITE LIES explore boundaries with artistic freedom, delivering thrilling listening experiences. Drenched in the spirit of 1980s Synth-Pop, WHITE LIES remain anything but deceptive. WHITE LIES is Harry McVeigh (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards), Charles Cave (bass guitar, backing vocals, keyboards) and Jack Lawrence-Brown (drums). https://whitelies.com / https://www.facebook.com/WhiteLies
Music & Performance
Last night, WHITE LIES returned to Cologne for a sold-out (or at least nearly sold-out) show at the Live Music Hall, reminding everyone why they remain one of Britain’s most enduring alternative guitar bands. With fans having waited patiently for new material, the timing could not have been better. The London trio are currently teasing a new era with their seventh studio album, ‘Night Light’. Cologne was one of four German dates on this European run and the anticipation in the room was palpable long before the band took to the stage.
WHITE LIES appeared as a four-piece, joined by additional keyboardist Tommy Bowen, yet the visual setup remained strikingly minimal. The stage design was clean and austere: four large white blocks positioned at the back, bathing the room in a stark, almost architectural atmosphere. Frontman Harry McVeigh stood centre stage, most often illuminated by bright side lighting that framed him in sharp contrast, perfectly matching the band’s cool, monochrome aesthetic.
The setlist balanced eras confidently, moving from fan favourites like ‘Farewell to the Fairground’ and ‘There Goes Our Love Again’ to newer material that hinted at the band’s evolving sound. While the recent songs showed traces of Prog and Krautrock influences, it was the older classics that truly ignited the crowd. During ‘I Don’t Want to Go to Mars’, I left my spot near the front to experience the remainder of the show from the back of the hall - a decision that proved revealing. The venue was packed right up to the rear wall, and even where the stage was barely visible, the atmosphere remained electric.
That sense of collective devotion reached its peak during ‘To Lose My Life’. As the opening notes rang out, the audience erupted into a chorus so loud it briefly drowned out the band themselves. In that moment, it was unmistakably the emotional high point of the evening - a reminder of the deep connection WHITE LIES have maintained with their audience since their 2009 debut. The encore, featuring new material alongside long-standing favourites, closed the night on a triumphant note.
Even without flawless sightlines, the mood inside Live Music Hall was euphoric from front to back. Cologne didn’t just witness a concert; it experienced a celebration of a band whose past and future currently shine just as brightly.
Setlist
01. All the Best
02. Farewell to the Fairground
03. There Goes Our Love Again
04. Hurt My Heart
05. My Lover
06. Don’t Want to Feel It All
07. Is My Love Enough
08. Keep Up
09. Tokyo
10. Time to Give
11. Juice
12. The Price of Love
13. I Don’t Want to Go to Mars
14. Big TV
15. To Lose My Life
16. Bigger Than Us
---
17. Night Light
18. Death
19. In the Middle
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)