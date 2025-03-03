Live Review: Bloodywood - Berlin 2025

Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany28th February 2025Indian metallers BLOODYWOOD will drop their earth-shattering upcoming album ‘Nu Delhi’, in a few weeks on 21st March via Fearless Records. This is the band’s second album, a fierce and powerful follow-up to the hugely successful ‘Rakshak’, seeing them extend their Indian metal roots even further into the ground to create their most intense, punishing, uplifting and inspiring work yet. And of course, they presented new material during their recent tour.The night began with a brutal force - DEMONIC RESURRECTION, the symphonic Death Metal band from Mumbai, set the stage ablaze with their unrelenting energy. Led by the legendary Sahil “The Demonstealer” Makhija, the band wasted no time in launching into their thunderous riffs, complex guitar solos, and atmospheric orchestral symphonies. As one of India’s most influential Extreme Metal bands, DEMONIC RESURRECTION showcased their mastery over the genre with an intense, yet deeply intricate set that had the crowd captivated from start to finish. The band is currently celebrating their 25th anniversary, a milestone that underscores their importance and longevity in the metal scene.For me, this was not just an opening performance; it was a personal moment. After eight years, I had the incredible privilege of reconnecting with Sahil. During my time in Mumbai, we crossed paths, and to finally see him again here in Berlin was something truly special. No words were needed at first - just a long embrace that spoke volumes about the time and history we’ve shared. It was a reminder that music not only brings people together but also helps foster lasting friendships across distances and time.RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 8Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10Next to take the stage were CALVA LOUISE, who brought an entirely different energy with their infectious mix of Punk, Electronic, and Alternative Rock. The UK-based trio instantly won over the crowd with their high-octane performance, blending raw Punk aggression with futuristic synths and experimental elements. Their unique sound was a breath of fresh air, providing an engaging transition between the ferocity of DEMONIC RESURRECTION and the cultural powerhouse that was to follow with BLOODYWOOD. What stood out about CALVA LOUISE was not just their energy but their ability to shift between genres effortlessly. From their Punk roots to the smooth electronic flourishes, they kept the crowd on their toes, providing a dynamic, multifaceted performance.Each song felt like a journey, their stage presence charismatic and magnetic. It was clear the crowd was already invested, and CALVA LOUISE set the bar high for the rest of the night.Setlist01. W.T.F02. Third Class Citizen03. Over the Threshold04. Square One05. Tunnel Vision06. Feast is Over07. OportunistaRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 8Sound: 9Total: 8 / 10Finally, the much-anticipated moment arrived - BLOODYWOOD took the stage, and the energy in the venue surged to its peak. Known for their groundbreaking fusion of Heavy Metal and traditional Indian Folk music, the band delivered a performance that was both electrifying and culturally profound. From the thunderous guitar riffs to the rhythmic pounding of the dhol, they effortlessly merged Western Metal with Eastern Folk elements, creating a sound that was both fierce and melodic. The crowd became completely immersed in the performance, chanting and dancing to every beat, caught in the magnetic energy of the band. What truly sets BLOODYWOOD apart is not just their music, but the powerful message they convey. Through their unique sound, they are dismantling stereotypes about India. While the world often associates India with Bollywood, BLOODYWOOD is revealing a vibrant and diverse music scene that spans genres and cultures. They are proving that heavy metal can be deeply rooted in tradition, while also remaining fresh and relevant on the global stage.As the band closed their set with an encore of ‘Gaddaar’, it was clear that BLOODYWOOD is more than just a band - they are a movement. Their rise within the global Metal scene has been nothing short of extraordinary, and this performance served as a testament to their immense talent and the ever-expanding reach of their fanbase. This was a night that will not be forgotten - a celebration of friendship, cultural fusion, and the unifying power of music. Watching BLOODYWOOD headline at Huxleys Neue Welt was a deeply emotional and fulfilling experience. For me, this night wasn’t just about the music - it was about reconnecting with old friends. After two years, I had the chance to reunite with the band. There were no words at first - just heartfelt bear hugs, laughter, and a shared joy of recalling the good times. Having had the privilege of supporting them during their previous tours in Berlin, Hamburg, and Prague, it was incredibly moving to see them now commanding a venue as significant as Huxleys Neue Welt.Their success is a testament to their unwavering talent and the profound message they carry - that India’s cultural landscape is far richer than the stereotypes often portrayed. They are proving, with each performance, that Heavy Metal has a home in India - and it’s here to stay.Setlist01. Dana Dan02. Nu Delhi03. Aaj04. Tadka05. Jee Veerey06. Bekhauf07. Machi Bhasad (Expect a Riot)08. Halla Bol---09. GaddaarRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 9.5 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer